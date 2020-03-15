Three Very Rare Income Buys

During times like these, investors must see through the fog of war and take a different path than the panicked masses.

While there are legitimate concerns, this is not the end of the world. With 50%+ declines in many great stocks, the market is priced like there is no tomorrow.

Market Losses: Bad, Not Terrible

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Despite the headlines as of the time this article was written (morning of March 13), the market is only down 20% from recent highs. This is not a major decline given the market's recent history.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Due to 2019's huge gains, we haven't even breached December 2018's lows. Most investors can't recall what caused that decline. Based on the fact one or two quarters of financial results will definitively suffer based on what's already occurred, the impact to the U.S. and global economy is certainly greater in magnitude than what occurred in Q4 2018.

People tend to focus on how far we've fallen but that's irrelevant. What counts is how far we from the ground. WER has been transitioning our model portfolio and expectations over the past 12 to 18 months in anticipation of a large market decline. We are not soothsayers; we simply analyze the risk adjusted returns of stocks unemotionally and refuse to follow the crowd.

Source

If the popular assumption that the summer will bring sunshine to the markets and consumer sentiment comes to fruition due to declines in infections, defaults and permanent damage to industries outside of oil and gas seem unlikely. If the disarray continues throughout 2020, a material percentage of non-investment grade companies will struggle to refinance debt and maintain their balance sheets in general. We suggest underwriting investments assuming we are in for a rough 2020. If we are too pessimistic, we'll still reap the rewards without taking on unnecessary risk. We prefer to have a little cash on the sidelines untapped over watching stocks collapse with no dry powder to capitalize on it.

For transparency, we'll include the exact dates and prices of our investments in the companies mentioned.. In all, we've recommended approximately 20 stocks during the sell-off. WER's portfolio managers have made personal investments alongside subscribers in every case.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN)

MAIN is a Seeking Alpha darling and for good reason: it has the best total return track record of any established Business Development Company ("BDC"). The stock finally submitted to the selling pressure in recent days, however.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Let's put the abrupt fall from $45.0 to $28.07 into better context.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

Unlike the broader market, MAIN is now trading 12-15% below the lows established during the sharp sell-off of late 2018. Our thesis is not based simply on the shares trading below those levels. Instead, we’ll demonstrate exactly why current price levels are attractive in any environment. Trading at lower levels than the past alone isn't informative unless we understand the underlying value in a share of MAIN over time.

Source: MAIN Q4 Report

MAIN's NAV per share has risen from below $20 in 2012 to approximately $24 today. That's including MAIN distributing regular and supplemental dividends of several dollars per share annually.

Source: MAIN Q4 Report

At current prices, MAIN trades at a 1.10x to 1.15x premium to net asset value ("NAV") compared to the three year average closer to 1.60x to 1.80x. These factors resulted in us re-establishing a large position in MAIN in the last two trading days. We purchased Main Street from $25.235 to $27.87 per share in yesterday's sell-off with one more strategically placed bid moderately lower.

Source: WER & TD Ameritrade

Whenever a stock falls 40% in a short period of time, it doesn't guarantee the company's fundamentals aren't compromised. Financial services companies in the Great Recession went on to fall 90%+. Buying the dip only works if the value per share of stock increases as the stock declines. In today's environment, we need to verify that MAIN has exposure concentrated at the top of the capital structure with minimal loans to industries likely to suffer most. As we've carefully explained to subscribers, the last crisis involved financial services companies and real estate. This crisis, like all others, is unique.

Source: MAIN Q4 Report

We need to be wary of different segments of the economy this time around.

In MAIN's case, Oil, Gas, & Consumable Fuels totals 4% of the portfolio with Energy Equipment & Services another 5%. Leisure Equipment & Products and Hotels, Restaurants, & Leisure each represent 4% of the loan portfolio. Assuming half these loans suddenly become worth zero, MAIN's NAV falls to $21.85. Using a highly conservative 1.40x premium to NAV, the minimum fair value becomes $30.62. Using the aforementioned discounted NAV, bottom of the historical premium/discount range (1.60x premium), MAIN's fair value of $35.0 equates to an annualized return of well over 40% at our published entry points including one year of estimated distributions. The farther the stock can be acquired below the $30.62 conservative NAV estimate, the better the risk-adjusted return profile.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

Arbor has grown funds from operations ("FFO") per share as or more quickly than any equity or mortgage REIT we cover. This mREIT is adequately diversified geographically and its loans are backed by primarily (77%) multi-family properties. It can be argued that multi-family is the least impacted by the coronavirus of all the major commercial real estate property types. This makes sense given how multi-family supply and demand works compared to lodging, entertainment, senior housing, and even office properties.

Source: Arbor Realty Fact Sheet

Multi-family also has a proven track record of durability throughout economic downturns. During a time where people may be spending more time at home than ever, multi-family, particularly on the lower risk credit side where Arbor is focused, mitigates a lot of risk. Apartments would have to experience a major decline before one penny of Arbor's loan portfolio suffers.

In 2019, Arbor grew its loan portfolio by 8% year over year, increased loan origination by 12%, and returned a sector leading 54% to investors. AFFO of $1.36 per year means this high quality, fast growing mREIT trades at a mere 6.0x multiple assuming zero growth in 2020.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Despite significant increases in FFO generation in all recent years, ABR now trades 20% below it's 2018 bottom. It's $1.20 in 2019 distributions was 1.13x covered by AFFO and generated in an attractive 8.0% yield only a few weeks ago. Arbor now sports a fully covered 14.5% yield which is far greater than at any other time in the past decade. This resulted in our purchase of a significant position in ABR at $8.04. As we mentioned initially, this is a highly attractive valuation in any scenario much less one in which the job market, banks, and commercial real estate are quite healthy.

Source: WER & TD Ameritrade

We expect Arbor to face issues with some of its loans if the current draw-down in economic activity continues. Even the most bullish circumstances necessitates a sharp and realistic focus on risk. Abrupt changes in interest rates may also cause short-term negative implications to AFFO. Although the firm's foundation is solid, we don't invest in Arbor today assuming a quick rise back to $15.0 per share. A conservative $11 to $12 fair value results in a midpoint total return of 54% including one year of dividends.

NewTek Business Services (NEWT)

Like MAIN, NewTek has quickly garnered an excellent reputation resulting in an average premium to NAV of 1.4x in 2018 and 2019. NEWT and MAIN consistently enjoy the highest premiums to NAV of the BDC sector. Also similar to MAIN, much of NEWT's success is derived from equity investments, minimal loan defaults, and a unique business model.

Newtek’s products and services include: Business Lending including SBA 7(A) loans, 504 loans and conventional loans, Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing), Technology Consulting, eCommerce, Accounts Receivable and Inventory Financing, personal and commercial lines Insurance Services, Web Services, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions to small- and medium-sized business relationships nationwide across all industries.

We've discussed Newtek's business model at length in past articles (here, here, and here for example) so we'll keep this high level. Like Arbor, NEWT is growing its cash flow at levels few companies of any type can match. In 2019, its total investment income ("TII") grew 19.8% versus 2018 while also growing its NAV per share by 3.4%. Adjusted net investment income ("ANII") rose 20.1% year-over-year while maintaining a responsible debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36x as of December 31, 2019. The portfolio grew by 21.8% over the same period.

Newtek's focus in the SBA 7(a) loan market is a legitimate concern. These are small business loans that Newtek doesn't keep on its balance sheet for long. In fact, the levered guaranteed positions of its SBA loans are sold within 10 to 14 days of origination. Volatile changes in spreads and the fact some of its SBA loans will experience trouble means we do not anticipate NEWT's four your average NAV appreciation of 2.8% is likely. We also don't anticipate Newtek to improve Net Investment Income ("NII") by 27.5% as it did in 2019.

Our assumptions certainly don't include a 42% increase in the distribution rate as is the case from Q4 2019 compared to Q4 2018. Instead, we are underwriting to a complete freeze in the business for the first half of 2020 and a moderate hit to Newtek's NAV. Newtek projected a $2.19 cash dividend for 2020 compared to $2.15 for 2019. We'll also incorporate 2018's much lower actual dividend of $1.80 per share and reduced NAV per share of $14.75 compared to Q4's $15.70 into our underwriting process. The final step is applying a 1.2x premium to NAV rather than 1.45x applicable more recently. This is a comprehensive yet very conservative framework to measure NEWT's value if 2020 turns out to be worse than people expect.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Given the 45% reduction in NEWT's share price, even our pessimistic assessment of its fair value results in a one year total return of 57% from our most recent buy at $12.41. This includes one year of 2018's $1.80 distribution rather than management's stated 2020 target of $2.19.

Source: WER & TD Ameritrade

We've been purchasing shares throughout the decline. Like the other three stocks discussed here, we have one more limit order outstanding to take advantage of further market weakness. We hope that gives you a more concrete understanding of where we stand.

Conclusion

It's a strong possibility that we break through December 2018 lows or another 5% lower yesterday's trough. We've been timing and sizing our buys with this assumption and so far it has proved wise. Along the way, we'll likely have several 5-10% upward moves. Our framework involves buying volatile stocks in three tranches and most of our identified opportunities have two of the three targeted entry points executed. Another 10-15% lower in the S&P 500, likely driven by losses in large tech companies representing the bulk of the top 10 holdings, is a real possibility. Many of these companies aren't even close to touching 2019 lows indicating many market participants haven't felt much pain.

It sounds cliche, but buying strong companies at attractive valuations is the soundest way to achieve investing success. I'd argue that many sectors are currently providing once in a decade valuations and the math supports that claim. Big tech, such as Google (GOOG), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN), are far from those levels and I think they are still a little over-priced. We'll see if that turns out to be correct. In other words, not everything is on sale and we still urge caution.

It's never easy to muster the courage to buy in the face of widespread panic, but I suggest a different lens to look through: How would you have reacted three months ago if I said you could buy MAIN below $30 in mid-March?

I think we both know the answer.

Thank you for reading. Interested in more income recommendations across traditional and nontraditional asset classes including real-time alerts? Start a free trial of our Institutional Income Plus service. Learn about our institutional investing approach built through experience not just books. Join the community to access this week's recommendations, and specific entry and exit targets in real-time, involving BDCs, REITs, Preferred Equity, and many others. We have an all-inclusive income model portfolio, allocation guidelines, and issue bi-weekly market commentary.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABR, MAIN, NEWT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.