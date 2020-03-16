Retirement Advisor: Coronavirus Considerations (Podcast)
CNBC ran an article a week ago arguing that the coronavirus should make people rethink the idea of retiring abroad.
The article suggested retirees would want to be in a place with quality healthcare, and that Medicare does not cover Americans retired overseas.
But quality healthcare is obtainable overseas, and Americans’ out-of-pocket expenses even with Medicare are quite high.
Rather, there’s another reason for coronavirus to cause a rethinking of retirement plans: In the social distancing caused by this pandemic, many families are drawing closer than ever.
