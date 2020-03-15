The Great Stock Market Crash Of 2020: Portfolio Moves To Make

Don't dumpster dive for the stocks down the most in the selloff, as many are likely to go bankrupt. There are value stocks to be found, however.

A number of unprecedented events happened this last week, ranging from my university closing for the month due to the coronavirus–to an apparent freeze in the residential mortgage market–to a flood of redemptions to corporate bond ETFs that overwhelmed the liquidity that the market could provide. From my experience living in Florida during past hurricane seasons, I predicted the runs on local grocery stores well in advance. However, the stock market decline since February greatly exceeded my expectations in terms of severity.

I met with my friend and fellow Seeking Alpha writer Pietros Maneos on Monday during the historic stock market decline to gameplan (more on current good deals below). Monday had nothing on Thursday, which saw the fifth-largest decline in S&P 500 history. On Friday, the S&P 500 saw one of the largest gains in history, but still ended the week down around 9 percent.

Credit markets froze up last week in a way they haven't since 2008, with popular bond ETFs trading at massive discounts to its net asset value. Notably, a popular high-yield municipal bond ETF traded at a 19 percent discount to the underlying value of the bonds. Mortgage rates also spiked almost 100 basis points as banks started to freeze new credit. To combat distress in the credit/loan markets, the Fed took unprecedented steps to backstop banks.

Coronavirus is sure to be bad for GDP growth, but the combination of Federal Reserve cutting interest rates, fiscal stimulus, and lower oil prices bolstering consumer demand are likely to counteract some of the effects of the virus. In light of this, my family partnership bought stocks Friday morning, concentrated in financial and technology ETFs.

Risk Parity May Come Back To Life

As I predicted, Treasury yields have begun to increase for longer maturities as the market expects the Treasury to issue a bunch of bonds to pay for fiscal stimulus. If this continues to play out, the yield curve could steepen surprisingly quickly, as it did in 2009. Combined with the likelihood of interest rates going to zero on the short end, risk parity strategies will again be viable. They're not there yet but may be attractive again soon. If you listened to me on rates, you were a buyer of the 10-year Treasury at 3.25 percent, held everything to 2 percent, got out most at 1.4 percent, and went to cash at 1.1 percent. This would have caused you to miss some of the crazy gains, but also the subsequent reversal from unrealistic prices.

I told people privately to sell oil at $50-51 when the Brent term structure shifted to contango, I wasn't able to share the tip with my subscribers (not sure if many people who follow me trade oil), but those who reached out to me are in good shape.

Risk parity as a strategy held up beautifully, mechanically speaking, but valuations forced changes that would reduce leverage before the coronavirus crash took hold. Volatility targeting worked well also, with most volatility targeting funds selling before margin calls forced undisciplined investors to sell at any price. Some more mechanical interpretations of market timing via 200-day moving averages missed the selloff, but the real-life experience of my network is that they reduced position size in January and February ahead of the chaos, but didn't completely time the market.

Those selling options and hedging with futures have been crushed recently, but with the VIX at 2008-like levels, I expect that options sellers will come out ahead when all is said and done. Options sellers are easy to criticize in an environment like this, but those selling to areas of market demand are likely to continue to capitalize.

Good Deals, Margin Calls, and Worthless Companies

Despite the market's fall, stocks actually aren't crazy cheap. I'm modeling a 10.5 percent long-run return for US equities, which is attractive compared with the expected cash rate of 0.25 percent. However, volatility is very, very high, historically speaking. As such, I would advise those interested in buying into the market to dollar-cost average (buy-in in chunks ranging from 2 weeks to 3 months). Rudimentary research by asset management firms shows that dollar-cost averaging underperforms buying in all at once. However, my proprietary model which takes into account cash rates, valuations, and volatility says that stocks are not yet super attractive from a return-on-risk perspective, but are likely to become more attractive as volatility falls, favoring the approach of averaging into stocks. If you have good fundamental information (value investing!), the volatility may not matter, but if you're buying the S&P 500, you're best off scaling into your position and not trying to nail the bottom. The easiest way for most investors to buy stocks is to rebalance their portfolios–those owning stocks and bonds should be able to rebalance bond gains into cheap stocks. Unfortunately for many working in finance, the peak bonus season is in January, so a lot of people bought at the all-time high.

This brings me to my point on value investing. There are individually some great deals in the markets. However, some "deals" may be traps. I would think twice about buying cruise stocks, for example. There are a number of oil companies whose bonds are pricing the company going bankrupt, but the stocks don't reflect it. This is a common theme for distressed asset investing. Because equity (retail) and bond (mostly institutional) investors don't talk to each other, they can come to dramatically different opinions on companies' prospects. Because of the disposition effect, stock prices tend to not reflect the odds of equity shares being worthless soon enough, whereas bond investors tend to be more realistic. Partially to this point, another example is airline bonds, which recently traded at very attractive (basically guaranteed) valuations considering their importance to the government, whereas equity investors were left with a crapshoot. The credit markets are pretty thin right now, but if you manage to find anyone willing to trade with you, they might be a good deal. On the other hand, there are a number of oil companies that are likely to go bankrupt, meaning their equity is worth $0.

As far as stocks go, you might consider dumpster diving for some value. Margin calls have forced a decent amount of the shareholder base of certain companies to scale back their positions. Since high net worth investors have largely taken a wait and see approach to the markets since the coronavirus pandemic started, there has been no counterbalance to the negative feedback loop of selling causing more selling.

Banks (JPM), (C.PK), (BAC.PK) and credit card companies (AXP), (V) look attractive at first glance. Or just buy (VFH), the Vanguard Financials ETF. Technology is another nice angle to play, with (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and broad technology ETFs (VGT) look attractive. I don't have the background in accounting needed to figure out whether cruise stocks or other stocks that have been demolished are good investments. I won't rule them out but suspect that there may be more pain ahead for the more distressed plays in the market. However, there may be some gems in there, and I'll keep readers advised if I find any.

With interest rates near zero, I expect the best opportunities to arise in private businesses and real estate. If you have the means to participate in private deals that pencil in high rates of return, then do so. If you don't have the ability to do so, then the public markets are still likely to provide a nice springboard to profit as volatility calms down. Expect more wild swings ahead for the markets, but also a good deal of opportunity moving forward. The half-life of large volatility shocks is around 5-6 weeks, so things should be more normal for investors in 3-4 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VGT, VYM, VFH, SPY, MUB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.