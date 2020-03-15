Hold Your Nose And Buy Norwegian

Source: Company website

The outbreak of the coronavirus has obviously had a great human impact on the world. The virus has dominated headlines worldwide for weeks, and rightfully so, as the world’s population lives in fear of catching something so contagious, and so dangerous. This is the story of the coronavirus, and let us not forget how sad the human toll from the virus has been, and almost certainly will continue to be for some time to come.

On a less important, but more relevant note for this audience, coronavirus has caused governments across the world to take drastic action to try and stem the tide of new cases, which has spooked investors into believing a global recession is coming as a result. Shares of stocks around the world have plummeted, and in the US, we are now in bear market territory after hitting new highs just a few weeks ago, thanks to voracious selling. In travel-related stocks, that has meant much, much more than just a bear market, and indeed, some of them are being priced as though they are going out of business.

One such example is Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH), the decimation of which you can see below.

I think enough has been taken out of the share price to make long-term holders very comfortable, even with the great unknown of the final toll of coronavirus.

And before an astute reader points this out, I’ll do it: I said in November that Norwegian was pricing in the worst. At the time, I believed that to be true, but obviously, none of us saw this horrible virus coming and shutting down global commerce and travel. Today, I’m not sure if the worst is being priced in, given the fluidity of the situation, but I do think that the odds are squarely in the favor of the bulls.

Long-term earnings power is intact and sustainable

Norwegian finished 2019 with a bang, posting its sixth consecutive record year for revenue and earnings. There aren’t many companies in any industry with that sort of track record, and I think Norwegian deserves an enormous amount of credit for that.

The company also entered 2020 in a record booked position with higher pricing, a familiar story from the past several years as Norwegian has performed exceptionally well, spurred on by macro tailwinds in the industry.

Those tailwinds have obviously gone given the outbreak, and while Q1 results may not necessarily show the full impact, as we get further in 2020, Norwegian’s results will undoubtedly suffer from lower demand, and therefore, lower pricing and margins. In short, it is going to be ugly.

However, we’ve seen comparable, if not necessarily exactly the same sort of thing before, and because of this, I think Norwegian will come out the other side and be fine over the long-term.

This chart shows cruise line bookings globally for the past 20 years, with some enormous geopolitical events highlighted. While growth hasn’t been linear, it has been sustained over time, with traffic roughly tripling in this time frame. We can reasonably expect cruise volumes to decline this year, and maybe even next year depending upon how bad it gets. But over time, people like to go on cruises and I have to imagine that will resume at some point.

Norwegian finished last year with $5.09 in adjusted earnings-per-share, and was originally slated to hit something like $5.50 this year, as seen below.

Obviously, $5.50 in EPS is a fantasy at this point, and even consensus estimates at $4+ look way too high given the slate of bad news that has continued to come out, particularly as it relates to travel.

Norwegian took the step a few weeks ago to stop all Asia voyages in an effort to protect its passengers from the areas most impacted by the virus at the time. Of course, the virus is global now, so we may see more cancellations, particularly if bookings continue to decline.

The Cruise Lines International Association submitted a plan to restrict boarding for its oldest customers out of an abundance of caution for their safety.

The State Department and CDC have produced fairly dire warnings about traveling by cruise ship, which are momentous decisions that surely weren’t taken lightly.

These are all very bad news for a cruise operator, and the shares of the company have reflected this. However, I think there is the potential for hope, which is all Norwegian shareholders have at this point.

A potential light at the end of the tunnel

China was the origin of this terrible virus, so it stands to reason that China is further along in the lifecycle of this process than the other impacted areas of the world. What’s interesting is that new cases in China have slowed dramatically following a sharp spike, and if the rest of the world sees this play out, things shouldn’t be as bad as some are predicting.

New cases soared from late January to late February, impacting more than 70,000 people in that time frame. However, in the weeks since, new cases have been very slowly building, but at a rate nothing like what it was in the beginning.

While it is way too early to declare some sort of victory, I think this is quite encouraging.

Italy, Iran and other areas around the world still seem to be in the parabolic ramping up stage of new cases, but if this story plays out in those areas, we should be hearing good news in just a couple of weeks or so as new cases slow.

The bottom line

I think shares of travel stocks, including Norwegian, are pricing in a huge reduction of travel that won’t necessarily come to fruition. And even if it does, Norwegian is cheap enough that taking a flyer on it seems like a strong risk/reward proposition.

Shares are indicated at just $13 as I write this, which is yet another all-time low. Norwegian has been wildly profitable since it went public in 2013 and I think this business will survive the coronavirus, and thrive once more. We’ve seen travel-related stocks get hammered on other events in the past, and as bad as coronavirus is, I think the same story will play out.

Keep in mind this company just finished a year where it earned $5+ per share, and the stock is now trading for less than three times that amount. While Norwegian won’t hit $5, or probably even $3 in earnings this year, there is no reason to think that over the long-term, it cannot return to the $5+ area in EPS.

I don’t know what Norwegian will earn this year, and neither does anybody else, the company itself included. What I do believe is that Norwegian will survive this scare and return to normalcy at some point. When that happens, shares will be back to earning $4 or $5 each, and with a multiple of 10 to 12 times earnings – which is still below historical norms – we’ll be back to $40 to $60 per share.

Norwegian is certainly not without its risks, but the enormous pummeling the stock has taken is too much in my view, and I think it is a speculative buy.

