An Opportunity To Buy 2 Defense Stocks Yielding Over 3%

Introduction and Thesis

In this article I write about two defense stocks that are down over 25% in the past month and are now in the bargain bin. The coronavirus induced sell off indiscriminately pummeled stocks worldwide and aerospace and defense stocks are no exception. This has now been compounded by the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The selloff accelerated even further with the travel announcement of travel restrictions to Europe. We are closing in on the worst week for the Dow on record. All three major indices in the US are in bear market territory thereby ending the 11-year bull market.

The Fear & Greed Index is pegged at ‘Extreme Fear’. This was a huge swing from just one month ago. Volatility measured by the VIX remains elevated at over 75 compared to the long-term average of about 19 or so. We are likely to have more down days and volatility. One never knows what will exactly happen for ‘Black Swan’ events like this. It usually takes some time for the dust to settle.

Source: CNN Business

This brings me to market opportunities. Paraphrasing Warren Buffet be ‘fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.’

One sector that should do fine in the long run is defense stocks. The client is largely the US military and allied militaries. Orders for major platforms are generally long-term. Furthermore, defense spending is fairly robust right now. Hence, it was surprising to me that defense stocks were treated much the same as other industrial and manufacturing stocks and got caught in the downdraft. But then again, there were likely margin calls leading to indiscriminate sales.

Source: Defense News

This brings me to two defense stocks now yielding over 3%: General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that I view as long-term buys. Both stocks are down more than (25%) in the past month alone. Both stocks are currently trading at depressed valuations relative to their trailing 10-year average and also the broader market. Both have growing dividends that are well covered. General Dynamics is a Dividend Aristocrat and Dividend Champion. Lockheed Martin is Dividend Contender. In addition, both companies have important platforms that will provide future growth. Lockheed Martin’s crown jewel is arguably the F-35, which is driving growth. General Dynamics has focused on business jets, information technology, and has recently won a $22B contract for the Virginia-class submarine. This will drive growth in the future.

Overview of General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics, which was founded in 1952, is primarily a manufacturer of combat platforms for the US DoD. It focuses mainly on nuclear submarines and armored vehicles. In addition, General Dynamics also has exposure to the commercial market with its business jet products. The company bought CRSA boosting its presence in IT. The company now operates in five business segments: Aerospace (23% of sales), Combat Systems (17%), Marine Systems (23%), Information Technology (23%), and Mission Systems (13%). The company makes the well-known M1 Abrams tank, Stryker vehicle, Virginia class submarine and Gulfstream business jets. Based on revenue, General Dynamics is the third largest defense company.

Lockheed Martin is the largest aerospace and defense company in the world by revenue. The company is arguably the market leader in advanced military aircraft. About 60% of the company’s revenues comes from the U.S. Department of Defense, with other U.S. government agencies (10%) and international clients (30%) making up the remainder. The company consists of four business segments: Aeronautics (~40% sales) - which produces aircraft like the F-35, F-22, F-16 and C-130; Rotary and Mission Systems (~26% sales) - which houses combat ships, naval electronics and helicopters; Missiles and Fire Control (~16% sales) - which creates missile defense systems; and Space Systems (~17% sales) - which produces satellites.

Dividend Growth and Safety

The table below summarizes the basic dividend data, dividend growth rates, and payout ratio. Both stocks have paid a growing dividend in the past and should continue to do so in the future. In fact, the dividend growth rate has been in the double-digits for a sustained period of time. This is difficult for most companies to do. But it points to the relatively low payout ratios and ability of the companies to grow revenue, earnings per share, and thus the dividend. In fact, the payout ratios still remain low and are below my threshold of 65%. Hence, I expect the dividend to continue growing at a decent clip into the near future.

Table of Select Dividend and Debt Data

General Dynamics Lockheed Martin Dividend Yield 3.3% 3.1% Annual Dividend [FWD] $4.40 $9.60 Years of Dividend Growth 28 17 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate 10.5% 10.4% 10-Year Dividend Growth Rate 10.4% 14.4% Payout Ratio [FWD] 34.7% 39.8% Dividend-to-Free Cash Flow Ratio [2019] 59% 44% Debt-to-Equity Ratio 1.0 4.05 Leverage Ratio (Net Debt/EBITDA) 2.2X 1.4X Interest Coverage 10X 12X

Source: Data Seeking Alpha, TIKR.com, dripinvesting.org, Morningstar

Besides the traditional metrics, I also like to check the dividend-to-FCF ratio as a measure of safety. In the case of General Dynamics, in fiscal 2019, operating cash flow was $2,930M, and capital expenditures were $987M, giving free cash flow of $1,943M. The dividend required $1,152M. The dividend-to-FCF ratio was roughly 59%. This is a decent value and well below my threshold of 70%. In the case of Lockheed Martin, in fiscal 2019, operating cash flow was $7,311M, and capital expenditures were $1,484M, giving free cash flow of $5,827M. The dividend required $2,566M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 44%. This is an excellent value.

I also like to check debt and interest coverage. A company that has excessive principal payments or needs too cash to pay interest cannot pay the dividend. General Dynamics has a very conservative balance sheet, although the cash position is low. Short-term debt now stands at $2,920M, and long-term debt is at $9,010M at end of fiscal 2019. This was offset by only $902M in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities, which is not much. But, with that said, debt is declining as the company has paid down some short-term debt and long-term debt since the CRSA acquisition. Interest coverage is back up to ~10X, and the leverage ratio is about 2.2X.

Lockheed Martin also has a very conservative balance sheet, although again the cash position seems low. Short-term debt now stands at $1,250M, and long-term debt is at $11,404M at end of fiscal 2019. This was offset by only $1,514M in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities, which is not much. Interest coverage is ~12X, and the leverage ratio is about 1.4X.

Valuation

Now let’s examine the valuation of General Dynamics. The forward price-to-earnings ratio based on consensus 2020 adjusted EPS of $12.71 is now about 10.4. This is below the trailing average over the past decade of ~14. It is also much lower than that of the broader market. We will use 14.0 as the earnings multiple to determine the fair value of $177.94. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 13.0 and 15.0, I obtain a fair value range from $165.23 to $190.65. The current stock price is ~69% to ~80% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$132.23 suggesting that the stock is very undervalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 13.0 14.0 15.0 Estimated Value $165.23 $177.94 $190.65 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 80% 74% 69%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash low model and provides a fair value of $188. The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $163.20 assuming a desired return of 8% and dividend growth rate of 5.5%. An average of these three models is ~$176.30 suggesting that General Dynamics very undervalued at the current price.

Now let’s examine the valuation of Lockheed Martin. The forward price-to-earnings ratio based on consensus 2020 adjusted EPS of $24.18 is now about 12.9. This is below the trailing average over the past decade of ~15. It is also much lower than that of the broader market. We will use 16.0 as the earnings multiple due to the strength of the F-35 and obtain a fair value of $386.88. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 15.0 and 17.0, I obtain a fair value range from $362.70 to $411.06. The current stock price is ~76% to ~86% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$311.38 suggesting that the stock is undervalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 15.0 16.0 17.0 Estimated Value $362.70 $386.88 $411.06 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 86% 80% 76%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash low model and provides a fair value of $412. An average of these two models is ~$399.44 suggesting that Lockheed Martin very undervalued at the current price.

How do General Dynamics and Lockheed Margin compare to other aerospace and defense contractors? One can see from the comparison that General Dynamics is probably undervalued relative its peers.

Technical Comparison of Valuations

General Dynamics Northrop Grumman Raytheon Lockheed Martin Price-to-earnings ratio [FWD] 10.4 12.5 11.4 12.9 EV-to-EBITDA [TTM] 9.3 15.5 8.9 11.4

Source: Dividend Power and Seeking Alpha

General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin are very safe stocks. The companies have the advantage of being an entrenched defense contractor making bespoke platforms and classified systems for the US DoD. Morningstar gives both companies wide economic moats. Value Line gives General Dynamics a safety score of ‘1’, financial strength rating of ‘A++’, a stock price stability of 90, and an earnings predictability of 100. Value Line give Lockheed Margin a safety score of ‘1’, financial strength rating of A++, a stock price stability of 90, and an earnings predictability of 90. These are all excellent values.

Final Thoughts on General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin have a quite a few appealing characteristics. The recent market slide has made the valuation and dividend yield very attractive. Since they are predominantly defense companies, it is likely that their end markets will not be significantly affected by the impact of the coronavirus, oil price wars, or travel restrictions. One can argue that they may even benefit from lower input costs due to low oil prices. The combination of over 3% dividend yield, dividend safety, dividend growth, and valuation are all positives. I view these stocks as long-term buys.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GD, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.