SLV Remains A Leveraged Play On The Gold Price

We believe this ratio is at an extreme and will not last.

Even though iShares Silver Trust (SLV) got absolutely hammered on Friday last (March 13th), investors should very much take a long-term view here in precious metals. SLV has now lost almost $4 a share since the 24th of February. This sizeable loss, still tough, only equates to a 21% decline in this time period. Many stocks are down double if not triple this over the same time frame.

Because gold has held up pretty well over the past 3 weeks or so (down about 9%), the gold/silver ratio has now blasted through the 100 mark (104) which is significant. This means the ratio is now at a clear extreme as history demonstrates that the average gold/silver price ratio during the twentieth century, for example, came in at 47:1.

We remain long a handful of precious metals positions but stand ready to add to our positions. Why? Well, look at how the Fed has responded to the coronavirus situation. As referenced in many financial publications, the central bank literally fired its bazooka which will include purchases en masse (to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars) in treasuries and repurchase agreements (Repos). Suffice it to say, the experiment that the Fed started with QE1 many years ago is still going strong but its balance sheet gets bigger and bigger.

Although there have been no significant ramifications of all of this quantitative easing with respect to the price of SLV since the great recession, we fail to see how the price of SLV will not ultimately gain considerably from recent developments.

The longer this pandemic continues, the more bailouts will be asked of the government. The media has everybody concentrating on the pandemic we are seeing before our eyes. Nobody is talking about how an indebted world is going to be able to pick up the pieces here.

This is why we buy insurance for our portfolio and why we will most likely add to our present SLV position shortly.

If we look at the monthly chart below, we can see that it is now clear that SLV is dropping into a yearly cycle low. We actually stated in a recent article that there was a possibility that last December could mark a yearly cycle low but the recent down-move puts this now clearly off the table.

What we do know is that the last clear yearly cycle low in SLV took place in November 2018. This means we are now 16 months into this present yearly cycle. Yearly cycles in SLV usually last anything from 10 to 14 months, so we are definitely past the time band for the YCL.

We believe we will get our yearly cycle low this month, although we will not be able to confirm the low until we have a monthly swing-low in place. Investors should also be looking at the duration of that multi-year trend-line in SLV. The ETF is so oversold at present that price is beginning to test its late 2015 lows as well as its 2018 lows. The longer the trend-line and the more contact points it has, the more significant that support level becomes.

We go to the weekly chart to see if the yearly cycle is matching up with the intermediate cycle. As we can see from the chart below, SLV printed an intermediate cycle low in early December last year. The cycle count was 27 weeks for that intermediate cycle, which is well past the normal timing band for an intermediate cycle. Therefore (since we are now going into week 15), there is every chance that we get a shorted intermediate cycle this time around. We will be looking at volume on the daily charts as well as in the leveraged ETFs as our cue to when to start adding.

Therefore, to sum up, we continue to believe precious metals and specifically SLV will eventually rally aggressively to the upside. Investors need to be patient. We will update when we believe the bottom is in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.