Updated Coronavirus Thoughts

Seven weeks after I provided preliminary thoughts on the coronavirus, I am providing readers with updated thoughts after an historic week in markets and the declaration of a national emergency.

When I first wrote preliminary thoughts about the coronavirus on January 24th, the article was focused on the potential negative impact to Chinese growth, a regional pan-Asian impact to directly impacted sectors - travel/leisure, airlines, hotels, and gaming - and a negative impact on commodity-sensitive sectors given the potential for lower Chinese demand and reduced air travel.

The analog for framing the impact of the Coronoavirus was to the 2003 SARS experience, which saw a modest negative impact on Chinese growth and quick rebound. Through that experience, U.S. assets, which were still recovering from the deflation of the tech bubble and a 2001 recession, did quite well. The Covid-19 outbreak now is a global pandemic, with infections and deaths far outpacing the 2003 experience. Transmission of the virus to the U.S. has weighed on risky assets stateside. In this article, I want to provide updated thoughts on the current economic situation and market conditions. I am going to discuss the impacts in four parts: Economics, Markets, Behavior, and Long-Term Impacts.

Economics

This is obviously no longer a pan-Asian stress, but a global concern impacting markets around the world (VT). As an example, just seven weeks after that initial article, every Apple (AAPL) store in China has now re-opened, and the company recently announced that every store outside of China is to close until March 27th.

In the conclusion of the first piece, I wrote "the scope of the impact is unknown, but markets have a difficult time handicapping impacts that fall outside the range of calculable probabilistic scenarios". Everyday life in the United States is poised to be interrupted for several weeks or longer - widespread school closings, cessation of sports leagues and other large gatherings, and remote work for many Americans. A tail scenario is occurring.

The virus is not the only crisis with which markets are dealing. The oil price spat between Saudi Arabia and Russia led to the largest single-day oil price percentage decline in three decades last Monday. A virus-impacted demand problem has run into a supply glut, imperiling U.S. shale producers.

The consumer is the bulwark of the U.S. economy, with consumption equaling nearly 70% of gross domestic product. The consumer is coming into this crisis with a strong balance sheet (record household net worth, low consumer loan defaults, reduced mortgage debt) and a good income statement (generation-low unemployment, albeit middling wage gains). Consumer spending will likely be curtailed in the short run as households quarantine. A sharp reduction in household wealth levels from the decline in stock prices will also damage consumer sentiment. Longer term, reduced mortgage interest expense from refinancings and lower gasoline costs could provide a nice tailwind for the consumer.

It seems likely that the retrenchment of the consumer means that we are headed for a technical recession. It is difficult to imagine economic activity in the second quarter expanding. While I thought very recently that the first-quarter GDP print was likely to stay positive, that seems unlikely given the recent sharp slowdown in activity. Maybe the first quarter hangs on to an expansion given a pull-forward of consumer demand and supply stocking, but that seems almost optimistic at this point given the magnitude of the shock.

The financial system is in a much better position to weather a virus-related contraction than it was before the Financial Crisis. Improved macroprudential regulation has improved banks' equity cushions and liquidity. A proactive Federal Reserve has lowered interest rates (a second emergency cut may come this week) and provided substantial liquidity. There will undoubtedly be small and medium-sized enterprises that will be hurt by a sharp decline in near-term revenues. Banks that view the current economic dislocation as transient should provide leniency, perhaps in the form of interest-only periods. Loan losses will be lower if banks provide time rather than pushing good business hit by an exogenous shock into distress.

We are certainly going to see an uptick in unemployment. There are hourly workers in service sector jobs who are going to furloughed at a minimum. While it may seem heartless for a downturn that we all hope is temporary, corporate belt tightening will lead to a broader range of job losses over time. We have likely seen the trough in unemployment.

Business investment activity, which makes up a mid-teens percentage of Gross Domestic Product, will likely fall sharply in the near term given the uncertain environment and a desire to boost near-term liquidity.

As an offset, government spending, which is close to 20% of the broad economy, will rise. If there is one thing Republicans and Democrats agree on, it is spending taxpayers' money, and we will see some fiscal stimulus to help offset the blows to consumer and business spending.

Ultimately, there will be a sharp bounceback in activity. We do not at this time know how far away on the horizon that recovery looms.

The downturn in Europe looks set to be more severe. Less economic cushion at the outset, older populations, higher population densities, and colder temperatures could all combine to make the pandemic-related downturn more acute. Given the rolling banking and sovereign debt crises in the post-financial crisis era, there is the potential for stress once again reverberating from Europe.

Markets

Even after the recent market pullback, broad index earnings multiples are only now approaching long-run averages. Adjusted for historically low interest rates, the equity risk premium looks much more favorable. The denominator in P/E multiples (earnings) are likely to fall in the short run as the sequestered economy contracts.

This push-pull on valuations will keep volatility high in the short run. While I have noted in previous articles on the historically high stock market swings that volatility begets volatility, ultimately this historically high volatility will recede with time as the duration of the downturn becomes clearer.

In odd moves last week, we saw havens (Treasuries, gold, municipal bonds, high quality corporate bonds) all weaken during Thursday's sharp sell-off. As liquidity normalizes, we are like to see flight-to-quality bids re-emerge, but as volatility remains high in risk assets, volatility will remain high on the other side of that trade.

Credit spreads have widened sharply. Fixed-income markets, where upside for bondholders is getting your par back and the downside is a material loss, need to price in a higher spread in the uncertain environment. Wider credit spreads tighten financial conditions, which create a negative feedback loop for growth.

In this broad-based sell-off, some companies less directly impacted by the virus-related fallout will ramp up share buybacks if they view their corporate liquidity as adequate in a stress situation. We have already seen an increase in insider buying - although that uptick may prove premature as the economic fallout widened this week.

If a stock is valued as the present value of its future cash flows, we know there will be two changes in that valuation. First, the front-end cash flows in that calculation are likely being reduced by lower economic activity. Second, the discount rate on the future cash flows has increased. If markets were perfectly rational, we should see only a small change in share prices (lower front-end cash flows, higher near-term discount rate, largely unchanged longer-term discount rate). Which leads us to the next section...

Behavior

Anybody whose has witnessed the hording of toilet paper knows that the assumption of rational actors underpinning efficient markets is flawed. Just as the economy is made up of the sum of millions of individual decisions, the market is the sum of many decisions (weighted towards the biggest players). Fear and uncertainty is high, and we are going to see asset price volatility far in excess of what is rational for the short-term impact we are going to experience.

Longer-Term Impacts

Every crisis leaves its scars. Better banking regulation came out of the Financial Crisis. A long-term move towards Energy independence came out of the Oil Embargo Crisis of the mid-1970s. A very disciplined consumer came out of the Great Depression. Generations after the hyperinflation of the German Weimar Republic, the country is fiercely protective of maintaining budget surpluses. Impacts on consumer and even national psyches are long-lasting.

We hope that a more resilient healthcare system emerges from this crisis. The Asian response will likely be viewed at the conclusion of this crisis as more effective; the continent was crisis-tested from the SARS experience and smaller viral outbreaks hence. Lessons will be learned from a haphazard government response (at the federal, state, and local levels). The UK experience, which is de-emphasizing containment with a focus on "herd immunity", will also be comped to the American experience.

After the rolling trade wars and the global pandemic, there may be an increased move towards economic nationalism and de-globalization. Companies will look to diversify their supply chains, and perhaps source more components locally. We have also seen populists garner support throughout the developed and emerging worlds in recent years, and could see that tendency continue post-crisis.

How individual countries cope with the crisis will impact the incumbent parties in future elections. Parties in power will point to the crisis as an uncontrollable exogenous shock, but the electorate will punish officials who failed to carry out the essential roles of government in a period of crisis.

Both companies and employees may learn that they like telecommuting. Employees save time and travel expenses; employers can likely reduce fixed costs. This could have a negative impact on office building valuations over time.

While the current pandemic experience is now the most severe in over a century, markets will respond sharply with future announcements of new viral strains.

The speed of the correction in equity markets has been dramatic and historic. Some part of that is rational given the sharp change from an economy operating near full capacity to one that could already be in recession as business activity grinds to a halt. Part of the move is irrational as fear of the unknown and the never-before-seen change in the everyday life of Americans fuel some level of panic.

The next several weeks are going to feel long. It was just Wednesday that American sports teams were playing in front of crowds. We have had the largest single-day stock loss since 1987 and the largest single-day gain since 2008 in the interim (and a welcomed weekend break).

Crises ultimately bring opportunity, but it will likely get darker before the dawn. We will very likely retest Thursday's lows. I am thinking about the market opportunity both strategically and tactically.

Strategic: For those looking to add into weakness, I would focus on a strategic rotation of some fixed income into equities. For many readers, that might mean a rotation in retirement accounts. A buy-and-hold 10-year Treasury will deliver a sub-1% annualized total return to investors; equity gains are going to be higher, even if volatility could be nausea-inducing for some over the next several quarters. While we are likely heading into recession, strangely, the prospect of positive total returns for U.S. equities 5-10 years in the future is potentially higher today than it was at the start of the year given the sharp drawdown from high valuations. A strategic shift might also mean a slow tilt towards more non-US assets for investors who have benefited from an overweight to outperforming U.S. assets in the post-crisis era. The relative outperformance for U.S. assets has again accelerated versus developed and most emerging markets. Strategic investors should keep their eye level fixed on a long-term horizon and add into weakness. Volatility is ahead though, so a judicious pace of easing into new long-term holdings is warranted.

Tactically: Some investors may look to use the historic volatility to trade more liberally. Thursday's drop would have been the fourth-worst annual drop for stocks this century (trailing only 2001-2002, 2008). Friday's rebound of 9%+ would be a solid annual return given the view of subnormal returns heading into the year. If you want to play some of this volatility to reap short-term gains, remain broadly diversified and focus on strategies that you would be comfortable owning long term. Avoid single companies with weak balance sheets - poorly functioning credit markets may turn some of those stocks into 100% losses. Broadly diversified exposures in underperforming value, small-caps, non-US developed markets, and higher-quality emerging markets may provide opportunity to buy into weakness and sell into strength. I would rather play it from the long side than the short side. Recessions end.

Please share your own thoughts in the comments section below. This is a unique market environment, and crowdsourced opinions from people with differing perspectives and circumstances are valuable.

