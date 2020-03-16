Crisis Playbook: Panic Spreads In The Market

Given this uncertainty, it makes sense to be VERY patient when allocating from our safe buckets. We have been building them for 14 months as CEFs became richly priced.

The fear of loss and regret is real. Don't let it change your plan! Fear can do a lot of damage to the markets but it's a short-term determinant. A correction and even a bear market is a feature, not a bug of the public securities markets. Sure this could slow economic activity. GDP may even go into a contraction (two quarters of contraction are the definition of a recession). But economic momentum going into this event was very strong that it would take a significant stunting by this exogenous event to stop it.

Last week's losses triggered circuit breakers and a 15-minute halt to trading. This can be scary to those who have never experienced this before. But this is a normal event when the market is down 7% (implemented following the 1987 crash). I note this because this all very scary. The headlines, the red on the screens, the unknowns.

It's the unknowns that always catch the markets off-guard. The COVID19 virus is scary given how fast it's spreading even though the mortality rate is relatively mild. But that fact - that it's relatively mild symptoms - means that it can spread faster than a more virulent virus that makes people extremely sick, like MERS or even SARs. COVID19 seems not be a mortal threat to the vast majority of people - or so it seems so far. I'm not a medical expert but that appears to be what most are saying.

However, a new virus that appears from nearly out of nowhere two months ago and that spreads quickly across the globe and to which people are dying and there is no medication means that panic will materialize. That panic means extremely volatile asset prices.

Thankfully, we acted early on this by increasing the quality of our portfolio well ahead of time. For the last three months, we have been eliminating high yield, floating rate, and other non-investment grade funds in favor of "quality." This was not because we anticipated a global pandemic. Of course not. It was because valuations were stretched and the markets were susceptible to a down draft. We wrote on Feb. 1:

Given the rise in the markets and shift to what we think is the euphoric stage, it makes sense to prepare yourself for the eventual end of this bull market. It's our contention that the average investor is taking on more risk than they think they are. It has been a long time since they have experienced the roller coaster that they typically do.

Obviously, with the benefit of hindsight, I would have reduced or eliminated high-yield exposure (and the small amount of equity in the Core) and moved more heavily into taxable and tax-free munis, and even treasuries. I'm just glad we made the moves we did. It could have easily blown up in our faces should the market have continued to rally and interest rates rose. Those kinds of calls are always a bigger risk than doing nothing. Still, it made sense given where high-yield spreads reached and what we believed was excessive risk taking in the markets.

Credit spreads are still relatively contained, though with oil at <$35 we expect a lot more pain to come. Liquidity could be a real problem going forward in the bond market. Thus, we will keep it high quality for the time being, perhaps for quite some time. Discounts are still not overly cheap - especially after the rally last week. I want to see clear signs of a capitulation by retail investors flushing out the sellers before getting in. I also want to see clear signs of stabilization in credit spreads and thus NAVs, before getting into the riskier pieces of the market.

What Is Risk?

Risk is a very hard definition to pin down as it can be different to each person and/or each type of security. There really is no good definition of it and it varies from person to person. However, it's of course the most important financial concept.

Most industries have these poorly-defined concepts. Astrophysicists have the same problem with "time". But even the least scientific individual has an understanding of what it is. It's an innate piece of knowledge that even a six-year old child gets, but has a hard time defining.

Most people think of risk as the risk of loss. That's harder to quantify, which is why the more traditional definition is how much it moves around - i.e. the standard deviation of returns. The theory goes that if an asset has a fairly steady price, the risk of loss is low as compared to an asset that bounces around substantially. But that's not really how most investors assess risk. Many think of it as only downside risk, i.e. how fast an asset price can fall but ignores the upside risk.

In addition, risk that does not incorporate in returns is meaningless. If an asset ("A") has an annual return of 50% with a standard deviation of 20% is compared to another ("B") that has an annual return of 2% and a standard deviation of 5%, looking solely at risk would mean you would select the latter.

In reality, risk should be assessed as a means to achieve a certain objective. If you can achieve your goals using securities like asset B above, then that should be a useful tool in your portfolio. For those who need a larger rate of return to achieve an objective, then more of asset A would be needed. In addition, how these assets are correlated are a key consideration. Standard deviation of a single security is almost meaningless as it doesn't incorporate how it reacts to other assets within the portfolio as a whole.

The issue is that everyone values risk differently. For one, a 5% decline is a worrisome event while to another, it's not even cause to blink. But the market is full of thousands (or millions) of individuals trading on their individual risks. Then the market does what it's supposed to do and incorporates all this information (all the different risk assessments) and arrives at a price that balances the supply and demand loads.

The goal for each investor is to analyze those risk factors based on how the market is currently pricing them. If that pricing makes sense to you based on your own objectives, then it's something you may want to add to your portfolio. But that assessment is going to be different for each investor and based on how you assess that risk compared to the market as a whole.

Concluding Thoughts

So now what? Now we attempt to look out a year or so and imagine what the economy, markets, virus, oil, etc will look like. We could all be quarantine, markets basically shut down, and no airplanes flying. That[s the worst-case scenario. Or, this could all be over quickly. Likely, it will be something in the middle. Something that we learn to adapt to as part of our daily life. Economic activity will be significantly curtailed if not contracting with so little in the way of travel and tourism.

The unknown unknown is something that comes along and derails everything with virtually no one planning for it. A pandemic is something that few were calling for and the panic surrounding it was not something anyone had on their lists of worries. Think of all the "wall of worries" the markets had climbed in the last several years and it's something completely foreign to them that caused the bear market.

Given this uncertainty, it makes sense to be VERY patient when allocating from our safe buckets. We have been building them for 14 months as CEFs became richly priced. Now that the discounts are blowing out we would normally be rushing to get that capital deployed. However, the next 6-12 months is still relatively nebulous and thus, we want to be patient and cautious. We did deploy some of the funds in our safe bucket into high-quality funds like taxable munis, tax-free munis, and mortgages. Those included:

Blackrock Taxable Muni (BBN)

BNY Mellon Muni Infrastructure (DMB)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit (DBL).

These funds have held up well on NAV and are just experiencing price declines as the baby gets thrown out with the bathwater.

We will be slowing (if not outright pausing) our purchases to assess the situation. As we noted on the chat, we deployed just enough to not regret buying if we saw a V-shaped recovery. However, it's only about a quarter of the total dry powder available as we await further clarity.

