NMZ: High Yield Muni CEF Now At A Discount

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) as an investment option at its current market price. While I generally avoid high yield munis in favor of their investment grade counterparts, NMZ has recently piqued my interest. While the fund had worked as an equity hedge as the sell-off got underway, it is recently seen a sharp downturn. This drop has pushed the yield above 6% and sent the fund's discount to its widest level in two years. While this may seem like a scary scenario for some, I view it as an opportunity. I believe the current scare will subside in time without a major impact to the overall health of muni bonds. While further downside exists, especially if the coronavirus continues to spread, buying in to funds at a discount is a good way to limit this risk. Furthermore, NMZ is properly diversified, so while I see apparent risks in some of its sub-sectors, such as Health Care and Transportation, I believe the fund has limited downside risk from here.

Background

First, a little about NMZ. It is a closed-end fund with an objective "to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Its secondary investment objective is to seek attractive total return consistent with its primary objective." Currently, the fund trades at $11.59/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0595/share, which translates to an annual yield of 6.16%. I continued to suggest a cautious approach to NMZ when I covered the fund in December. In hindsight, this call was appropriate, but not nearly bearish enough. The fund has dropped sharply since then, and has not provided a relative hedge against equities, as it normally has in the past:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Considering how the market has been trading in the short-term, I wanted to do an updated review to see if I should change my outlook on NMZ going forward. After careful consideration of the risks facing the market right now, I do believe NMZ offers a relative value. Therefore, I am increasing my rating to "bullish", and I will explain why in detail below.

High Yield Munis Under Fire - I See An Opportunity

To begin, I want to discuss the obvious. The market has been in a free fall right now, largely related to the spreading coronavirus. At first, the market largely ignored this development, followed by a period where hedges, such as muni bonds, performed reasonably well as equities dropped. This past week however (starting on March 9th), the market has been bringing down most asset classes, leaving few places to hide. This selling rout has extended to muni bonds as well, especially those with below investment grade ratings.

For me, and for many investors, this is slightly unnerving. It shows a general breakdown in confidence, and can lead to a state of confusion and panic. While I would not fault investors for having sold some positions over the past few weeks, I would urge many to consider the opportunity of buying in when everyone else appears to be selling. While the market could certainly head lower from here, times of uncertainty often present attractive entry points. Case in point would be the high yield muni sector, which has seen a sharp uptick in selling. In fact, the sector's yield has shot up in the short-term, reversing the general slide since the year started, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

What is striking about this move is the sharpness of it. Muni yields often do not move aggressively in such a short time period. This indicates that this is partly a result of panic selling, and it may allow investors a chance to buy-in to a sector that generally provides a reasonable hedge against equity volatility.

My point here is not that high yield munis, or NMZ by extension, have reached a bottom and could not fall further. I would never presume to call a bottom, and I would caution investors to understand that buying in to any investment right now should be done with the understanding that more selling could continue. However, for investors with a long-term focus who can withstand short-term volatility, I do believe now is a good time to start building positions. The market is clearly overcome with fear right now and, while that can be scary for making new money bets, these types of environments often represent good buying opportunities. The sharpness of the yield spike over the past week tells me this sector is being hit by fear, and not because of fundamental weakness. Munis, even in the high yield space, have a pretty strong history behind them, and I expect this crisis to pass and the sector to ultimately recover.

NMZ Has Moved To Discount Territory

As I noted, I believe the high yield muni space could be due to trend higher given the spike in yields. I believe, as interest rates have declined globally, the income offered by muni bonds will pique investor interest. While this is a broad view, there is a key reason why I believe NMZ specifically offers a decent buy-in point right now. This is related to the fund's valuation, which has recently moved in to discount territory. Of course, this is not surprising, considering most investments are trading at much lower valuations than when the year started. But NMZ is a fund that has held a slight premium for quite a while, and its recent push down to sizable discount caught my eye. To illustrate, consider some relevant metrics, related to NMZ's valuation, in the chart below:

Current Premium To NAV Average 2-Year Premium Average 1-Year Premium 2-Year Premium High 2-Year Premium Low (13%) (2.2%) 1.0% 1.7% (10.3%)

Source: Nuveen

My takeaway here is that NMZ is trading at a valuation that is relatively attractive considering its one and two year averages. For instance, the fund has been trading at a slight premium to NAV over the past year, so its discount now of almost 13% looks very interesting. Further, its lowest valuation in the past two years (prior to this week) is to trade at a discount of 10%. To me, this indicates there is little downside potential left, as NMZ has already re-tested that previous low. When I consider investors will be earning a 6% tax-exempt yield in the interim, this strikes me as a reasonable gamble to make.

Income Still Steady

My next point touches on an area of extreme importance for NMZ, which is the fund's income production. This was an area I expressed concern on going in to 2020, as I envisioned new issuance at lower rates to pressure current yields. While I still believe this is a risk going forward, it has not impacted NMZ yet. In fact, the fund's most recent UNII report indicates there is no need for immediate concern. Currently, NMZ has a positive UNII balance and a distribution coverage ratio above 100%, as shown below:

Source: Nuveen

My overall takeaway here is that the panic selling impacting NMZ may be a bit overblown. Income production appears consistent for now, and when we couple this with the fund's below-average valuation, it seems like a relatively reasonable time to buy-in.

The Risks - Transportation Sector Could Be Hit Hard

While I laid out a couple reasons why I think NMZ looks good right now, I would be remiss if I did not touch on some of the risks facing the fund. Clearly, the market has been hammering muni funds, along with many other sectors. While I feel the selling is a bit too much, there are valid reasons for bearish sentiment. Specifically, if government revenues are impacted by slowing economic growth, municipalities could struggle to pay their bills. Furthermore, many high yield muni bonds are revenue bonds, as opposed to general obligation bonds. Rather than being backed by the faith and credit of a municipality or state, these bonds are backed by specific revenue streams tied to certain projects or sectors. In the case of NMZ, two sectors that make up about a quarter of NMZ's total assets are Health Care and Transportation:

Source: Nuveen

At this point, these are two areas investors will want to keep a keen eye on because they are directly impacted by any coronavirus developments.

In this regard, I do not see these as massive risks, and NMZ's seems reasonably diversified to handle shocks to any one particular area. Further, the Health Care sector is an area that has both risks and opportunities as a result of the outbreak. On the bright side, an increase of government funding to impacted health care systems, as well as increased patient demand, could actually improve revenue streams to hospitals and doctors offices, as well as other medical facilities. Therefore, unless things get progressively worse, I do not see a major risk to the credit quality of this sector. However, the downside risk is that these facilities could see an influx in patients with mild symptoms, while concurrently seeing patients who require elective and/or more expensive procedures delaying their visits. Such a development could hurt the bottom line of health care providers, although I would anticipate this to be a short-lived problem that should not greatly impact the ability of these providers to pay their debt obligations.

Looking at the Transportation sector is a bit trickier. As the coronavirus has spread throughout the U.S., and the world, people are cutting back on their travel plans. This has disproportionately impacted airlines and cruise-lines for now. While NMZ does not hold stock in these types of companies, its muni bonds in this sector include exposure to revenue streams from issuers such as Chicago's International Airport and Virgin Trains USA, both of which are in the top ten holdings for NMZ.

Clearly, air and train travel are already being hit hard, and I do not see that turning around any time soon. And it is not just consumer travel that is on the decline, but commercial travel as well. Further, this trend has started back in January, so the pressure on the sector has been going on for a while, and will likely continue for the next few months. In fact, according to a report out this week from USA Today, most of the major U.S. air carriers are cutting back on flights, especially international flights, for the time being. The impact is going to be less revenue going to airports and other transportation facilities, which will pressure their ability to make good on their muni bond interest payments.

At this point, it is important not to underestimate the impact here. According to estimates from the International Air Transport Association, the impact is going to be quite high and across the world, as shown below:

Source: International Air Transport Association

My takeaway here is this is an area that is going to see serious pressure for the foreseeable future. Ultimately, large-cap transportation companies are able to withstand shocks like the one we are seeing now. Travel demand will come back, it is just a matter of when. But for muni investors in transportation bonds, this could mean volatility in the near term as well. This reality is likely a key reason for NMZ's sharp decline recently, and investors need to consider the possibility this sector will cause more losses for the fund going forward.

Bottom Line

NMZ has not offered investors much in terms of safety, and its steep decline may have potential investors questioning its viability. While the muni sector was not immune to this sell-off, I am of the belief that the selling is overdone at this point, and starting to border on sheer panic. Muni bonds, even in the high yield space, have a strong track record behind them, and I do not foresee massive waves of defaults occurring in 2020. While high yield munis have unique risks that I often tend to avoid, I am starting to see the value in them now. NMZ offers a cheap way to gain entry in to this sector, with a discount to NAV that has really opened up in the last few trading sessions. The income stream appears safe for now, and the tax advantages of munis continue to be relevant. While risks to the Health Care and Transportation sectors could weigh on future performance, I believe current entry points are attractive enough to take those risks. Therefore, I am now "bullish" on NMZ, and would encourage investors to give this fund some consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NMZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.