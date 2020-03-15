NVDA: Tech Is Ahead Of Its Time, But So Is The Price

Thesis Summary

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has been an investor favorite for many years. Despite disappointing results in 2019, the company has climbed higher on expectations of high growth brought about by the rise of AI technology and cloud computing.

We have forecasted the growth based on trendlines and arrived at a valuation using a DCF analysis. We have concluded that the company is currently valued at a very optimistic outlook, leaving not much upside and high potential risk that expectations will not be fulfilled.

Company Overview

NVIDIA has been at the leading edge of graphic card markets and dedicated processors for the better part of the last 5 years. The company can be considered to be in the semi-conductor sector, although it is worth mentioning it does not produce its hardware. The company is what is known in the industry as a fabless, meaning that they design the architecture and software of their microchips but leave the actual production to a third-party known as a foundry. To this extent, as many analysts have mentioned before, it is, in fact, the software and architecture behind these microchips which sets NVIDIA apart from its competition, leading many to label the business a software company.

As far as recent performance goes, the company posted losses all through the year except its most recent quarterly result.

Source: 10-K

Interestingly, despite lower revenues and EPS in 2019, (year ended Jan 2020) the price has not reflected this slowdown in growth and there seems to be a consensus with investors that this is but a glitch in an otherwise high-growth and profitable enterprise. Except for the sell-off of the last couple of weeks, NVIDIA has enjoyed a continued increase in 2019 with share prices more than doubling YoY.

The less than stellar quartes have been shrugged off by investors and management alike. Gaming, the segment which provides most revenues for NVIDIA fell by over 10% YoY. Given this disparity, we have gone deeper into the story to make some kind of sense about NVIDIA’s present and future.

Strengths and Opportunities

In the section below we will outline the strengths and opportunities for Nvidia.

Balance Sheet

Unlike other high-flying tech growth stories, NVIDIA boasts a very healthy looking Balance sheet.

Source: 10-K

As we can see, the company raised a substantial amount of cash. The company has achieved this through both stock and debt issues. Although “long term debt” has barely changed, there are over $1 billion more in liabilities due to lease costs and “other” debt. Nonetheless, the company still has a good asset coverage ratio and the D/E is only 0.21.

It is worth noting, this will have changed somewhat after the recent acquisition of Swiftstack.

Nonetheless, as of writing this, the company is in good financial health.

Profitability

Another great strength the company boats is its profitability, which it has still managed to maintain despite slowing revenue. In this regard, NVIDIA has done very well not just to produce the best and fastest processors, but to ensure that there is a market for them. The company enjoys fanatism from hard-core gamers around the world who are always on the lookout for the next product rollout. NVIDIA has done a stellar job at marketing itself and this can be seen in the bottom line.

Source: Macrotrends

Despite recent dips, the companies margins show a clear upwards trendline. NVIDIA has managed to sustain higher profitability while heavily investing in R&D and keeping itself relevant in the space. No small feat.

AI, Cloud, and Crypto.

As far as growth catalysts go, the above, in that order, are the most promising fields for NVIDIA and probably the justification for the companies lofty valuation.

As management puts it, NVIDIA has since its inception been an accelerating computing company. The software that NVIDIA develops is meant to power technology at the edge od its field. Right now, AI is the most prevalent example of this since AI technology is now becoming close to commonplace. Most companies now use some form of AI to analyze data and create predictive models. In this regard, we must appreciate the significant change in how we use the internet now as we move from a “search” model to a “recommend” model. These “deep recommendators”, for example, helped Alibaba Inc (BABA) increase its click-through rate by 10%. The prevalence of AI is more significant than people appreciate and NVIDIA’s GPUs are proving superior to traditional CPUs when dealing with AI. Add to this the more exciting, but further in the future, applications of AI such as driverless cars and advanced robotics and we have a recipe for explosive growth.

In a related but also separate matter, Cloud is driving growth for NVIDIA in one way or another for most segments of the company. It’s gaming GPU’s are hosted on the cloud, making them available to everyone. NVIDIA also has Data Centers, which are increasingly moving to the cloud and becoming software-defined. Furthermore, much of the previously mentioned AI tech that is popping up is being hosted on the cloud since this is a much simpler and cheaper solution for startups.

Finally, I would like to make a mention of cryptocurrencies. In 2017, NVIDIA experienced great price surges and revenue increases thanks to demand from cryptocurrency mining which requires GPUs and processors. While this may seem speculative, there is reason to believe that cryptocurrencies might make a comeback, and perhaps in a more permanent way. In any case, the uses and implications of blockchain technology can not be underestimated as far as growth catalysts go.

Weaknesses and Threats

In the section below we will outline the weaknesses and threats for Nvidia.

Competition

There is a big threat in this area coming from Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) and Intel Corporation. (INTC) Both these companies have been catching up with NVIDIA in the last two years in terms of market share. Looking at recent performance, the latter has shown some more encouraging growth results. The more recent the numbers, the more this we see this. AMD has a 15.9% 3-year CAGR compared to NVIDIA’s 16.4%. However, in the last year, AMD has grown nearly 4% while NVIDIA’s revenues fell by 6.81%.

NVIDIA is well ahead in other metrics, such as profitability, but this may change as its competitors start to close in on them. The company does boast superior tech, which has served it well in the gaming, where fanatics are willing to pay premiums for the fastest graphics cards. However, this segment is growing the least. On the other hand, data centers are flourishing, and it is plausible that in this space, consumers will be more sensitive to price.

Supply restrictions

Another problem NVIDIA could face is down to its core business model. As mentioned in the introduction, the company does not manufacture its microchips. While there are advantages to this, the company has little control over this side of the business and sudden changes in demand/supply could affect its operations.

Another issue that has recently been brought to light is the increase in the price of silicon wafers, which are used in semiconductors. Furthermore, a report by Accenture points out the limitations and challenges facing the industry. Supply-side is struggling to keep up with the increasing demand and, in the future, better resource allocation and investment will be needed to manufacture these chips on time.

China and Corona

Finally, we couldn’t wrap up this section without mentioning COVID and China. Let’s not forget, NVIDIA obtains close to half of its revenue from China and Taiwan. Furthermore, NVIDIA’s chips are made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM). Already, the company has adjusted its revenue expectations by $100 million. While the outbreak seems to have been contained in China, NVIDIA’s revenue is quite dependent on Chinese strength, which might be seen as a weakness.

Valuation

For this valuation, we will see how some key ratios have been evolving over the last 10 years to make a forecast for the next 10 and find a reasonable price for NVDA stock today. We will use discounted free cash flows, assuming 0 debt and perpetual growth of 3.4% after the 10 years. Note that the accounting period ends in January, not December, so each year refers to the period ending in January of that year.

YoY revenue growth has been unusually volatile, as you can see in the chart below, where year 1 is 2011, as with all the graphs following. Given some weak results in earlier years, the trend seems positive despite negative growth in 2020. Following this trend would mean sustaining near 20% CAGR over the next decade. We will consider this an optimistic scenario.

If we take absolute revenue instead of growth, the evolution looks naturally more stable, and we can see a better fitting exponential trend, that is with a constant growth rate of near 15%. We will use this to project future revenues.

Then we have cost of revenues, shown in the graph below as a negative percentage of revenue over the last 10 years. We have a falling cost, which suggests a further improvement in profitability if we follow the trend. However, given the possibility of increased competition and technical challenges described earlier, we believe that to maintain the current level of 38% of revenue would be a success.

R&D expenses and SG&A expenses have also improved very slightly as a percentage of revenue. These can be assumed to evolve similarly in the future, so we will assume the logarithmic trend, which is quite flat in both cases.

Source: Author's work

As for balance sheet ratios, one of the best new for NVDA cash flow is the Long-term operating assets as a proportion of operating profit. Even though the trend suggests it could continue falling, like with the cost of revenues, we will assume it stays flat after returning to the 2017 to 2019 levels, near 70%.

Source: Author's work

For the rest of the balance sheet, we see an increasing relative need for financing NVDA operations. We will assume the trends in the three graphs below continue for each of the ratios.

The only remaining assumptions are that other costs/incomes, interest expense, and corporate tax expense will maintain the average of the last 10 years as a percentage of revenue, previous year-end outstanding debt, and net income respectively.

Source: Author's work

Following all these predictions we get the following financials, all values in MM$, except percentages and per share items.

Source: Author's work

Taking these cash flows into account, let’s see how much value they would give the shares (diluted weighted average shares outstanding) if we take different discount rates. Remember we are assuming 3.4% after 2030.

Source: Author's work

With these numbers at hand, in what we feel is by no means a pessimistic forecast, it seems that as stock prices have fallen to the 230$ region, the expected return is climbing to near the 7% mark.

Takeaway

NVIDIA’s tech is ahead of its time, but its valuation is way ahead of fundamentals. According to our forecast, to yield an 7% return, NVIDIA would have to maintain close to a 15% CAGR for the coming decade, and that is also assuming that the company can maintain its current profitability.

Even at today’s discounted prices, NVIDIA’s valuation doesn’t leave much upside possibility, while there are some very real risks that expectations will not be met. For this reason, NVIDIA doesn’t fit our investment strategy and we do not recommend it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.