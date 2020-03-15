Prosperity Banchares: Oil Exposure May Cause Problems

Earnings are expected to grow this year due to higher margins on the back of the merger last year. Organic loan growth is also expected to drive earnings.

Earnings of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc (PB) are expected to rise due to loan growth and higher net interest margin following the acquisition of LegacyTexas Financial Group. However, some pressure is expected from higher provisions, which are expected to be driven by PB’s oil and gas sector exposure. The price war between OPEC producers and allies, and the resultant difficulties for oil producers in Texas has increased the chances of a rise in delinquencies. Loans from other sectors are also at risk of turning non-performing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The estimated target price for December 2020 suggests significant upside from the current market price. However, for the next three to four months risks stemming from the crude oil price decline and COVID-19 are expected to keep PB's price depressed. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock for the near-term.

Oil and Gas Exposure Puts Earnings at Risk

PB had $698.3 million worth of oil and gas sector related loans at the end of December 2019, representing around 4.0% of total loans. This material exposure puts the company at risk of defaults in the oil and gas sector following the sharp plunge in international crude oil prices. It appears that OPEC and its allies may take some time to reach an agreement on oil output, if such an agreement is reached at all; hence, further decline in oil price cannot be ruled out. I’m expecting the price of WTI to average in the range of $27 to $30 a barrel in the next six months, which means that a number of PB’s borrowers that are oil producers in Texas may find it difficult to service their debts. These expected credit losses are likely to drive provisions expense in the first half of this year.

Other sectors are also expected to drive provisions charge in the first half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies in retail, restaurant, and travel sectors are hardest hit and could face difficulties in debt servicing. According to news reports, 150 publicly traded companies have so far announced that their results for the quarter ended March 2020 will be negatively affected by COVID-19, which shows the extent of the damage to different sectors from the pandemic. As a result of the above-mentioned factors I’m expecting PB’s provisions charge to increase to $52 million in 2020 from $4 million in 2019.

Merger and Organic Loan Growth to Drive Earnings

Following the acquisition of LegacyTexas in November last year, PB’s net interest margin, NIM, surged partly due to loan discount accretion income. As mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call, the management expects to book a further $13-$14 million of accretion in the first quarter of 2020. Mostly due to the benefits of the acquisition, PB’s NIM is expected to be higher in 2020 compared to 2019 on a GAAP basis. I’m expecting PB’s NIM to be on average 21bps higher this year relative to last year, as shown in the table below.

The higher NIM is expected to be one of the chief drivers of net income this year. Further push for the bottom-line is expected to come from loan growth. As mentioned in the conference call, the management is targeting to achieve a loan growth of 4% to 5% this year, which is in tandem with the organic loan growth of 4% PB reached in 2019. Due to the threats of COVID-19 and the fall in international crude oil prices, I believe loan demand will be unable to meet management’s expectation. The upcoming presidential election is also expected to add to the uncertainty, thereby encouraging businesses to postpone their investment plans. Consequently, I’m expecting PB’s net loans to grow by 3% in 2020, below the management’s target. The following table presents my balance sheet estimates.

Expecting Earnings Per Share to Grow by 14%

Apart from the increase in net interest income, PB’s earnings are also expected to receive support from cost savings following the LegacyTexas merger. PB plans to run LegacyTexas separately as Prosperity Bank dba LegacyTexas Bank till the systems are completely merged by early June 2020, as mentioned in the press release. After the mid of 2020 when the redundancy is reduced, I'm expecting PB's expenses to fall to a more normal run rate of around $110 million a quarter. The non-recurrence of the $46.4 million one-time merger related charge booked in the last quarter, is also expected to constrain non-interest expenses and hence support the bottom-line. As a result of the above-mentioned factors, I’m expecting the year over year growth in non-interest expense to be lower than the growth in revenues.

Overall, I’m expecting PB’s earnings per share to grow by 14% year over year in 2020 to $5.16 per share. My estimates for key income statement items are presented below.

Due to the prospects of an increase in earnings, PB’s rising dividend trend is likely to continue in 2020. I’m expecting the company to increase its dividend by $0.02 per share in the last quarter to $0.48 per share, taking the full year dividend to $1.86 per share. This dividend estimate implies a dividend yield of 3.7% for 2020.

There are certain risks that could lead the actual results in 2020 to miss my estimates. First, sustaining of WTI crude oil price at a level below $27 per barrel can lead to greater than expected provisions charge, thereby resulting in lower than expected earnings. In addition, the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic beyond a period of three to four months can lead to actual earnings missing my estimated earnings.

Near Term Risks Call for Neutral Rating

I'm using the historical price to book multiple, P/B, to value PB. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.0x in 2019. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $64.9 gives a target price of $64.9 for December 2020. This target price implies a significant price upside of 27.8% from PB's March 11 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

While the stock appears to be a promising investment for the next nine months (till the end of 2020), it is not attractive for the near term of three to four months. The COVID-19 pandemic and oil price rout are expected to keep investor confidence low and PB’s market price depressed. As a result, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock for the near-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.