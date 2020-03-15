Alphabet: Sticking With $1,700 Target

The stock only trades at an EV of 12.2x '21 EPS targets. A $1,700 target is only 19.0x EPS targets.

The company has an EV down to only $670 billion due to $115 billion in net cash.

With analysts already warning on Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) losing ad revenue in the travel space, the stock has taken an amazing $400 hit from recent highs. While consumers Internet search usage may remain high, hotels and travel destinations aren't going to advertise on the platform with a lack of travelers. While the situation sounds dire in the short term, investors should buy the stock for the all but certain rebound in the digital ad space as the coronavirus fears dissipate in the next weeks or months. My investment thesis maintains a $1,700 price target on the stock based on no changes to 2021 estimates.

Image Source: Google website

Revenue Hit

Even before further global travel bans were implemented, analysts were already forecasting that Google would see a hit to ad revenues. Last week, Needham & Co. analyst Laura Martin estimated spending on travel search ads would drop by up to $4 billion over the next few months: $1 billion in Q1 and $3 billion in Q2.

Most of that money would have been spent on Google, which dominates the space. The analyst estimates that travel ads make up 10% of all search ads and accounted for about $10.7 billion of Google’s $98 billion search revenue in 2019. The company had total revenues of $162 billion with ~60% of revenues from Google Search.

Source: Alphabet Q4'19 earnings release

The company was expected to generate up to $190 billion in revenue this year. The economic disruption will impact other areas of the business with potential supply chain impacts to products listed under Google other sales.

Since this analysis by Ms. Martin, the U.S. has banned most travel to Europe and cruise ships have suspended services. Both moves will heavily impact travel ad spending during the next few months.

Even if Google averages $3 billion per quarter of travel ad revenue in the heavy travel periods of Q2/Q3 and close to $2 billion in the Q1/Q4 periods, a 50% hit to ad spending would reduce Q1 revenues by $1 billion and Q2 by $1.5 billion. Additional revenue hits could double the impact to sales over the Q1/Q2 period.

Don't Panic Now

The stock is down $400 from the all-time highs just back in February. The market is clearly panicking as no signs exist of long-term impacts to the business model of Alphabet with the centers of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak reaching peak levels a couple of weeks after an outbreak status.

Right now, China is claiming victory against the virus and S. Korea has seen a substantial reduction in new cases. China shut down most of the country including quarantining the whole Hubei Province to stop the spread of COVID-19 infections. The country now has far more recoveries than the 14K active cases reported today.

Source: virusncov.com

As well, S. Korea has stemmed the growth of new cases. The country saw a peak in new cases at the start of March. Similar to China, the virus spread only lasted about two weeks before containment measures greatly restricted the spread of new cases.

Source: virusncov.com

The President even suggested in his March 11 speech regarding the travel ban to Europe of a reopening of travel to China and other Asian areas where the coronavirus spread appears under control. The point here is the outbreak spread will end and normal travel patterns will quickly resume.

The long-term investment risk just doesn't exist for a company with over $100 billion in net cash on their balance sheet. Investors shouldn't fret over whether Alphabet loses a few billion in travel ad revenues or runs into problems with supply chain issues on their products.

Analysts haven't even meaningfully cut 2020 EPS estimates. Investors should expect a big EPS cut for the next couple of quarters. Regardless, the investment thesis isn't based on what happens in the next few quarters. One should buy the stock now based on 2021 EPS estimates and beyond.

Data by YCharts

My previous EPS target has Alphabet generating $76 EPS in 2021 with a target topping $81 on buybacks pushing the share count down to only 650 million shares. The company ended 2019 below my target of 698 million shares.

With the massive market selloff, the market cap is below $800 billion now. At a stock price of $1,150, Alphabet could repurchase 26 million shares annually with a $30 billion buyback. The company has a net cash balance of $115 billion amounting to nearly $165 per share in cash. Clearly, Alphabet could spend even more with annual operating cash flows of ~$55 billion in 2019.

The stock has an enterprise value at only $985 per share now. Assuming a scenario where the diluted share count dips from 695 million shares in Q4 to 650 million in 2021, Alphabet will reach a non-GAAP EPS of over $81. Alphabet only trades at 12.2x the current EV/'21 EPS.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Alphabet is extremely cheap here after the stock has collapsed $400. The company will be hit by short-term impacts to ad revenues, but investors shouldn't fear a long-term impact and buy the stock here at $1,150.

