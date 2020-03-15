The Race To Develop An Effective Alzheimer's Treatment

Despite marginal phase III clinical trial results, Biogen has submitted their Alzheimer's drug Aducanumab to the FDA for approval and if successful this could renew interest in the field.

The current pipeline of drugs is unlikely to offer sufferers significant benefit unless the disease can be diagnosed earlier, making better diagnostic tools an imperative.

Alzheimer’s is one of the most serious diseases in the developed world and despite years of research and development there is still no effective treatment.

The development of a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease has proven difficult and expensive leading to a poor return on R&D for pharmaceutical companies investing in the field. Biogen (BIIB) has recently submitted their drug Aducanumab to the FDA for approval despite marginal phase III clinical results and the failure of a number of other drugs with the same target. If Aducanumab is approved it is likely to be positive for all companies investing in Alzheimer’s R&D, not just Biogen, although I believe it is likely the FDA will request additional trials to confirm the previous results.

Given the number of failures of drugs targeting beta-amyloid investors may benefit from investing in companies with a wider range of targets or those conducting upstream research to better understand the disease. The current pipeline of drugs appears unlikely to offer sufferers significant benefit unless the disease can be diagnosed much earlier, which makes the development of more effective diagnostic tools an imperative. Companies developing diagnostic tools could offer investors a lower risk opportunity in the Alzheimer’s field with significant upside.

Companies

A large number of pharmaceutical companies have attempted to develop an Alzheimer’s treatment in the past or are currently doing so. The list below refers only to companies who are engaged in developing treatments or diagnostics for Alzheimer’s disease or conducting research into the pathology of Alzheimer’s disease as one of their primary activities.

Table 1: Listed Companies Active in Alzheimer's Disease Research and Development

Market

Alzheimer’s is a large and growing problem globally as there are currently no effective treatment options and population growth and rising life expectancy are leading to higher numbers of aging related illnesses. Alzheimer’s affects 5.8 million people in the US and the total cost of caring for these people is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2050.

The Alzheimer’s drug market is predicted to be worth $13.3 billion globally by 2023, growing at a rate of 10.5% per annum. Despite the large market for an effective Alzheimer’s treatment there hasn’t been a new treatment approved by the FDA in over a decade and there are currently no treatments on the market that are capable of modifying the course of the disease, with existing treatments only conferring modest symptomatic benefits.

Despite a large amount of money being invested in Alzheimer’s research and drug development, there has been limited progress in treating the condition and recent years have witnessed multiple late-stage drug candidates failing to meet primary measures of efficacy. Developing Alzheimer’s treatments has proven to be extremely expensive due to the complex nature of the disease, which is still relatively poorly understood and difficulties in proving the efficacy of treatments due to the disease’s slow progression.

Figure 1: Drug Clinical Development Success Rate

The total cost of developing a new Alzheimer’s drugs (including failures) is estimated to be $5.7 billion and it is estimated that $38.4 billion would be needed to create a promising pipeline of drugs that target the disease using several approaches. In addition to the large cost, Alzheimer’s drug development is slow, requiring an estimated 13 years to put a drug through all of the clinical trials required for approval by the U.S. FDA, compared to approximately a decade for other drugs.

Table 2: Estimated Drug Development Costs

Problems in developing Alzheimer’s treatments are reflective of a broader issue in the pharmaceutical industry where the return on research and development investment has been declining for decades and estimates indicate that returns may no longer be sufficient to cover the cost of capital.

Figure 2: Return on Pharma R&D Investments

The difficulty and expense of developing a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease along with the lack of success achieved so far has led to chronic under investment, despite the huge burden of the disease on sufferers, families, caregivers and society as a whole.

Figure 3: Venture Capital Funding of R&D Relative to Disease Burden

Pathology

Alzheimer’s is a chronic neurodegenerative disease which results in a gradual decline in cognition and function until death. Most neurons have three basic parts:

The cell body contains the nucleus, which in turn contains the genetic blueprint that regulates the cell’s activities.

Dendrites are branch-like structures that extend from the cell body and collect information from other neurons.

The axon is a cable-like structure that extends from the cell body opposite the dendrites and transmits messages to other neurons.

Hypothesized degenerative pathologies for Alzheimer’s include misfolded proteins, neurofibrillary tangles, amyloid-beta deposits, the destruction of synapses, the death of nerve cells, impaired energy metabolism, mitochondrial dysfunction and insufficient blood flow.

Beta-Amyloid

It is hypothesized that the build up of beta-amyloid protein in the brain may be a cause of Alzheimer’s. This is supported by genes related to beta-amyloid being associated with Alzheimer’s. In Alzheimer patients abnormally high levels of beta-amyloid clump together to form plaques that collect between neurons and disrupt cell function. While beta-amyloid occurs prior to neurofibrillary tangles and the buildup of beta-amyloid is correlated with cognitive decline, it is not clear if beta-amyloid is the cause of Alzheimer’s or a symptom. Many Alzheimer drugs have targeted beta-amyloid but have generally proven ineffective at improving patient outcomes, calling into question beta-amyloid as a target.

Tau

It is hypothesized that tau protein could be responsible for Alzheimer’s by accumulating inside neurons creating neurofibrillary tangles. Tau occurs in healthy neurons but is bound in nerve cells, unlike Alzheimer patients where tau proteins detach and join together to form tangles. These tangles block the neuron’s transport system, which harms synaptic communication between neurons. Elevated beta-amyloid levels are thought to lead to increased tau with increased tau levels correlated with decline in cognition.

Neuroinflammation

Chronic Inflammation in the brain could be caused by the buildup of glial cells which are normally meant to keep the brain free of waste. Microglia is a type of glial cell which removes waste in healthy brains but fails to clear waste like beta-amyloid in Alzheimer's patients, although it is unclear why this occurs. Glial cells also release chemicals that cause chronic inflammation when they buildup which causes neuron damage.

Vascular Issues

Sufferers of Alzheimer’s disease also commonly have vascular issues in the brain like beta-amyloid deposits in brain arteries, hardening of the arteries and mini-strokes. Vascular issues may reduce the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain and lead to a breakdown of the blood-brain barrier which usually protects the brain from harmful agents. In Alzheimer's patients, a faulty blood-brain barrier prevents glucose from reaching the brain and prevents the removal of beta-amyloid and tau proteins, which results in inflammation and increased vascular problems.

Neurotransmission

As Alzheimer’s disease progresses there is a decrease in neurotransmitters sending signals between brain cells. Acetylcholine is one neurotransmitter whose levels are typically very low in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease. It is not widely believed that low levels of acetylcholine are one of the causes of Alzheimer’s disease as currently approved medications targeting this mechanism have proven ineffective.

Prions

Prions are misfolded versions of protein which force normal proteins into the same misfolded shape, spreading like an infection. Prions are probably best known as the cause of Mad Cow Disease, which is spread through the consumption of tainted meat. It is hypothesized that beta-amyloid and tau could both be types of prions which spread slowly through the brain and recent research seems to support this hypothesis. If prions are responsible for the disease an effective treatment would need to target the active prion versions of tau and beta-amyloid rather than the large accumulations in plaques and tangles.

Prions could be a compelling reason why current approaches have been ineffective. Removing plaque from the brain should improve cognition but if beta-amyloid and tau prions are responsible these would need to be targeted to significantly alter the progression of the disease. Prions may also explain why beta-amyloid plaques are common in elderly people even if they have not developed Alzheimer’s disease.

Metabolic

Alzheimer’s disease has been referred to as type 3 diabetes due to a belief that it could be a result of insulin resistance and insulin-like growth factor dysfunction occurring specifically in the brain, although this is not a widely accepted clinical diagnosis. This is compared to Type 1 diabetes where the body produces an insufficient amount of insulin leading to elevated levels of blood sugar and Type 2 diabetes where the body develops resistance to insulin leading to elevated levels of blood sugar. There is some link between Alzheimer’s and diabetes as people with type 2 diabetes are at greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s as a result of vascular damage, inflammation and chemical imbalances.

Diagnosis

Alzheimer’s has historically been a difficult condition to diagnose with a definitive diagnosis requiring an autopsy. Diagnostic techniques have improved and now include imaging and cerebral spinal fluid tests, as well as genetic testing which can indicate elevated risk of developing the disease. Alzheimer’s can begin decades before outwards signs are visible, meaning the disease has generally progressed significantly before a diagnosis is made at which point it may already be too late to treat the condition. Current diagnostic techniques are either invasive or expensive, therefore patients are unlikely to undergo screening prior to symptoms presenting. Diagnostics which are inexpensive and non-invasive could be widely used, particularly amongst individuals with genetic susceptibility, increasing the chances of the disease being diagnosed during its early stages when treatments may be much more effective.

Positron Emission Tomography

There are currently three FDA-approved diagnostic tests for Alzheimer’s, all of which are Positron Emission Tomography (PET) neuroimaging scans capable of detecting beta-amyloid plaques in the brains of living patients (Amyvid, Vizamyl and Neuraceq). PET allows detection of beta-amyloid plaques and tau neurofibrillary tangles with amyloid PET’s useful in detecting early Alzheimer pathology and repeated tau PET’s useful in tracking disease progression. PET scans are expensive (approximately $1,000 per scan) and may not be covered by insurance making it difficult to justify the expense in cases where people may have early stage Alzheimer’s disease but are yet to show impaired cognition or function.

Spinal Taps and Blood Tests

Amyloid forming proteins and tau can be isolated from the fluid that surrounds the brain from a spinal tap, but a spinal tap is invasive, making it difficult to justify in cases where no symptoms are present. Some amyloid precursor proteins in blood can be used to accurately predict amyloid buildup in the brain. Even if biomarkers from blood tests cannot be used to predict Alzheimer’s they may be useful in indicating a higher likelihood of amyloid buildup in the brain so patients can be referred for a PET scan or spinal tap.

Genetics

There are a number of genes that have been found to be associated with a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease with the risk varying from a small increase in likelihood through to genes probably causing the disease and associated with a very high likelihood or near certainty of developing the disease. It is possible to test for these genes, but this is currently uncommon as there is little that can be done, even if a person is found to have a high genetic risk of developing Alzheimer’s. If a treatment is developed which can effectively alter the progression of the disease it is likely that genetic testing will become common for people with a family history of the disease or elderly people who are concerned they may develop the disease. It is also likely that as further research into Alzheimer’s disease is conducted that other genes will be identified that are associated with an elevated risk of Alzheimer’s.

Figure 4: Genes which Have Been Found to be Associated with Higher Risk of Developing Alzheimer's

Optical

Research has shown that changes behind the retina may be early indicators of the development of Alzheimer’s disease. One diagnostic is using optical coherence tomography to assess the health of blood vessels behind the retina. A lack of blood vessels or narrow vessels will result in less oxygen and nutrients being delivered to vascular tissue and could correlate to the same process occurring in the brain as a result of Alzheimer’s disease. Another diagnostic uses hyperspectral imaging to scan for amyloid plaques behind the retina.

Diagnostics may not only be important for diagnosing the disease early but also monitoring the progression of the disease and assessing the efficacy of treatments. Cognition and function are difficult to assess and may decline slowly, meaning trials need a long-time frame to prove a drug’s effectiveness. Using biomarkers can more accurately determine if the drug is having the desired affect and can reduce the required trial length and cost, which may be an acceptable approach provided improvements in biomarkers correlate with improved cognition and function in the long run. Biomarkers may also be important in selecting patients for drug trials as Alzheimer’s can be difficult to diagnose definitively it is likely that some people in past trials may not have actually had Alzheimer’s.

Treatments

The FDA appears to be moving towards a new framework for assessing the efficacy of Alzheimer’s disease as a result of an improved understanding of the disease. In the past the FDA required drugs demonstrate an improvement in cognition and function which is impossible in the early stages of the disease as cognition and function are yet to be impaired. A future framework for assessing the efficacy of drugs is likely to be dependent on the stage of the disease:

Stage 1: No clinical symptoms but biomarker evidence (PET scan or positive test for beta-amyloid or tau). The FDA may accept biomarkers as an endpoint.

Stage 2: Biomarker evidence of the disease and subtle cognitive impairment but no problems with function. FDA may accept cognitive improvement as endpoint.

Stage 3: Biomarker evidence plus cognitive and functional impairment. FDA recommends tests of cognition and function.

This approach may increase the likelihood of treatments being approved in the future and reduce the cost of conducting trials. The following is a discussion of some of the treatments approaches which have been tried in the past or are still currently under development, although is by no means exhaustive.

Neurotransmitters

The drugs which are currently approved to treat Alzheimer’s disease try to improve neurotransmission in the brain which can lead to short term improvements in cognition and function but ultimately does not alter the progression of the disease. Approved drugs include the cholinesterase inhibitors galantamine, rivastigmine and donepezil. Research indicates these drugs prevent the breakdown of acetylcholine which helps to elevate the depleted levels in Alzheimer’s sufferers. The other approved drug is memantine, an N-methyl D-aspartate antagonist, which is believed to work by regulating glutamate.

A number of other drugs have been or are in development to try and improve neurotransmission through different mechanisms. Idalopirdine is a serotonin 5-HT6 receptor antagonist which was developed by Lundbeck / Otsuk that is thought to enhance cholinergic, glutamatergic, noradrenergic, and dopaminergic neurotransmission. The drug did not meet the primary endpoints in phase III trials and Lundbeck removed the drug from its pipeline. Encenicline hydrochloride is a partial, selective agonist of the α-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is being developed by Forum for the treatment of cognitive deficits in schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease.

Beta-Amyloid

The vast majority of R&D has been into developing drugs to target beta-amyloid plaques, but there have been many failures which may indicate amyloid is not an effective target. Removing amyloid and its varied oligomeric and aggregated forms remains the most common target with approaches including using antibodies that directly bind to amyloid and vaccines aimed at training the native immune system to produce anti-amyloid antibodies. Other approaches include assisting the glymphatic clearing system which naturally removes amyloid.

Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is developing a drug which aims to prevent the aggregation of amyloid into plaque by stabilizing a critical protein in the brain. PTI-125 is an altered form of filamin A (OTC:FLNA) which is a scaffolding protein found throughout the body. Scaffolding proteins bring multiple proteins together and ensure they interact properly but an altered and highly toxic form of FLNA is found in the Alzheimer's brain. Altered FLNA disrupts the normal function of neurons, leading to neurodegeneration and brain inflammation.

Amyloid-beta is a biproduct of cleaved amyloid precursor protein (APP) which occurs naturally in the brain. Beta secretase (BACE) and gamma secretase inhibitors aim to slow the cleavage of APP or shift it to a less toxic form of amyloid-beta.

Biogen’s Aducanumab is the highest profile treatment targeting beta-amyloid and the closest to reaching the market. In 2019 Biogen announced they were halting phase III testing of the drug after a futility analysis showed the trials were unlikely to meet their primary target. On further analysis of the collected data Biogen now believe that Aducanumab could reduce cognitive decline under the right conditions and have decided to submit the drug to the FDA for approval.

Biogen were conducting two late-stage trials of Aducanumab with the drug reducing cognitive decline by about 22% compared to placebo in one study but showing little benefit in the other. Aducanumab has a clear impact on beta-amyloid in the brain, particularly at higher doses but this translates into weak reductions in cognitive and functional decline. Biogen believes the discrepancy between trials is due to some patients not receiving the full dose of the drug and the drug only being effective at higher doses. The move to seek approval is somewhat controversial as it is generally considered poor scientific practice to develop a post-hoc hypothesis to explain the results of a trial.

Figure 5: Longitudinal Change from Baseline in Amyloid PET SUVR

Figure 6: Longitudinal Change from Baseline in MMSE

The FDA may now require Biogen to do another phase III trial with patients treated under the hypothesized optimal conditions to see if the results can be reproduced. Even if the drug is approved by the FDA its cost is still yet to be determined and it is unknown if insurers will cover it.

Tau

TauRX are developing a tau aggregation inhibitor called LMTX which has recently completed phase III trials. TauRX has also started a new trial of LMTX in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease where progression of the disease pathology will be monitored using FDG-PET imaging. Phase II trials showed statistically significant benefit relative to placebo at 26 weeks on the primary psychometric scale and an 80% reduction in the rate of clinical decline over 50 weeks relative to controls, with benefit sustained over 2 years in patients continuing the treatment. Functional neuroimaging results from the trial supported the psychometric data. Clinical data also indicated that LMTX was more effective as a monotherapy rather than in combination with cholinesterase inhibitors and/or memantine. In December 2018 the FDA granted LMTX orphan drug designation for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia.

Neuroinflammation

Inflammation occurs in the brains of Alzheimer sufferers, possibly as a result of the immune system attempting to clear clustered amyloid and contributes to cognitive decline. AB Science (AB) is developing a tyrosine kinase inhibitor called Masitinib to treat a number of conditions like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease that targets cells of the immune system called mast cells and macrophages. Masitinib works by blocking the activation of proteins called tyrosine kinases which play a role in inflammation and chronic inflammatory states.

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) are developing Azeliragon, an inhibitor of receptors for advanced glycation endpoints which could provide a combined treatment effect across glial inflammatory and amyloid-related processes. A Phase III trial of the drug failed to meet its co-primary endpoint, but subgroup analyses showed a potential benefit in participants with Type 2 diabetes and elevated concentrations of acetylated hemoglobin. In June 2019 vTv Therapeutics began a Phase 2/3 trial of Azeliragon in 300 participants with a clinical diagnosis of mild Alzheimer’s disease.

Vascular Issues

Medications used to treat cardiovascular and metabolic disorder may also exhibit preventative effects in Alzheimer sufferers as Alzheimer’s is associated with mid-life hypertension and diabetes. Nilvadipine is a dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker approved for treating hypertension with Archer Pharmaceuticals obtaining the intellectual property rights to develop it for Alzheimer's. Mid-life hypertension is widely viewed as causing neurovascular damage that impairs neurovascular homeostasis in later life and there are indications that Nilvadipine may also reduce beta-amyloid accumulation. An 18-month multicenter trial in nine European countries which enrolled 500 people with mild to moderate Alzheimer's showed no improvements in cognitive or functional outcomes.

Metabolic

Glucose and ketones are essential for energy in the brain and dysfunctional glucose or ketone metabolism has been correlated with neurodegeneration. Takeda is developing a Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor gamma (PPAR-gamma) agonist. PPARs play an important role in the regulation of glucose absorption, homeostasis of lipid metabolism, amyloid-beta degradation, anti-inflammatory response and mitochondrial activation. Takeda developed the insulin sensitizer Pioglitazone as a once-daily treatment of type 2 diabetes. Takeda abandoned their five-year Phase III trial for Pioglitazone following an interim analysis which showed an inadequate treatment effect.

Conclusion

Given the rising burden of Alzheimer’s it is essential improved diagnostics and treatments are developed. The rewards for successful companies are likely to be huge despite the difficulty and expense of drug development. I believe a shift in focus toward early diagnosis and treatment, before symptoms present is likely to be much more successful than previous approaches targeting patients in the later stages of the disease. For this reason, I believe companies focused on diagnostics hold significant promise. I also believe it is likely in coming years that promising drugs receive at least temporary approval based on the ability to improve biomarkers in patients who are yet to display cognitive or functional decline. Given the lack of success developing treatments targeting beta-amyloid, investors may be better off investing in companies with alternative targets, like Tau and neuroinflammation.

