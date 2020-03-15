American Express Is Attractive Despite A Earnings Impact

With the recent pullback due to the worries of an economic slow down related to Coronavirus, I started a position.

The company is more sensitive than others in the space due to actually holding the balances.

American Express (AXP) shares have fallen from 52 week highs to 52 week lows along with the rest of the market. Investors are now being offered a chance to pick up some shares in the sell off. The virus will have an impact on the company's earnings, but I believe it will be temporary. While the company usually only approves those with higher credit ratings, it has been expanding into lower brackets to acquire growth. Naturally, there are only so many affluent customers for the company to reach, so this was inevitable. The problem with this becomes that the company is more at risk during an economic downturn due to not only being a payments processor but a financial institution that owns the loans it makes. Thus, American Express may not be the type of risk asset every investor should own.

Performance

As we look at American Express's performance, we see the company has been able to continue its growth path forward.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings declined 12.9% and net income declined 15%, thanks in part to a$496 million, or $0.58 per share, of tax benefits in the year prior period. Excluding this tax benefit, earnings grew $196 million or 13%. We can see top-line growth was strong as well with revenue growing 8.6% year over year. When excluding foreign currency headwinds, the company actually saw net revenue growth of 9%. Safe to say consumers have continued to spend well, and despite the competitive environment currently from other credit cards, the company is able to continue to keep consumers using their cards. The company added 11.5 million new cards in the year of which 70% are fee related cards.

The company gave guidance for 2020 that has earnings growing between 8% to 10% on an currency neutral basis. This would lead to earnings of $8.85 - $9.25 per share. With the recent travel bands, season suspension for the NBA, and other mass events being canceled, the company will certainly see an impact from consumer spending.

It will be interesting to see where results land when the company reports in the coming quarters as fears of a slowing economy may effect results. Based on current share price, the stock seems inexpensive from a P/E level. Even if the company saw earnings of $8.50 for 2020 representing little to no growth, the company trades at less around 11x earnings.

As we can see the company has continued to grow revenues for the last several years thanks in part to a growing economy of course.

Source: 10K

This continued growth makes a strong case for owning shares. Revenue should only continue to grow as the adoption of credit cards over cash continues to grow.

The company did recognize higher expenses in regards to greater rewards. This has become a greater concern but also a greater source of growth for the company. After years of being a premier access type of credit source, the company realized that cash back and points rewards of greater levels were quickly enticing many of its members. The company has since fought back by increasing its rewards offerings, but it has come at a cost. In fact, the company had about $10.43 billion in rewards cost from Q4 2018 through Q4 2019. In the most recent quarter the company saw this cost rise to $2.7 billion. The cost of keeping members happy is certainly rising just as fast as its user growth is. Provisions for losses were $1.024 billion, up 7 percent from $954 million a year ago. The increase reflected higher net lending write-offs driven by loan growth.

Source: Earning Slides

The growth of business continues to be strong but is coming down a bit.

Source: Earning Slides

This is a trend investors should keep an eye on as any further decline could signal trouble ahead. However, high single digit growth is still attractive.

This helped to contribute to the larger loan balance the company holds.

Source: Earnings Slides

This is helpful to boost the company's future earnings as the balances are expected to continue to grow.

However, is the company taking on more risk with this growing loan balance?

Source: Earnings slides

As we can see the net write off rate has risen slightly, but the past due balance is staying steady. This means the company has still been relatively conservative with who it is letting borrow.

Needless to say, we should continue to see American Express impress us with performance so long as the consumer is doing well. What is more important is to note that versus competition, their revenue is a bit less economically sensitive. With higher credit quality customers, the company is likely to experience less weakness and an earlier rebound in a downturn. It also does not have a debit card portfolio which would become under pressure should consumers spend less from their bank account instead of growing their credit card balances. This makes the revenue stream a bit less diverse but more stable in the event of a recession, in my opinion.

Valuation

Currently, American Express shares are cheaper than that of its peers.

Data by YCharts

As we can see AXP has a lower forward P/E than its peers, excluding Discover (DFS). Discover actually operates a similar business model to American Express but usually lends to more risky clients. AXP also has an above-average yield. It is important to recognize the Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) carry less risk as they are merely a payments processor and not the actual one holding the balance. This is why Discover and American Express probably trade at lower P/E ratios and always have.

We can see that now may be a better time than in the last 5 years to purchase shares based on the metrics below.

Source: Morningstar

The P/E, P/S, and P/CF, P/B, and forward P/E ratio all below the average we have seen in the last few years. The earnings yield is actually more than double what we have normally seen as well. While these metrics should and could change as earnings come in below expectations, the market is valuing shares as if earnings will be cut in half.

Lastly, taking a look at the history of the yield, we can see if the shares offer a higher-than-average yield. This often is a signal if shares are oversold.

Source: YieldChart

The yield now is 1.8%, which is well above average. We can see that anything above 1.32% is above average for American Express shares. However, there have been times where it rises to above 2%, meaning opportunity could still present itself in the future. The company will likely raise its dividend later in the year as well. This should give investors a yield on cost rarely seen.

The company continues its streak, marking the 9th year of dividend increases.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This should leave long-term investors confident that their yield on cost will rise over time, perhaps creating a more compelling yield.

The company continues to return cash to shareholders by repurchasing shares as well.

Source: 10K

In the fourth quarter the company repurchased over 10 million shares and still has the authority to purchase over 100 million more. I anticipate with the recent sell off we could see significant repurchases in the first quarter.

Conclusion

American Express is certainly a great company, with the recent decline it appears share are inexpensive. I like to buy shares when they are trading below the 5-year averages. If a recession is near, then we could see shares go ahead and trade below the average for some time. I do believe the company is safe due to the strict standards of CCAR by the Federal Reserve, but it would still pressure shares downward. At this time, shares have hit my target for purchasing at 10-11x earnings. I would like see the company continue to grow top line close to double digits like its peers. The continuing pressure from competitors for rewards may drive margins down and make American Express eager to further access lower quality credit, which is something to keep an eye on. For investors who have a long term time horizon, perhaps starting a small position now would be ideal.

