Retirement Advisor: Coronavirus Considerations (Podcast)

Summary

CNBC ran an article a week ago arguing that the coronavirus should make people rethink the idea of retiring abroad.

The article suggested retirees would want to be in a place with quality healthcare, and that Medicare does not cover Americans retired overseas.

But quality healthcare is obtainable overseas, and Americans’ out-of-pocket expenses even with Medicare are quite high.

Rather, there’s another reason for coronavirus to cause a rethinking of retirement plans: In the social distancing caused by this pandemic, many families are drawing closer than ever.