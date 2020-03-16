Mattel Shows Improvement, But Not Yet Enough To Warrant Belief In A Profitable Turnaround

The company is worth keeping an eye on, but has not yet shown it is worth investing in.

Mattel (MAT) owns some of the most famous toy brands in the world, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends.

The company, though, has long been troubled. The stock price has decreased from over $47 per share near the end of 2013 to less than $12 today. Mattel has not made a profit since 2016 and stopped paying dividends in mid-2017. Total liabilities exceed gross revenue.

Although the company has shown the makings of what may someday be a completed turnaround, it is my belief the financials do not at this time give reason to invest in the business.

Revenue Continues to Decrease, But at a Slower Rate, and 2020 Likely Sees Further Decreases

Company revenue has decreased for six straight years. Only in the last year has the revenue loss slowed. Although there was a decrease in 2019, it was only .2 percent, suggesting the bleeding may have stopped.

This is not a toy industry trend. Hasbro (HAS) is one of Mattel’s major competitors and Hasbro over the same time period has seen its overall revenue increase to the extent it has passed Mattel in size during the last three years.

Mattel’s most recent annual report breaks down revenue into four categories. Three are its top brands: Barbie, Hot Wheels, and a combined category of Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and everything else.

The numbers show gross revenue for 2019 next to gross revenue for 2018 and the associated yearly change.

The totals add up to more than the yearly revenue shown in the previous revenue graphic because of sales adjustments, which Mattel has not broken out by brand.

During the most recent earnings call, the company provided guidance for 2020 and predicted top-line sales growth of 1 to 2.5 percent during the year. This consisted of a continuation of the trends seen in 2019. Barbie and Hot Wheels will drive growth but Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends will continue their revenue slide.

Considering revenue after sales adjustments, the 2020 guidance has a revenue range of $4549.7 million to $4617.2 million.

While better than a continued decrease in revenue, it is not a number to get excited about. A turnaround does involve a “u” shape and one could say the bottom of the “u” is flat sales and that is where the company is at.

However, where is the company going to get future increased sales to create the right edge of the “u” and make the stock worth owning?

The company’s efforts now face unexpected headwinds due to the coronavirus.

The recent earnings call on February 13th was made about two weeks before the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the United States.

During the call, management said its guidance excluded any impact from the virus. Management noted only two percent of company sales are from China. However, supply chain manufacturing at the time was shut down in China and Mattel expected unknown production delays which will impact at least first-quarter results.

Management did not disclose how reliant the company currently is for Chinese manufacturing.

However, the CEO of competitor MGA Entertainment, Isaac Larian, who pulled an offer to buy Mattel in mid-2019 due to the “insolvent” nature of a company he concluded may be heading towards bankruptcy, recently opined that the lucrative Christmas season has already been damaged by the closure of Chinese factories and overall toy industry sales will be off by six to eight percent for the year.

On February 13th, during the recent earnings call, Mattel’s stock price was $14.40. Since then the stock has dropped almost 20 percent as the impact of the coronavirus has continued in China and grown in the United States. This has been the only major news impacting the company.

Given the almost flat projection of revenue in Mattel’s 2020 guidance which specifically excluded any coronavirus impact as the situation was not yet known, what Larian has said about the impact on the industry, and Mattel’s lack of follow-up to the earnings call, I predict another decrease in revenue in 2020, although likely to be less than five percent.

The annual report refers to planned 2020 events such as, to pick one that caught my eye, Barbie celebrating wellness by being centered around meditation and mindfulness. Obviously, nothing wrong with helping kids be healthier. But it seems more adult-oriented to round out a diverse collection of dolls rather than focusing on fun that generates a buying demand from kids.

From the annual report and earnings call, in my view, there wasn’t any breakout event or product to create exciting big earnings growth. Hence the 1-2.5 percent revenue increase in guidance before the coronavirus hit. I expect a small earnings loss this year.

Mattel is Improving Its Operating Expenses

The company has significantly reduced SGA the past two years:

Percentages are still high compared to prior years, but cost-cutting as part of the planned turnaround has been effective.

When comparing Mattel to Hasbro, it is evident how far Mattel has to go. Hasbro’s SGA expense percentages:

Hasbro has significantly smaller SGA expenses despite having higher revenue. Hasbro is also keeping its SGA expenses to a much smaller percentage of its gross profit.

This casts a different light on Mattel’s numbers. While just looking at Mattel’s financials, there are positive results the past couple years. But then when compared to Hasbro the results are not so favorable.

The recent earnings call indicated Mattel’s workforce has been cut by 29 percent. Significant. But also suggestive that this potential area of cost-cutting is not likely to see similar significant cuts moving forward because it has already been cut so much.

During the earnings call management said, on a quarter to quarter basis, SGA increased by $20M in the last quarter of 2019. The explanation was the “increase was primarily driven by a $26 million asset impairment charge and higher merit expenses.”

It seems early for such merit increases given the company’s financial and competitive situation.

Mattel’s SGA expenses remain about 20 percent higher than Hasbro, despite Hasbro only having approximately four percent more revenue.

One result of Mattel’s SGA expense cuts is operating income has finally turned positive:

If you are looking for a turnaround this is a key positive metric.

Management stated during the earnings call that “We have also made progress towards reducing complexity in the system and eliminating unproductive SKU's. We expect a 30% SKU reduction by the end of the year” but did not explain the benefit.

Inventory carrying costs may decrease. But long-tail profits will be hurt as a result. Management referred to “unproductive” SKUs, not “unprofitable” SKUs. It is unclear if the SKU reduction will improve the bottom line and what the benefit will be.

Liabilities have Risen but have Plateaued

Long-term debt is a mixed bag. Debt has significantly increased and so have interest expense payments.

On the other hand, the amount of debt has held steady the past couple years.

Here is a snapshot of long-term debt from the balance sheet and interest expense payments from the income statement.

The interest expense has been growing and exceeds the yearly operating income.

During the earnings call management said: “We refinanced our next two debt maturities, improving our near to medium term liquidity in giving us additional financial flexibility.” These debt maturities, of $250M, have been moved to 2023.

Recommendation

Mattel is improving the financials in its turnaround attempt. If you believe the company will return to its glory years, this may be a great time to buy and then sit on the stock for a few years.

That is a long time to sideline your money, with no dividend payments, when more attractive investment opportunities are available.

I suggest waiting to see if the company can realistically begin generating substantially more revenue. Expenses are still high and significant long-term debt payments still loom.

Although having more certainty about management’s ability to complete a turnaround may result in leaving some profit on the table if the stock price should begin rising, without a huge upside, which I do not see, Mattel remains a risky bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.