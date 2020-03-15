VNQI: Long-Term Downtrend Expected In Global Ex-US Real Estate ETF Due To Deflation, Overleverage Risks

The Global Ex-US Real Estate ETF (VNQI) has crumbled with the rest of the global stock market due to a worsening coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus fallout turned catastrophic in a fast and furious fashion, as President Trump announced U.S. travel ban from Europe soon after the Covid-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the WHO. Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund (VNQI) could not escape the wrath of the bloodbath with a devastating -20% year-to-date performance, though has outperformed the broader global ex-U.S. stock market ETF (VEU).

Source: WingCapital Investments

Indeed, the outperformance in global real estate sector resonates with the U.S., as VNQ has likewise been faring better than the S&P 500 (SPY):

ETF Recent Return Comparison VNQI VEU VNQ SPY Asset Class Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Global ex-U.S. Stocks U.S. Real Estate S&P 500 1-month -22.7% -27.8% -24.8% -26.4% YTD -23.0% -27.3% -20.6% -22.9%

As of 3/12/2020

Plummeting interest rates worldwide certainly helped VNQI's cause given its attractive forward dividend yield of 4%. It is worthwhile to note that VNQI's trailing 12-month dividend yield is much higher at 9.8% due to a significant increase in its most recent payout.

VNQI TTM Dividend Yield 9.84% VNQI Forward Dividend Yield 4.15%

As of 3/11/2020

VNQI Dividend Payout History

Source: Seeking Alpha

That said, the bump is most likely an anomaly given the drop-off in forward dividend yield and the rising fundamental uncertainties surrounding its underlying holdings.

Worsening Domestic Economies To Pile Pressure on VNQI's Holdings

Looking at VNQI's allocation by region, we notice that it is most concentrated in Japan and Hong Kong with 24% and 19% exposure respectively, while Europe collectively accounts for 30%.

Source: ETF.com

Drilling into its top 15 holdings, one positive observation is that most of them had historically exhibited solid dividend growth in the past 3-5 years.

Symbol Name % Weight Region 2014 Dividend Per Share 2016 Dividend Per Share 2019 Dividend Per Share 5-Yr Growth 3-Yr Growth VNA Vonovia SE 2.62% Germany 0.78 1.12 1.57 101.28% 40.18% 8802 Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd 2.31% Japan 12.00 16.00 30.00 150.00% 87.50% 8801 Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd 2.20% Japan 22.00 30.00 44.00 100.00% 46.67% 823 Link Real Estate Investment Trust 1.79% Hong Kong 1.66 2.06 2.71 63.25% 31.55% 1925 Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd 1.78% Japan 50.00 70.00 114.00 128.00% 62.86% 16 Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd 1.74% Hong Kong 3.35 3.85 4.95 47.76% 28.57% URW Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield 1.58% France 9.60 10.20 10.80 12.50% 5.88% 8830 Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd 1.49% Japan 20.00 22.00 30.00 50.00% 36.36% 1113 CK Asset Holdings Ltd 1.38% Hong Kong 1.40 1.53 1.90 35.71% 24.18% GMG Goodman Group 1.34% Australia 0.21 0.24 0.30 42.86% 25.00% DWNI Deutsche Wohnen SE 1.29% Germany 0.44 0.74 0.87 97.73% 17.57% SCG Scentre Group 1.16% Australia 0.26 0.21 0.23 -11.54% 9.52% SGRO Segro PLC 1.11% U.K 0.15 0.16 0.21 40.00% 31.25% 688 China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd 1.01% China 0.55 0.77 0.90 63.64% 16.88% 1109 China Resources Land Ltd 0.98% China 0.50 0.70 1.06 112.00% 51.43% Top 15 Holdings 23.78% Weighted Average 75.19% 37.61%

That being said, going forward, we expect a negative reversal in their earnings and dividend growth due to the global coronavirus outbreak wreaking havoc on already vulnerable domestic economies. Particularly for Japan, the economy has already been reeling from a dragged out global trade war and recent increase in consumption tax. Indeed, even without the Covid-19 crisis, Japan's GDP growth had already dipped under zero last quarter:

Japan GDP Annual Growth Rate

Source: TradingEconomics

As such, it appears inevitable that Japan will slide into a recession this year considering the impact from supply chain disruptions, decline in tourism spending, and so forth. Not to mention the potential cancellation of Tokyo Olympics would further spell disaster for the tourism and services industries. The perfect storm threatens to break the decade-long uptrend in Japan's real estate prices:

Japan Housing Price Index

Source: TradingEconomics

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong real estate market is similarly on the verge of a crisis after housing prices started falling at the end of last year. To wit from SCMP:

The price index for used homes in Hong Kong dipped 1.7 per cent to 378.5 in December, according to the Rating and Valuation Department, the biggest monthly decline since last September’s 1.8 per cent drop when sentiments in the city were hit by anti-government protests.

As such, the double whammy of coronavirus pandemic and political instability most likely will continue to ravage the ailing Hong Kong economy and real estate sector. Meanwhile, the economic prospects in VNQI's other major regional exposure in Europe and Australia are similarly murky as well, due to the quarantine-driven economic paralysis and plunging Australian dollar respectively.

Overleveraged Holdings To Be Worst Hit In a Financial Crisis

With the viral contagion rapidly evolving into a financial one, a potential credit freeze would most likely expose the debt-laden companies. Recall REITs were among the worst performers during the 2008 meltdown largely due to their reliance on leverage. Hence, the fact that many of VNQI's top holdings have a net debt / EBITDA higher than 6.0x, with some as high as 10-15x, raises concerns about their solvency in the event of a credit crisis:

Source: TIKR.com

According to Nareit, "historically, average leverage based on debt relative to EBITDA has ranged between 6.0 and 6.5x." for REITs. While U.S. REITs in general have deleveraged since the 2008 debacle with a median leverage ratio under the historical average, the same cannot be said for many of the international REITs as illustrated above.

In summary, despite the seemingly attractive dividend yield, we would avoid VNQI due to overleverage in many of its top holdings and lofty allocation to some of the more economically fragile regions in Japan and Hong Kong. For real estate-related investments, we reckon U.S. will continue to be a safer bet considering its relatively more robust economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.