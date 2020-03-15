During President Roosevelt’s first inaugural address, on March 4th,1933, he said that “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself”. He was facing different challenges than we are today, namely the Great Depression, however his words still ring true. The current market correction, Covid-19 (aka the Coronavirus), oil price shocks, concerns about food and toilet paper, appear to be amplified by FEAR of the unknown. Regardless of education, wealth, knowledge, or any other factor, we can almost always count on people to react the same way when fear or greed sets in. People tend to make more emotional and less wise decisions when fear sets in and judging by the stock market (DIA) (SPY), which is a very good barometer of said fear, there is plenty of that going around. Hopefully, we can put some of this into perspective.

Like in Roosevelt's day, the fear of the unknown can cause more problems, and irrational decision making, than the actual problems we are facing. For example, one of my highly educated clients, a medical doctor, decided on March 9th 2009, that he couldn’t handle the uncertainty any longer and asked me to sell everything against my recommendation. That day was the absolute lowest point the market has been in the last 20 years as the S&P 500 (SPY) hit a low of 666.79. That client moved everything to cash against my advice and missed one of the longest market rallies’ in history.

I can be prone to fearful thinking at times too. I was reminded of this Just the other day, when I went to Sam’s Club and they were completely sold out of Members Mark toilet paper. That momentarily turned my stomach, as I anxiously reminisced on the mid 2000’s, when stores were being cleared out due to the Florida hurricanes. I almost bought the higher priced Charmin even though I had a months’ worth of toilet paper at home. Yes, my emotions can get the best of me at times too. That’s why I try to return to the facts. I look at economic figures, follow market indicators, and quantify the risks and rewards as best as I possibly can.

The facts are that between October 1st of 2019 and February 29th, 2020, the CDC estimates that there have been between 20,000 and 52,000 flu deaths in the USA alone. Alternatively, the Coronavirus has killed just over 4200 worldwide and ~1500 outside of China. The flu has also resulted in 350,000 to 620,000 hospitalizations in the USA versus nearly 120,000 confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide. Thank goodness we don’t track the flu in the media the same way we track the Coronavirus. I’m not saying this isn’t serious, and that we shouldn’t do everything possible to contain it. The reality is, that the Coronavirus isn’t Ebola.

The secular bull market and Dow Theory

Looming memories of 2008 through 2009 still have people squeamish today. I would like to remind investors that we are still in a long term secular bull market and that this most recent correction has not derailed it. In past commentaries, I have reminded readers that the crash of 1987 occurred in the middle of one of the longest bull markets recorded. In other words, the market recovered to exponential levels.

On a different note, Dow theory has chalked in a sell signal. I take these signals very seriously with one exception, and this is when large declines occur over a very short time-frame. During these cases, I wait to see if selling pressure continues, or whether the market bounces back into healthier territory quickly. For now, the other indicators I watch are positive enough to remain bullish.

Comments about the Market Risk Meter

There are many variables that play a role in the very large equation, that drives the markets. I am not capable of knowing to what extent all these different variables impact the markets at any given moment. Sometimes employment numbers are the focus, other times political or social impacts drive the markets. In the end, who can identify the single most important culmination of variables in an adaptive model that is consistently accurate? Although my methodology is by no means perfect, it is my best attempt to measure perception, emotion, and fear and greed, with the expectation that people will react the same as they have in the past. I doubt this will change until more people begin to put their faith in something greater.

With all the above said, my proprietary market risk meter is continuing to measure in at extremely low levels (-48.4). These are levels we’ve historically seen near market bottoms.

“W” Bottom

I have some egg on my face, supposing that a bottom formation was beginning to appear. We definitely did not get a "W" or “V” bottom yet, which was one of the possibilities we discussed in the last commentary. We are now pressed up against a longer term uptrend line which started in 2009. The trend line is roughly at 22,000 on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA). On March 12th, 2020 we oscillated back and forth around that uptrend line several times however, it's too early to tell if the market has found support here. In the short term, fear still continues to drive volatility.

Sectors:

Financials (XLF), Energy (XLE), and Transports (XTN) have exhibited strong relative strength since March 9th, 2020. However, not enough to move them into leading sectors just yet. Below are the leading sectors as of 03/10/2020:

Technology (XLK):

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Semiconductors (XSD)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Defensive Sectors in Favor

Utilities (XLU):

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Consumer Staples (XLP):

Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Conclusion

This is one of the most unusual market events I've seen in my 22 year financial career. We are dealing with somewhat unprecedented global issues and some of them can be potentially life threatening for a percentage of individuals who fall ill. However, the market and the media’s response does not appear to be commensurate with the hazards we are currently facing. Fear of the unknown is causing levels of panic that our nation is not usually accustomed to and consequently, my proprietary market risk meter is measuring in at rarely seen and extremely low risk levels. This is indicative that a lot of steam has currently been removed from the market and we are in territory where market bottoms have occurred in the past. From a long term perspective, the economy and markets will likely look back at this time as merely a blip in the charts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained in this report or information provided does not purport to be a complete description of the securities, markets, or developments referred to in this material. The information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the foregoing material is accurate or complete. Expressions of opinion are as of this date and are subject to change without notice. This information is not intended as a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security referred herein. Past performance may not be indicative of future result. No buy or sell orders may be given using the email, please call the above number to contact your Advisor. Christopher DeMaria is registered with and securities offered through Kovack Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. 6451 N. Federal Highway, Ste 1201, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308. Investment Advisory services are offered through Kovack Advisors, Inc. DeMaria Financial Services 865-332-5952 is not affiliated with Kovack Securities, Inc. or Kovack Advisors, Inc. Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.