How To Avoid 10 Years Of Underperformance Like These 10 Names

Excluding, or even shorting companies with these patterns of declining profitability and external pressure should be an improvement over an index fund that includes them.

In this article, we look at fundamental patterns underlying how these 10 companies destroyed shareholder value, as lessons for what to watch out for over the next 10 years.

Even with the recent entry into bear market, most large caps you could have invested in 10 years ago had positive 10 year total returns, but not these 10.

The 2009 - 2020 bull market may be over after recent declines, but odds are, most large cap stocks you bought 10 years ago and held over the past 10 years still would have delivered you a positive 10 year total return. In fact, a good percentage of stocks you could have picked in 2010 and held for 10 years would have returned significantly more than the 10-year treasury note which then yielded around 3.6%. This article complements my last article on lessons from 10 top outperformers, by looking at patterns we should watch out for in companies that have destroyed shareholder value over 10 years.

Aiming to outperform by excluding the next decade's likely losers has notably been the driving investment thesis of the GraniteShares XOUT US Large Cap ETF (XOUT), which excludes the 250 companies in the S&P 500 scoring as likely losers, and invests only in the other 250. In this article, we look at just 10 underperformers that managed to turn $10,000 into only a few thousand dollars over 10 years, and excluding these from a 50-100 stock portfolio would be at least as significant. Some math: if you have $1,000,000 invested in an equally weighted 10-stock portfolio that you expect to, on average, double over the next 10 years, leaving out a stock that loses half would end up making about a $150,000 difference.

Since we are looking at global losers, we start by looking at how $10,000 would have grown into just over $20,000 over the past 10 years if simply invested in a total world passive index tracker fund: the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT):

Data by YCharts

Underperformers #1 and 2: National Oil Companies

At the top of my screen of underperformers were several national oil companies, two of the worst performers over the past 10 years being Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PBR), also known as Petrobras, and China's PetroChina Co Ltd (PTR). I remember PBR being a top underlying name for "reverse convertible" structured notes, where (mostly Brazilian high net worth) investors would aim to earn an option premium of 10-15%/year in exchange for being short put options on PBR. PetroChina initially caught my attention in the mid 2000s when it became the first US$1 trillion company, long before today's tech giants or Saudi Aramco. Over the past 10 years, $10,000 invested in PBR and PTR would have shrunk to around $2,000 and $4,000 respectively

Data by YCharts

The obvious culprit of losing money investing in oil companies is lower oil prices. The first half of the past decade saw oil prices rise from $80 to over $100 per barrel before crashing in late 2014, and staying mostly between $40-60 per barrel until the crash below $30 this past weekend. If you view oil companies as series of call options on oil struck at the companies' cost of production, this fall would hit high cost producers more than it would hit low cost producers like Saudi Arabia.

Data by YCharts

It is notable that this fall in oil prices has not hit the industry evenly, and several oil companies, most notably Chevron Corp (CVX) and Russia's PJSC Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) have both delivered far more acceptable returns, especially in the second half of the decade.

Data by YCharts

The clue for PBR and PTR investors probably should be declining return on asset ratios (important in asset heavy industries like oil), paired with rising levels of debt. Most notably, PBR responded to the 2014 oil shock with a significantly higher debt/equity ratio in 2015, which could be a warning sign to watch in this latest oil crash.

Data by YCharts

Along with declining profitability, poor total returns like PBR's and PTR's over the past decade would really not have been possible without multiple contraction. Below, we see how both companies went from trading above 1.6x book value in 2010 to below 0.6x book value today.

Data by YCharts

Lesson: While falling oil prices have shocked the whole oil sector, it seems to have hardest hit companies with low and falling return on asset rates, rising debt levels, all starting at a significant premium to book value

Underperformers #3 and 4: European Banks

The global financial crisis hit the financial sector hard, and since then, one could generally say American banks have recovered far better than European banks. As a former bank employee myself, the relative feeling I got from within these different banks are a subjective reason why I still hold on to the shares of the two North American banks I used to work at (10+ years after leaving), but immediately sold shares in the European banks I worked at as soon as I left. Two of the worst performing bank stocks over the past 10 years were Switzerland's Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) and Britain's Barclays PLC (BCS), neither of which have I ever been an employee or client of. $10,000 invested in CS or BCS 10 years ago would have declined to $2,600 or $4,300 respectively over that time.

Data by YCharts

I remember the aggressive slogan of Barclays "quietly conquering the world of finance" in the late 2000s, and got the impression they were aggressive both from my New York office and visits to London's Canary Wharf at the time. Instead, what we saw over the following decade was both Barclays and Credit Suisse significantly shrinking their balance sheets. Not shown here was that this shrinking of balance sheet happened while needing to delever, not to the benefit of shareholders in this case. European banking regulations, intended to make European banks safer for depositors, seemed to require lower return on equity rates to shareholders.

Data by YCharts

When measuring banks, one of my preferred metrics to look at is Return on Assets (ROA), where a steady rate around or above around 1% was what I have long been taught is a sign of a healthy bank. BCS and CS's ROAs were never that high over the past decade, falling over the first half of the decade, and only recovering to still low levels below 0.5%. BCS has been raising its dividend lately, as CS cut theirs earlier in the decade, but I don't see either as a bullish sign for these two names.

Data by YCharts

Lesson: With tighter regulations, and balance sheets dominated by negative interest rate currencies, it seems European banks need to focus on different business models to try and reach higher profitability ratios.

Underperformers #5, 6 and 7: Non-Apple and Non-Asian Mobile Phone Equipment

This next trio of underperformers might have been the most obvious to observers of the rise of Apple's iPhone specifically, and the smartphone more generally, over the past decade. These three are Finland's Nokia Oyj (NOK), Swedens Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC), and perhaps most spectacularly, Canada's Blackberry Ltd (BB), formerly known as Research in Motion or RIMM. $10,000 invested in each of these three names in 2010 would have turned into $9,200, $3,400, and $560 over the past 10 years respectively.

Data by YCharts

The obvious culprit here is declining revenues, as companies like Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi killed Blackberry's handset business, and companies like Huawei challenged Nokia and Ericsson. NOK, ERIC, and BB have posted consistent bottom line losses over the past decade.

Data by YCharts

One metric I find somewhat notable is that multiple contraction did not seem to play a significant role in the poor returns of these three companies, as all three seem to be trading at around the same multiples to revenue as they did in 2010. Rather, it was declining sales and bottom line losses that depressed returns.

Data by YCharts

Lesson: Try and avoid companies facing significant long-term revenue decline, especially with bottom line losses. This may be the most obvious of all lessons, but key to watch across names in a diversified portfolio.

Underperformers #8, 9 and 10: Metal Miners

It may surprise some readers looking for safe havens to see a top gold miner among my list of worst long-term underperformers. Completing today's list of the past decades 10 worst underperformers are the Canadian gold miner Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD), the British-South African platinum and diamond miner Anglo American PLC (OTCQX:NGLOY), and Brazilian Iron Ore producer Vale SA (VALE). $10,000 invested in GOLD, NGLOY, and VALE would have turned into a little less than $6,000, $7,000, and $5,000 over the past 10 years respectively. This may be especially disappointing given that the same $10,000 invested in the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), which simply holds gold bars in a vault, would now be worth over $14,000.

Data by YCharts

As with the oil companies, much of this underperformance seems to have coincided with years of bottom line losses for the two business I could get this data for. Also as seen with the oil companies, GOLD and VALE both seemed to respond to the late 2014 crash in commodities prices (which included a decline in oil prices, as seen above), with rising debt/equity ratios. Although GOLD printed a recent ROA number of over 11%, the profitability of these companies seems too volatile and likely to dip back into losing territory for the traditionally defensive investor.

Data by YCharts

Lesson: Mining is a capital intensive industry heavily dependent on metals prices. Even if gold prices rise by over 40% over a decade, it is still quite easy to lose 40% of an investment in a top gold miner over the same period of time.

Conclusion

As much as I like the idea behind XOUT, it seems screening out long-term losers is both more global than the S&P 500, and more dependent on long-term themes than fundamentals that can simply be scored and rebalanced quarterly. When looking at names, the patterns seen in these long-term underperformers are ones worth keeping in mind as flags to identify stocks to avoid, or perhaps even to hold as long-term shorts against your more profitable long positions. Only somewhat mirroring the factors driving the top outperformers, it seems revenue growth, profitability ratios, and use of debt were key drivers, followed very distantly by valuation ratios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBR, PTR, LUKOY, VT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also short CS and BCS

