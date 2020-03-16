The Bank Of Nova Scotia Is A Bargain At Present

The coronavirus epidemic, the oil price war, and the issues faced by the Canadian economy have all brought down the share price of The Bank of Nova Scotia.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has seen its share price sink from its mid-$50 highs to the low $40's range. This share price fall provides value investors and income investors alike with an excellent opportunity to get a decent entry point for this venerable Canadian banking stock.

The cause of the share price fall is the same thing that's causing market turmoil in general - the coronavirus epidemic. The global economy in general has slowed considerably in the wake of the outbreak, and has also caused demand for crude oil to decline considerably - a trend exacerbated by the oil price war between the Saudis and the Russians which followed the breakdown of OPEC negotiations regarding production cuts.

The Canadian economy may see considerable volatility as a consequence of this situation, as Canada has more exposure to energy and mining than most developed countries. This, combined with high housing costs and the highest number of indebted customers globally, is less than ideal for The Bank of Nova Scotia, which generates just under half of its net income from Canadian markets and thus has considerable exposure to these issues.

Nonetheless, the fear of this exposure provides the opportunity here, as it overlooks the underlying strength of The Bank of Nova Scotia. The firm's strong balance sheet will be sufficient to enable it to withstand the shocks which may come, as long-term debt of C$47.94 billion ($34.87 billion) is offset by a net worth of C$70 billion ($50 billion), total cash and due from banks worth C$10.23 billion ($7.44 billion), and total investments worth C$415.87 billion ($302.53 billion). Furthermore, the profitability of The Bank of Nova Scotia over the past five years further illustrates its financial strength.

Year Interest Income (C$) Interest Income ($) Net Income (C$) Net Income ($) 2015 20.29 billion 14.76 billion 7.01 billion 5.10 billion 2016 22.21 billion 16.16 billion 7.12 billion 5.18 billion 2017 23.93 billion 17.41 billion 8.01 billion 5.83 billion 2018 28.07 billion 20.42 billion 8.55 billion 6.22 billion 2019 32.78 billion 23.85 billion 8.39 billion 6.10 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Scotiabank's Investor Relations page.

The Canadian banking sector in general is very profitable by virtue of the fact that it is so stringently regulated, and this regulatory barrier to prospective competitors means it is essentially an oligopoly consisting of The Bank of Nova Scotia, Royal Bank of Canada (RY), the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Bank of Montreal (BMO), and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM). These five institutions control 90% of Canadian banking assets, and The Bank of Nova Scotia is the third-largest of these institutions by assets. Small wonder it is so profitable, which was further confirmed by its Q1 2020 results with interest income of C$8.24 billion ($5.99 billion) and net income of C$2.29 billion ($1.67 billion).

Operating as Scotiabank, The Bank of Nova Scotia has paid dividends since 1833. Image provided by MobileSyrup.

Shareholders have benefited considerably from this profitability, which may be gleaned from the 13.27% return on equity. A greater demonstration of The Bank of Nova Scotia's shareholder-friendly nature can be seen in its dividend record, however. The bank has been paying dividends since 1833, and has raised the dividend in 43 of the last 45 years. With a payout ratio of 51.83% and reported free cash flow of C$436 million ($317.17 million), this sterling record is set to continue in the foreseeable future.

However, the issues which The Bank of Nova Scotia will face are those that the Canadian economy will face - to recap: the coronavirus outbreak, the oil price war issue by virtue of its energy and mining exposure, the high housing costs, and the high number of indebted Canadian customers. These issues account for the low earnings per share growth of 3.16% which has been forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia, meaning that a discount to fair value is required before parking money here.

At close of market on 03/11/2020, The Bank of Nova Scotia was trading at $42.54. Chart generated by Finviz.

At close of market on 03/11/2020, The Bank of Nova Scotia's sponsored ADR traded at a share price of $42.54 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 based on earnings per share of $5.07, and sported a dividend yield of 6.37%. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 11.52, and the current dividend yield is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 4.36%. Moreover, the current P/E is lower than the credit intermediation and related services sub-sector average of 15.94 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 22.75. By every metric, The Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a discount to both its sub-sector and to the index.

Metric Bank of Nova Scotia Sub-Sector Index P/E 8.39 15.94 22.75 P/CF 3.72 18.18 9.59 P/B 0.92 1.10 1.85 P/S 1.33 2.06 1.72

Figures collated from Finviz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

It is reasonable to conclude, then, that The Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a discount to fair value, raising the question of what fair value for this stock is. To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.56 (8.39 / 15 = 0.56) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $75.96 (42.54 / 0.56 = 75.96). Then, I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.73 (8.39 / 11.52 = 0.73) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $58.27 (42.54 / 0.73 = 58.27).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.69 (4.36 / 6.37 = 0.69) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $61.65 (42.54 / 0.69 = 61.65). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $65.29 (75.96 + 58.27 + 61.65 / 3 = 65.29). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 54% at present.

In summary, The Bank of Nova Scotia will be able to survive the issues that have caused the share price to plummet, which has permitted value investors and income investors alike to acquire the stock of this venerable Canadian bank at a 54% discount to fair value. It is a stock that entices such investors to "be greedy when others are fearful".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BNS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.