The Biggest Of All Short Squeezes Is Potentially Here

The next act in this unfolding play could see the short energy trade unwind, and we got a preview of this in Friday's last half-hour of price action.

The past week has delivered the most extreme volatility that I have seen in my 25-year investment career, greater than even in the most volatile weeks of 2008 and 2009.

Valuation insensitive and price insensitive fund flows from passive, ETF, and dividend focused investors are amplified by quantitative funds and long/short managers.

Beginning with the unwind of the short volatility trade in the first quarter of 2018, market price action has gotten more extreme, including Tesla's melt-up higher.

There have been a series of crowded trades that have unwound in the financial markets the last several years.

I will go to my grave... believing that really loose monetary policy greatly contributed to the Financial Crisis. There were obviously problems with regulation, but when we had a 1% Fed Funds rate in 2003 after, to me, it was pretty obvious that the economy had turned (up) and I think the economy was growing at 7% to 9% nominal in the fourth quarter of 2003 and that wasn't enough for the Fed. They had this little thing called "considerable period" on top of the 1% rate just so we would make sure that their meaning was clear. And it was all wrapped around this concept of an insurance cut… I've made some money predicting boom-bust cycles. It's what I do. Sometimes I am right. Sometimes I am wrong, but every bust I had ever seen was proceeded by an asset bubble generally set up by too loose policy..." - Stanley Druckenmiller "Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know how much more about a company if one buys earnings." - Walter Schloss "A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017) "Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria."- Sir John Templeton "Life and investing are long ballgames." - Julian Robertson

(Source: Author's Photo)

Introduction

I have been writing about the flawed current structure of the stock market for some time, highlighting how crowded trades were poised to unwind with a series of public articles.

Financial markets continue to exhibit extraordinary volatility, including the single worst day for oil since 1991 on Monday, March 9th, 2020, a day that saw the United States Oil Fund (USO) lose more than 25% of its value as shown below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

This extraordinary price action has continued throughout the week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as measured by the SPDR S&P Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), regularly swinging more than 1,000 points during market trading sessions, and even sometimes 2,000 points, including posting its 4th largest of all-time and 12th largest of all-time percentage drops last week, which occurred on Monday and Thursday, and then posting its 10th largest percentage gain on Friday.

(Source: Wikipedia)

This exploding volatility actually has its root in the blow-up of the short volatility trade of early 2018, the melt-up in the large-cap growth stocks, best exemplified by Tesla's (TSLA) moon shot higher, and the this wave of extraordinary prices moves could next spread to downtrodden energy equities. Sound preposterous?

Look at the price action on Friday, which we will get to in more detail further in this article, and ironically, the apparent very beginning renaissance of downtrodden energy equities occurred after the worst week in modern market history for the institutional favorite energy equities.

Let me explain how this is all unfolding.

Investment Thesis

Crowded trades are unwinding, and the next unwind may come in the imbalanced energy equities, particularly the downtrodden, beleaguered natural gas equities, which are historically unloved, and out-of-favor, yet the abhorrence of these equities creates the kindling for a historic reversal in price action. Bigger picture, the next decade is going to look very different in performance terms than the past decade, with value stocks poised to dramatically outperform their growth counterparts.

A Look Back At The Short Volatility Trade Blow-Up

Does everyone remember the infamous former Target (TGT) manager, who made millions, and then lost millions, shorting volatility?

The price action of the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) clearly illustrates the melt-up and then the melt down in the short volatility trade.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the chart above, care to guess where things went wrong?

Obviously, this was a case of riding the escalator up, and taking the elevator down.

Keeping that market truism in mind, look at the short-term candlestick chart of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Look at all the narrow candles, which indicate relatively benign price action, or small ranges, and then look at the explosion of volatility over the past 15 days (bigger candle ranges), culminating in this week's extraordinary price action.

Taking a bigger picture view of SPY, the escalator up, elevator down analogy can be seen again.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Will the noticeable drop be a blip in the longer-term bull market, or is it something more ominous?

Is GMO's classic bubble market prediction made earlier by Jeremy Grantham in 2018 playing out with a lag?

(Source: GMO)

Only time will tell, however, that is probably the least interesting chart we will look at today, and that says something.

Large-Cap Growth Melt-Up Punctuated By Tesla's Explosion Higher

The broader equity market's melt-up, which has continued post the short volatility blow-up, had been punctuated by the dominance of large-cap technology growth stocks, which are effectively the markets longest duration assets.

The FAANG quintet, which consists of Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOGL), (GOOG), plus Microsoft (MSFT) dominate the market-cap weightings of the S&P 500 Index.

Building on this narrative, the top-five market capitalization companies today, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, and FB have a greater combined market capitalization that the top-five market capitalization equities at the end of 1999, which were Microsoft, General Electric (GE), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Wal-Mart (WMT).

These equities have melted higher throughout the last 3 years, with an increased pace of gains into January of 2020. Then the corrections began, which really are hard to see on very long-term charts.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Simply put, it has been a great decade to own these disruptive companies, who collectively have become the leading stocks that are household names today.

The real belle of the ball over the past year, however, has been Tesla (TSLA), which had, and still has, a loud contingent of very smart TSLAQ bears, who were run over by the late 2019, and early 2020 rocket ship launch higher in TSLA shares, as shown below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

From a low of roughly $179 per share in 2019, TSLA shares went up over five times, to above $900 per share, before falling back to earth in the sharp late February and March of 2020 market sell-off.

The key takeaway here, is just how fast shares of TSLA appreciated, in part fueled by the vociferous, knowledgeable, large contingent of short sellers betting on Tesla shares falling apart.

The Next Act In The Play Is The Short Energy Equity Melt-Up

Looking for a similar set-up to Tesla, where almost everyone is crowded on one side of the boat?

The answer on where to find this may surprise you, and it may not.

Getting right to it, downtrodden energy equities have some of the highest short interest ratios in the stock market, let by downtrodden natural gas producers.

Interestingly, some of these equities were up, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 2,000 points on Monday, March 9th, 2020, and oil-related energy equities had one of their worst days ever, as oil prices fell over 25%, which was shown in the introduction.

Large-cap energy stocks like Occidental Petroleum (OXY), were absolutely taken out to the woodshed, with a one-day loss for OXY shares of over 50% as the following chart, courtesy of Lothar Grall, posted at The Contrarian succinctly, and eloquently, shows.

(Source: Lothar Grall, The Contrarian)

Keep in mind, this was Monday's price action, with the chart showing the extraordinary performance of Russell 1000 energy equities, who were absolutely obliterated on the day.

A few standout percentage gainers and losers, from the chart above that depicts the Black Monday performance of energy equities, are listed as follows:

EQT Corp. (EQT) - up 10.5%

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) - up 3.8%

Schlumberger (SLB) - down 27.4%

Diamondback Energy (FANG) - down 44.7%

Marathon Oil (MRO) - down 46.9%

Occidental Petroleum - down 52.0%

Continental Resources (CLR) - down 52.5%

Targa Resources (TRGP) - down 52.9%

Apache (APA) - down 53.9%

Kosmos Energy (KOS) - down 59.0%

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) - down 63.2%

Obviously, EQT Corp and Cabot Oil & Gas were the standouts percentage gainers, and their relative and absolute price strength was eye-opening on Black Monday for energy equities, however, that was just a preview of what was to come with Friday's, March 13th, price action, which I think will go down in market history as marking a turning point for the downtrodden natural gas equities.

On Friday, March 13th, EQT Corp rose 37.3%, Cabot rose 14.5%, Southwestern Energy (SWN) rose 19.6%, CNX Resources (CNX) rose 28.2%, Range Resources (RRC), which was one of the most heavily shorted, saw its shares rise 36.2%, and Antero Resources (AR), which I think is a generational buy here, rose 14.6%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The reversals in these aforementioned stocks for the day, and for the week, caught the market's attention, and over the last half-hour, downtrodden energy equity shares soared.

Two extreme examples of this occurred with Gulfport Energy (GPOR), whose shares exploded higher in the last five minutes of trading, rising 585% on the day, and Chesapeake Energy (CHK), whose shares 95.6% on the day.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

With shares of GPOR trading sharply lower after hours, perhaps the short squeeze has run its course, and we will not know the answer until Monday's trading.

Having acknowledged that potential reality, anyone watching the price action of downtrodden natural gas equities, and downtrodden energy equities over the last half-hour of Friday's trading, and over the last week, can tell you something changed.

Was it a quant fund reversing course? A long/short fund exiting positions? Did hedge funds that were long oil names close those out and buy back their natural gas shorts upon the news of the Russia/Saudi dispute? Will this price action continue, like we saw with TSLA, when a crowded short trade unwound? Right now, it is too early to tell.

However, from a bigger picture perspective, something changed last week. Specifically, EQT, the largest natural gas producer finished this week up 49.2%, during a week in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 10.3%, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF was down 9.5%, $WTIC oil prices were down 23.1%, and Exxon Mobil (XOM) was down 20.1%. Natural gas prices also finished higher by 9.4% on the week, and highlighted this positive divergence for readers.

Obviously EQT shared some of the traits of Antero, Southwestern, and Range Resources, meaning it was much more downtrodden than Cabot, however Cabot Oil & Gas, still rose 12% for the week. SWN was up 35.1% for the week, RRC was up 7.6% for the week, CNX was higher by 30.7%, and the most fundamentally undervalued name, IMO, AR, was down 8.7% for the week, but more than 30% off its lows.

This truly was a change of character week, that might be the opening act to something special. The amazing thing is that it was easy to miss in all the volatility.

Closing Thoughts - Crowded Trades Are Unwinding & The Short Natural Gas Equities Trade Is In The Spotlight

With the perspective of someone who has participated in the markets personally, and professionally for over 25 years, the unrelenting passive, ETF, and dividend fund flows, that were often both price insensitive, and valuation insensitive, distorted the markets much more than I think anybody realizes today, and these fund flows are the current source of our instability.

Yes, there has been a real black swan with COVID-19, as I wrote about here in this article. It is a real threat that should not be overlooked or minimized.

However, with respect to the markets, this black swan simply revealed the truth that Minsky spoke, specifically, that stability breeds instability in the financial markets.

We saw this with the blow-up of the short volatility trade early in 2018, we saw it with the December 2018 stock market meltdown into Christmas Eve, and we saw it with the melt-up in large-cap growth stocks, led by the belle of the ball, Tesla, whose shares surged higher by 5x from the fall of 2019 into the February blow-off top.

Could this same flawed structure of the market, which has encouraged historically crowded trades, propel downtrodden energy equities, specifically the downtrodden natural gas equities, which are contrarian investments even for contrarian investors, to surging gains?

Before dismissing this possibility, think of what we have seen lately in the financial markets, and what we have seen lately, including last week's extraordinary price action.

Bigger picture, I think it's only a matter of time until a historic capital rotation from growth-to-value takes place, led by a rotation from the most loved and in-favor sector today, technology, to the least loved, and most out-of-favor sector today, which is of course, the energy sector.

(Source: Bloomberg)

With this investment backdrop, the hidden historic opportunity, the proverbial forthcoming golden age of active investing, lies in cast-aside, out-of-favor, non-correlated equities - including energy equities, which are historically loathed. More specifically, from my vantage point there's a generational opportunity in the downtrodden leading U.S. natural gas producers. Several of these were S&P 500 Index stalwarts 10 years ago, yet they have been summarily kicked to the curb even though their reserves and cost of production are materially better - sometimes by a factor of three times or more. These producers have collectively lowered their breakeven profitability levels dramatically vs. their peer group from a decade ago. As a result net income and, more important, free cash flows, should surge at higher natural gas prices - particularly above $3, which I believe is a mathematical inevitably.

The Contrarian There is historic opportunity in the investment markets today. I have spent thousands of hours analyzing the markets, looking for the best opportunities, looking to replicate what I have been able to accomplish in the past. From my perspective, the opportunities in targeted out-of-favor equities today are every bit as big as the best opportunities in early 2016, and late 2008/early 2009. For further perspective on these opportunities, consider a membership to The Contrarian, sign up here to join.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR, CNX, COG, EQT, GPOR, OXY, RRC, SLB, SWN, WMT, AND XOM AND SHORT SPY IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.