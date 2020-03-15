Sonos Is A Contrarian Buy Based On Three Catalysts

Sonos (SONO) is a contrarian buy as its stock approaches its all-time low. First, the company has sued Google for patent infringement. The end result could be a win for Sonos. It could also lead to the eventual acquisition of the company. Second, the company is diversifying its income by entering the headphones market, which could reinvigorate growth. Finally, the company’s valuation does not seem to include its large patent portfolio and its organic growth.

Sonos Stock Performance

Sonos’ stock has disappointed in recent months. The stock has dropped by 34% this year as investors worry about the impact of coronavirus and a potential recession. As a consumer discretionary product, Sonos would be at risk if the economy moved into a recession because most people would not prioritize it. The company’s stock has also been punished because of the falling margins, slow revenue growth, and increasing competition from the likes of Google (GOOG), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN). Investors have also been worried about the company’s lack of profitability.

In the most recent quarter, the company reported revenue of $562 million, which was $16 million above what analysts were expecting. This was the third straight quarters of revenue beat. Meanwhile, the company had an EPS of 71 cents, which was higher than the consensus estimates of 58 cents. The management attributed this growth to a strong holiday quarter and a strong performance of the Sonos speakers and system products like Move, One SL, Amp, and Port. Most importantly, the management said that coronavirus will not have material impact on its revenue this year.

Patent Fight with Google

We believe that one reason why Sonos stock has dropped is because of the company’s battle with Google. In February, the company sued Google in a court in Los Angeles and at the United States International Trade Commission (USITC). The lawsuit alleges that the two companies collaborated in 2013 when Google was not in the speaker industry. As the company moved to launch its smart speaker services, Sonos alleges that Google started using five of its patents illegally. One of the patent in question is the one that allows multiple speakers in a room to connect and synchronize with one another.

Investors are worried about the lawsuit for several reasons. First, the lawsuit, which could be lengthy could siphon some of the much-needed cash from the company. Indeed, looking at Sonos balance sheet shows that the company allocated $28.3 million to legal and other for the first time. Second, they are afraid that Google could place stringent rules on the company’s speakers, which use Google Assistant. According to the New York Times (NYT) Google had started to ask for more stringent rules for the company to use its Assistant. Third, investors are afraid of other ways such as marketing in which Google can retaliate against Sonos.

In the contrary, we believe that the lawsuit will be a win for Sonos, which is widely known for its large portfolio of intellectual property. First, if the company wins the legal fight, we believe that it would use the same legal arguments to attack Amazon, which is a prominent competitor. In the NYT report, the company’s CEO said that the only reason why Amazon was not included in the suit was that they did not want to battle two tech giants at the same time. As a result, a win in the Google suit would open new simple avenue to sue Amazon.

Second, the lawsuit could lead to an acquisition by Google. Talks of Sonos acquisition have been around for years. Just last year, Darrell Etherington made the case for Apple to acquire the company. He argued that Sonos premium products fit precisely within the Apple ecosystem. However, we believe that Google would be a better acquirer because of Sonos patents and existing installed base. In the most recent annual report, the management said that its products were used in almost ten million homes globally. In a likely scenario, Google would acquire the company and increase its market share in its battle against Amazon. Google would achieve this without spending a lot of money. If it gave Sonos a 30% premium, the acquisition would just spend $1.3 billion for a company that will make between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion this year. Also, the company has more than $408 million in cash and equivalents and slightly more than $50 million in debt. The two companies would also have significant synergies, which would help the acquisition pay for itself within a few years.

To be clear. Google and Sonos have talked about an acquisition. Still, looking at Google’s struggle to dethrone Amazon as the biggest smart speaker company means that the acquisition is possible. Also, looking at Google’s history of acquiring smaller rivals like Fitbit (FIT) means that the company could explore acquiring Sonos and its large portfolio of patents and products.

Sonos Planned Headphones Entry

The global headphone industry has seen significant growth in the past few years. The growth has been fuelled by the demand for premium headphones such as those manufactured by Bose and Beats. Last year, Bloomberg wrote that Sonos was considering moving into the industry in a bid to diversify its business from home.

If this was another company, the planned move to headphones would not make sense. This is because the industry is already extremely competitive with major companies competing with small independent companies like SoundCore. However, Sonos is a different company that is widely known among premium speaker enthusiasts. The company also has relationships with retailers like Best Buy (BBY) who sell its products. Moreover, the company will not spend a lot of money in R&D because it already has experience in the speaker industry.

In addition, the headphones would help the company create an ecosystem that spans home theatre systems, smart speakers, and software. An important thing to note is that Sonos users are extremely loyal to the company. In the latest 10k, the company said that 62% of the 9.1 million (or 5.6 million) households had registered more than one product. This means that part of them would also likely buy the headphones when they become available.

Valuation

This week, Sonos valuation dropped below $1 billion as the global rout in stocks accelerated. This valuation has put Sonos at an attractive valuation. For example, the company’s balance sheet shows that the current and non-current debt is about $32 million. The company has more than $408 million in cash and equivalents. This means that net of debt, the company has about $376 million in cash. Subtracting this from the market value shows that investors are valuing it at about $623 million.

This is a relatively cheaper valuation considering that the company will make more than $1.3 billion and have an EBITDA of $80 million. This is expected to reach $153 million in 2022.

Conclusion

Sonos critics have some valid reasons about the company. Competition is increasing and the company will need to keep innovating to accelerate its growth. Still, we believe that the company’s current valuation, its strong cash position, its lawsuit against Google, and its planned launch of headphones will provide catalysts for a rebound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.