VCLT: The Trigger Has Been Pulled

As the Coronavirus causes many businesses to drastically cut operations, it is likely that at least a portion will struggle to meet debt payments.

While I believe that inflation is the greatest risk to long-term corporate bonds, credit downgrades are a much more immediate risk.

In December I wrote, "VCLT: Long-Term Corporate Bonds Offer Worst Of Both Worlds" which explained why I believe long-term corporate Treasuries are perhaps the worst investment available today. Not necessarily because I believe they will fall more than others, but because they will fall far more than investors expect. Thus, adding tremendous hidden risk to one's portfolio.

As is the case with most of my ideas, vindication took some time. From December 10th to March 8th, long-term Treasury bond yields collapsed from 2% to below 1%, sending all long-term bonds much higher. Of course, yields collapsed because the risk of an economic crisis rose, causing credit risk spreads to widen dramatically for the bonds in the Vanguard Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT). This is exactly what I meant by "worst of both worlds".

This is illustrated below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the S&P 500 (SPY) fell which promoted a rise in long-term Treasuries (TLT). VLCT initially rose with Treasuries, but as liquidity concerns increased, VCLT has become more correlated to the S&P 500.

This begs the question, how much lower can VCLT go? In my opinion, quite a bit more. I'd like to zoom in on the surprisingly high credit risk of the companies in VCLT and the impact it may have on the ETF. If you're curious about the equally-high inflation risk of the fund, I highly recommend "Long-Term Treasuries Are Hardly A Hedge".

As we have seen over the past week, the credit-risk trigger has been pulled. For years, analysts have warned about the growing excesses in the corporate bond market. Now that the tide is drawing out, we'll be able to see who is swimming naked (Warren Buffet).

Why BBB is Worse than CCC

The credit-risk distribution of VCLT is heavily skewed toward A and BBB bonds which are right above non-investment grade bonds (i.e "Junk Bonds"). This is shown below:

(Vanguard)

Other important figures include its low yield-to-maturity of 3.4%, average effective maturity of 23.7 years, and alarmingly high duration of 14.4 years. This duration implies that a 1% rise in interest rates would cause the fund to lose 14.4% of its value. Additionally, 70% of its holdings are in industrial-sector issuers and none are asset-backed. If you're curious, it has an extremely low expense ratio of 5 bps.

Technically, BBB bonds are much lower risk than "speculative" CCC and below bonds. That said, those speculative bonds offer much higher compensation than BBB bonds and there are unique downside risk to BBB bonds today.

To illustrate, take a look at the effective yield on BBB bonds vs. BB bonds:

Data by YCharts

"High Yield" BB bonds are technically only one rung below BBB bonds, but their yield is two-thirds higher. Importantly, this implies that if a wave of downgrades occur (which is very possible in the case of an economic slowdown) the price of a BBB bond in VCLT would likely fall roughly 33%. In my opinion, the risk of such a rapid drawdown does not make VCLT's 3.4% yield worth it.

Further, looking at the non-financial issuers from the top holdings of VCLT, we can see that there has been a general decline in times-interest-earned credit quality:

Data by YCharts

This increase in credit risk can also be seen in the total liabilities-to-assets and financial debt-to-EBITDA for most of these companies:

Data by YCharts

Obviously, there is not an increase in credit risk for all companies and for all metrics. That said, I believe it is clear that there is a general decrease in credit-quality for these "investment grade" companies.

Over the coming weeks, it is very likely that many of these companies will see workers stay home which will cause revenue to decline. Combine that factor with their increased leverage, and it seems extremely likely that we see a wave of credit downgrades for BBB bonds. In fact, Moody's has already stated that they see an increased probability of this happening.

If you're going to buy a highly speculative-grade bond in the energy sector there is a decent risk that the bond will enter into default. However, you will also receive a yield closer to 20%. With the bonds in VCLT, there is a low chance of default but I believe there is a considerable chance of downgrades which could quickly pull VCLT lower by double-digits. This is an immediate risk to VCLT that I believe could occur over the coming weeks as the virus spreads. This makes VCLT's risk-reward profile far worse than even higher-risk bonds.

Does VCLT Offer Upside?

When you do the math, it is hard to see why investors would choose VCLT over short-term corporate bond funds. With VCLT, there is substantial downside risk due to its 14-year duration.

On the other hand, short-term corporate bond ETFs like the iShares fund (IGSB). IGSB has a 2.5% YTM with an effective maturity of 2.6 years which lowers its duration to 2.6 years. While the fund has a similar downgrade risk as VCLT, it would likely only cause a price decline of 5-7%. Frankly, I still would not buy IGSB today, but this demonstrates VCLT's inferior risk-reward.

Remember, U.S inflation is also 2.3% and has risen over the past few months. I suspect that panic buying will promote a continued rise. This means that the purchasing-power yield of VCLT is only about 1%. Of course, add on a 30% tax on returns the actual returns of VCLT are 2.4% which brings its purchasing-power post-tax return to essentially zero.

The Trigger Has Been Pulled

While it has only been a few months since I covered VCLT last, the situation today is vastly different. Back then, I was warning about the underlying risks to VCLT and how its yield does not appropriately compensate for those risks. That remains true today, but those risks have are now a reality.

The U.S Coronavirus-case count has been rising at 10-20% per day. While there are only around 3000 confirmed cases in the U.S, that figure will likely be closer to a million by the end of April at current growth rates. This has already resulted in the suspension of schools, events, and most public gatherings in the U.S.

Even more, nearly 80% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck so a slight disturbance in the need for non-salaried workers is likely to cause a rapid decrease in discretionary consumption and a rise in credit-card debt. I believe that this will spiral into a lack of liquidity and a much wider economic slowdown than most expect. In other words, a significant increase in downgrades from investment-grade bonds.

Frankly, I believe that VCLT is a solid short opportunity today. The most significant factor that could cause it to rise would be a sharp fall in inflation. Since stores are already running out of inventory, I believe this is low despite the recent drop in oil prices. I have a price target of $70 which corresponds to the likely impact of a rise in downgrades and a widening of credit-risk spreads.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VCLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.