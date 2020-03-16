These 3 Stocks Could Rally When Coronavirus Fears Ease

Amid the bear market, there are pockets of opportunities — companies that will be the first to rally when the panic eases.

Coronavirus fears have hammered the markets across the board with all sectors in deep red. While declines in some consumer-driven sectors are valid, others are a result of a market sell-off due to panic.

Travel, leisure and manufacturing companies could have lingering damages to their businesses beyond the coronavirus scare as economic losses would take longer to recover leaving 2020 largely in red (or with miniscule profits). This could be the case across the board in travel, leisure and manufacturing, except for a handful of innovative companies with strong leadership and solid fundamentals that have the potential to outperform their peers.

But in the deep sea of red, there are pockets of opportunities — companies that will be the first to rally after the panic eases. Digital media, internet and streaming companies will likely not face business losses due to coronavirus. And some of these companies are even positioned to profit during this fearful phase. Think about it — as more companies adopt working from home, and as consumers opt to stay home and entertain themselves to avoid large crowds, digital media, internet and streaming companies stand to benefit from an influx in digital media consumption.

Here are three Nasdaq companies offering sideline investors a buy-in opportunity.

1. Facebook (FB): Facebook ($159) is currently trading at its 52-week low giving up most of 2019’s gains. If the bear market continues, FB has a potential to lose even more, closer to the 2018 correction levels. While it is impossible to predict the bottom, FB is more likely to have a stronger recovery relative to the broader market, given its solid financials. While Facebook’s price has tanked recently, about 29% from its high, the company’s revenue has consistently surged year-over-year. Facebook reported fourth quarter 2019 revenue growth of nearly 25% compared to a year ago. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg also announced that the company now has more than 8 million advertisers. The key here is that Facebook reported a rising number of advertisers, 8 million in fourth quarter vs. 7 million in third quarter and 6 million in 2018. As Facebook generates majority of its revenues through advertising, rising number of advertisers is a good indicator of its financial picture. Facebook’s revenues are not dependent on factors related to coronavirus. As people stay home to let this situation pass, especially younger people due to closed schools and universities, this social network giant is likely to gain subscribers on its Instagram platform. Increase in consumption rates means more advertising revenue. The risk here is a possible decrease in revenues coming from advertisers who have been impacted by coronavirus forcing them to slash advertising budgets. But as time tells, smart businesses often ramp up advertising when they are suffering the most.

2. Netflix (NFLX): Netflix ($319) is currently down more than 20% from its recent highs. The thought here is that Netflix is not impacted by coronavirus related factors and its content consumption (and as a result, subscribers) are bound to increase when people stay home in order to avoid crowds. Gone are the days when families played board games (sadly). Now, families binge-watch entire seasons. Moreover, Netflix has room to grow in its international markets given its relatively low market penetration globally vs. North America, and due to the global impact of coronavirus where some of its international markets are hit harder. Netflix grew by 8.8 million net subscribers in fourth quarter of 2019. The company says it has 167 million paid memberships worldwide, with more than 100 million outside the United States.

As NFLX is not trading at its 52-week low amid the market downturn — it has the potential to lose even more if the bear market continues, so sideline investors should monitor this stock. On the plus side, it is a candidate for a stronger rally vs. the broader market given its beta of 1.23 and undisrupted business from coronavirus. While the Netflix stock price has not increased much since 2018, its revenue has consistently surged. Currently, Netflix is trading at the same levels it was trading at 2 years ago in March 2018, except its revenue has almost doubled — from $11.69 B in annual revenue at the end of 2017 to $20.16 B at the end of 2019.

3. Twitter (TWTR): Twitter ($26) is currently down over 40% from its high, beaten much more than its peer, Facebook. While it is impossible to predict the bottom, Twitter is more likely to have a strong recovery for the same reasons as its peer. As people stay home more, Twitter is positioned to profit from an influx in consumption, thereby advertising revenue. Unlike Facebook, Twitter tends to be the social media platform that government officials, public authorities and enterprises use to disseminate official messages to the masses, which is a positive sign for Twitter during a pandemic.

I believe that Facebook will rally stronger than Twitter when coronavirus fears ease given its beta and growth rate relative to Twitter. However, Twitter still made this list because it is beaten much more than Facebook, is also trading near its 52-week low, and stands to benefit from the coronavirus lock-down for the same reasons as Facebook. Twitter is trading at a much more attractive P/E ratio than Facebook making it more appropriate for a long-term value investor.

Other similar stocks to explore: Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Pinterest (PINS), and Disney (DIS). These stocks are also down on coronavirus fears, but may gain from digital media consumption due to containment efforts and social distancing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions represented here are personal views of the author and do not represent any company, employer or entity. This article is for educational and informational purposes based on the current market conditions. This article does not constitute a recommendation of any investment.