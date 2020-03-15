International Economic Week In Review 3/9-3/13

Investment thesis: The global equity markets - like their US counterparts - sold off sharply last week. Make no new moves into international markets.

The Bank of England cut rates 50 basis points and provided additional stimulus (emphasis added):

At its special meeting ending on 10 March 2020, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to reduce Bank Rate by 50 basis points to 0.25%. The MPC voted unanimously for the Bank of England to introduce a new Term Funding scheme with additional incentives for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (TFSME), financed by the issuance of central bank reserves. The MPC voted unanimously to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £10 billion. The Committee also voted unanimously to maintain the stock of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £435 billion.

Obviously, coronavirus is the reason:

Although the magnitude of the economic shock from Covid-19 is highly uncertain, activity is likely to weaken materially in the United Kingdom over the coming months. Temporary, but significant, disruptions to supply chains and weaker activity could challenge cash flows and increase demand for short-term credit from households and for working capital from companies. Such issues are likely to be most acute for smaller businesses. This economic shock will affect both demand and supply in the economy.

The BOE is following the lead of other central bankers.

This is coming on the heels of fairly bearish economic news from ONS, which reported that GDP growth is weak (emphasis added):

The economy continued to show no growth overall in the latest three months. Growth in construction, driven by housebuilding, offset yet another decline in manufacturing, particularly the drinks, cars and machinery industries. The dominant services sector also showed no growth in the latest three months with falls in retail and telecoms balanced by strength in rentals, employment and education.

The country is still dealing with a Brexit-caused slowdown

The ECB is starting three new programs to help mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus slowdown:

First, we decided to conduct, temporarily, additional longer-term refinancing operations (LTROs) to provide immediate liquidity support to the euro area financial system.



Second, the Governing Council decided to apply considerably more favourable terms during the period from June 2020 to June 2021 to all TLTRO III operations outstanding during that same time.



Third, we decided to add a temporary envelope of additional net asset purchases of €120 billion until the end of the year, ensuring a strong contribution from the private sector purchase programmes.

The latest economic EU economic data continued to show softer growth. GDP increased .1% in the 4Q and 1% Y/Y. The best news in the report was a 4.2% rise in business investment. The biggest problem was weak growth in exports. Employment increased .3% in the 4Q.

Let's now turn to the charts. Due to the global market carnage, let's take a look at most of the key ETFs that track the global markets, starting with Asia: Like the US markets, Asian equity indexes dropped sharply last week. China was the best performer - it was only down 6.11%. But it has already been hit by a coronavirus sell-off. Hong Kong was OK as well, but, like China, it was already hurting. At the other end of the table are Vietnam, Australia, Japan, and Singapore. All the weekly charts show a similar pattern: all are at or near one-year lows. There are some indexes that have sold off very sharply in sympathy with the global rout. Others were already in downward patterns. Most of the Latin American markets were off sharply this week. Colombia was down almost 30%; Argentina (which is in the middle of a debt crisis) was off 20%; Peru and Brazil were each down a little more than 17%. The "best" performer was Chile, and it declined by almost 14%. The yearly charts also show a sharp, across-the-board sell-off in this region. The best performing European ETF was the IEV and that tracks the entire continent. All the other major indexes declined by between 17%-20%. The year-long charts show the same patterns as above: a selling frenzy.

The only good news in the above charts is that some regions of the world are cheap. Once the respective charts form a bottom and the macro-environment clears up, it will be time to go long. But that time isn't now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.