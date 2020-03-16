Jumia: Fasten Your Seat Belt

The guardrails have fallen off. We are currently on autopilot. It could get worse before it gets better.

While supply has been hammered by its exposure to China, the bottom also fell off the demand side after the price of crude oil nosedived.

Source: Author

Jumia's (JMIA) valuation has touched new lows since its last conference call. After highlighting possible headwinds from COVID-19, the updated profitability and cash flow guide wasn’t enough for investors to believe the company's share price is worth more than its cash per share given its current cash burn rate. This is a pure sentiment play that has turned sour. Fundamental valuation ratios no longer apply, as investors might have been caught in a value trap. Jumia will bounce back. The least longs can do is to keep the faith. In the meantime, anticipate more volatility.

Demand (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Seeking Alpha

Jumia has trimmed its commentary down to marketplace growth and JumiaPay growth. I expect marketplace growth to continue to reflect the low level of e-commerce penetration in Africa. The increase in low-value orders versus high-value orders continues to highlight the weak purchasing power of Jumia’s target audience. Marketplace growth has driven the growth narrative. However, the low tickets haven’t driven the huge margin improvement that investors are anticipating.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

We don't need any machine learning model to tell us that this is a bet on the financial strength of the middle and upper-class demographic in Africa. While the target population is projected to expand for Jumia to achieve its volume-powered business efficiency drive, it appears the market is not willing to wait for the bet to play out. While lower oil prices will boost fulfillment cost, the knock-on effect includes country-level FX instability, in addition to supply shocks to procurements from China. All these have been priced in. However, the current share price trend doesn't give any idea when the downturn ends.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Jumia is a mirror reflection of the economic soundness of the business models of merchants on its marketplace. While a lot of merchants are needed for volume and growth, the road to profitability can only be cleared by top-performing merchants. This is a grave dilemma, and I’m not sure how the company will crack this business case. Even if we choose to value future cash flow using the potential success of JumiaPay, JumiaPay is still underpenetrated on its platform. This means the variable cost buckets can’t be trimmed until JumiaPay saturation is achieved.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

The only good news is sustainability. If Jumia can manage its cash flow and unit economics for a few more quarters, hopefully, investors will keep the faith. It appears the company might go into an aggressive unit economics optimization drive to achieve this, as the cost buckets between the gross profit after fulfillment line and the adjusted EBITDA loss line are investments in human capital to drive growth and business efficiency. If GMV is expected to decline, it means Jumia’s ML models don’t need to operate alongside so much human capital to drive business efficiency.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Bearish)

Secondly, of course, there is the recent virus outbreak in China, which is likely to affect growth over the coming quarters. And here, we are starting to face some challenges to fulfill our cross-border sales. Also, many of the sellers on our marketplace start to face procurement issues. So this can affect both the product availability and the prices

The macro outlook is gloomy in light of COVID-19. The unit economics for Jumia to drive business efficiency depends on improved socio-economic conditions in key operating regions like Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa. While recent lending policies by the central bank favor the growth of SMEs in Nigeria, the sharp drop in oil price has rushed to counterbalance this tailwind by triggering FX volatility while turbocharging supply-side shocks.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Jumia watered its macro narrative after highlighting its vulnerability to COVID-19. As it stands, calling a bottom is futile. What is more important is understanding business sustainability in light of its suppressed valuation. The risk-reward appears more attractive if Jumia survives the looming iceberg heading its way. However, with equity investors more interested in completing their flight to safety, the new era of huge volatility might continue for longer than anticipated. It is too late for risk-averse investors to abandon the ship, as the exit is already clogged. The best decision is to keep emotions in check until the turbulence is over.

Source: BlackRock

Risk Factors

The biggest risk factors remain the cash burn and suppressed valuation sentiment, which will continue to drive range-bound valuation multiples. Jumia has about $260 million on its balance sheet. The net change in cash in Q3’19 was -$48 million; in Q4’19 it was -$64 million. At the current rate, if opex doesn’t come down significantly in the next four quarters, it might force Jumia to raise more capital - a move that will probably dilute EPS. At this point, the probability of the company going private is becoming plausible.

Conclusion (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

It appears Jumia still has to invest a lot of money to grow its monetizable addressable market. Its recent exits from poor-performing geographies and verticals are key steps in the right direction. The market isn't focused on these efficiency moves in light of the growing market turbulence. Volatility will persist - fasten your seat belt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JMIA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.