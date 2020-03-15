Carnival Corp. And Its Real Value

The bad news is overwhelming, but this article focuses on the fundamentals and real value of the company.

Carnival Corporation also recently announced that it had been hacked in May 2019 and that passenger information was compromised.

Carnival’s subsidiary cruise line, Princess Lines, has had two cruise ships placed under quarantine and will be suspended for two months.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is facing significant challenges in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. As passenger cancellations increase, the company is attempting to retain those who were scheduled to depart soon. Carnival is offering up to $200 in credit towards services based on the length of the cruise booked. The offer is valid for those scheduled to cruise between March 6th and May 31st. The company also recently disclosed that it had been hacked in late May 2019 and that passengers personally identifiable, financial and health information was breached. To compensate the victims of the incident, Carnival is providing credit monitoring and identity protection services free of charge.

Princess Lines, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carnival Corporation, has experienced two outbreaks abroad its ships. Both ships were quarantined, though the Diamond Princess passengers have been released while the Grand Princess is just beginning the quarantine process. The recent trouble has prompted Carnival to suspend its Princess Cruises for two months. This will impact the company’s financial health and the bottom line for investors.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to also analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading. We should also consider which news topics will have a short-term or long-term effect on the company and its share price.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if CCL is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 65/100. Therefore, Carnival Corporation is not considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. CCL has high scores for Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has mediocre scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, and Earnings per share. It has low scores for ROE, ROIC, and PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that CCL has mixed fundamental scores, which aren’t very good overall.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer )

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent at increasing over the last 10 years, with the exception of the past 2 years where share price has declined. Overall, share price average has grown by about 22.43% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 2.27%. This is a low return, which warrants further investigation.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown overall during the past 10 years, but earnings have not consistently increased. The tourism industry has boom and bust periods and this can be clearly seen in the waves of the earnings chart below.

Inconsistent earnings make it more difficult to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, CCL isn’t an ideal candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

Five-year average ROE is low at around 11%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So CCL does not meet my requirements. On the positive side, ROE has been increasing overall.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 63 Recreation companies is 4.27%.

Therefore, Carnival Corporation’s 5-year average of 11.08% and current ROE of 12.01% are above average.

Return on Invested Capital

Five-year average ROIC is low at around 8.5%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So CCL does not pass this test either.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been primarily decreasing over the last five years but is still above my requirements. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So CCL has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period, but if this declining trend continues, then I would question Carnival’s ability to maintain suitable margin levels.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

CCL’s Current Ratio of .23 is unsatisfactory, indicating that it doesn't have a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so CCL does not meet this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in so-so financial health. In the long term, the company seems fine in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short-term the company’s financial situation could use improvement.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 6.5 indicates that CCL might be selling at a very low price when comparing CCL’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of CCL has typically been between 17.8 and 14, so this indicates that CCL could be currently trading at a very low price when comparing to CCL’s average historical PE Ratio range.

CCL currently pays a dividend of 9.2% (or 7.18% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time it’s around 46%, which means that there is still room to grow the dividend. Also notice that CCL infrequently buys back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 2.02% to 9.2%. This stock currently pays out a hefty dividend yield, but that is partly because the share price is at such a low price these days. Dividend yields and dividend payouts have increased on a regular basis over the 5 year period, therefore this stock may be desirable for some dividend investors.

Although CCL participates in share buybacks, it appears that CCL hasn’t bought back shares at the most opportune times. It should be buying back shares when the share price is falling lower when compared with the estimated value. But the company was buying back stock when the share price was on an increasing trend.

If I were currently interested in buying CCL now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near at the highest point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s an ideal time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with CCL is very good. On the positive side, the stock pays a hefty and regularly-paid dividend. The dividend yield has consistently increased over the past 5 years. The payout ratio is sustainable. Finally, the dividend yield is at the highest level when compared with the past 10 years.

One negative point is concerning share buy backs and that they have not been completed at opportune times to return the most value back to investors.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 4.32. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, CCL is undervalued.

If CCL continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If CCL continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If CCL continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If CCL continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If CCL continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to CCL’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, CCL is undervalued.

If CCL continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is slightly undervalued.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $46 per share versus its current price of about $15, this would indicate that Carnival Corp. is undervalued.

Note: According to all past data, the stock is greatly undervalued, however, when considering future growth forecasts, the stock is only slightly undervalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Carnival Corp. is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, but not in the short-term because the current ratio indicates that it doesn’t have enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are weak, including ROE and ROIC. Gross margins are at good levels, but are on a declining trend.

The dividend situation is very good since the company is now paying a high dividend when compared with the past 10 years and dividend yields have regularly increased over the past 5 years. Click here to enter text.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued.

Some things are certain. This is a fundamentally mediocre company that is certainly selling at a heavy discount mainly because of the coronavirus news. The business will likely be around for many more years providing cruises, but the near future earnings will very likely take a beating as the negative news about the company lingers. Potential customers may also opt out of taking cruises because fear of quarantines and viruses may stick in their minds for a while.

Eventually this pessimism and fear will pass and the company will regain ground.

With that said, I’m pretty sure that the investor who buys Carnival Corp. at a spectacular discounted price and patiently waits will be rewarded handsomely.

However, I’m personally letting this investment cruise on by since it doesn’t meet many of my investing requirements. I’ll look for more fundamentally-sound companies also selling at a discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.