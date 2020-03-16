Regeneron Is A Phenomenal Growth Story; Buying The Current Dip Could Be A Wise Move

Market turmoil is making investing tricky at present, and Regeneron stock is suffering; but pre-COVID19 it was close to breaking $500 - a reasonable fair value price for the stock.

Regeneron's bottom line earnings are affected somewhat by high costs of development, but short term and long term the company looks a buy to me.

Collaboration with Sanofi around asthma drug Dupixent looks promising - Sanofi's CEO has claimed $10 billion in annual sales achievable (Regeneron earns 50% of all sales in US -.$1.8 billion in 2019).

Investment Thesis

Before COVID-19 sent the stock market into meltdown, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stock had enjoyed a strong start to the year, rising 47% from $336 in late January to $478 by the beginning of March.

The gains were driven by a strong set of Q4 and FY19 results, mainly due to the continuing growth in sales of the company's blockbuster drug Eylea - a vascular endothelial growth factor ("VEGF") inhibitor indicated for the treatment of numerous diseases of the eye, including wet age-related macular degeneration ("AMD"), and diabetic retinopathy.

In 2019, Regeneron earned $4.6 billion from sales of Eylea within the US, where the company holds the exclusive rights to the development and commercialisation of the drug, plus another $1.1 billion thanks to a revenue sharing agreement with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), which holds the rights to market and sell Eylea in all countries outside the US except Japan - where Regeneron earns a ~35% share of all net sales.

Eylea sales were responsible for 74% of Regeneron's total revenues earned in 2019. The drug keeps delivering for the company, growing US revenues by 10% and 14% in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Eylea commands a huge share of a growing market, and despite the best efforts of rival drug developers, is currently showing no signs of a slowdown of sales.

Regeneron stock received a further boost in February when Novartis (NVS) was forced to launch a safety review of its latest Eylea rival, Beovu. The FDA approved Beovu in October last year. Novartis saw the drug as a long-term replacement for its current $2 billion (in the US)-selling AMD treatment Lucentis, another wet AMD targeted drug which also earned collaboration partner Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) $1.7 billion in overseas sales in 2019.

Under ordinary market conditions, Regeneron stock may have climbed above $500 on this news which virtually guarantees Eylea another year of strong sales. The share price may even have challenged its 2016 highs of ~$580, but instead, coronavirus fears have driven the stock down below $450.

Regeneron 5-year share price performance. Source: TradingView

Besides Eylea, Regeneron co-commercialises several drugs it has developed with Sanofi: Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara and Zaltrap. Of these, Dupixent - a treatment for various forms of asthma - has already achieved blockbuster status. Its $2.3 billion of sales in 2019 earned Regeneron a $200 million share of revenues - a figure which is likely to increase substantially in 2020 given that, by the terms of its agreement with Sanofi, Regeneron earns 50% of all profits made in the US from sales of the drug.

Regeneron management also lays claim to an exciting portfolio of 18 novel drug candidates currently in the clinic and is poised to make 6 regulatory submissions in 2020 both for new drugs and new indications for existing drugs.

As such, these are exciting times for Regeneron. Although the company faces numerous challenges in 2020 - and has not yet provided its full-year guidance (which is due by the end of Q120) - in my view it seems likely that the company can build upon its EPS of $19 in 2019 (down from $23 in 2018), based on sustained (and likely increasing) sales volumes of Eylea, the promise of Dupixent, and approvals for new drugs and new target markets for its already commercialised drugs.

Regeneron has warned that operating expenses will rise in 2020, which may tighten its current operating margin of 27%, but I believe the company can target $9 billion+ of sales in 2020 and EPS of $23 based on net income >$2.5 billion, which would give the Regeneron a forward P/E ratio of ~20x (current P/E ratio = 24x). I would set a fair value price for the company of between $480 and $500, which is in line with analyst 1-year price targets of between $370 and $600, and a consensus of $493.

To date, Regeneron management has driven phenomenal growth, bringing 7 drugs to market and growing total sales of its products worldwide from under $20 million to over $10 billion within a decade. Nothing is certain in the current market, but for those who are optimistic the markets will return to something resembling normality, Regeneron looks an attractive investment at current price (at the time of writing) of $440.

Regeneron - overview of company growth. Source: Regeneron investor presentation

In the rest of this article, I will take a deeper dive into certain aspects of the company's commercialised drug portfolio, expansion into new markets, and novel drug pipeline to support my thesis that Regeneron can realise share price gains in 2020.

Eylea sales volumes face threats but there is a greater chance they'll grow.

The performance of Eylea will be critical to Regeneron's fortunes in 2020, but the drug never seems to let the company down despite the many and varied threats to its market dominance. In fact, analyst consensus is that Eylea sales will increase, and there are several persuasive arguments to support this view.

Analyst sales estimates for Eylea. Source: Biopharmadive

The problems Novartis has experienced with Beovu - related to 14 reported cases of sight threatening vasculitis - have reversed the market's view that Eylea revenues are under threat from the newly launched treatment.

Beovu launched with a similar list price to Eylea of ~$1,850 per dose; however, Novartis was confident that Beovu's 12-week dosing schedule compared favourably with Eylea and that it would undercut on annual price by about $8,000 per annum at a cost of $16,000 compared to Eylea's cost of ~$24,000 and the $40,000 cost of Lucertis. Additionally, clinical trials had shown that, efficacy-wise, there was little to choose between Eylea and Beovu. Novartis had even launched a head-to-head trial to try to prove Beovu's superiority. But the safety setback will likely scupper Novartis's plans to persuade physicians to move patients off Eylea and onto Beovu, and decimate the drug's forecast $1.4 billion of sales in its first year of commercialisation.

Whether Eylea was ever seriously under threat is another question. Analysts have estimated that the market for AMD treatments currently exceeds $9 billion, and could double in size within the next decade. Eylea can lay claim to being the current standard-of-care treatment, and Regeneron's sales divisions have had years of practice securing favourable reimbursement deals and making sure the drug features prominently on physicians' formularies. It is hard to imagine that changing.

There are other threats to consider besides Beovu. Roche has developed a refillable Lucentis “port” implant, and also owns Avastin - an off-label medicine requiring 4-6 week treatment that provides a significantly cheaper alternative to Eylea. Allergan has also filed for approval of a long-lasting wet AMD treatment.

Perhaps the biggest concern for both Eylea and Lucertis is that patents for both are slated to expire in 2020, opening up the market for generic / biosimilar treatments. Regeneron says it expect to be able to extend Eylea's patent until 2023, but that hasn't stopped a host of companies - mainly smaller biotechs like Biogen (BIIB), Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) and Mylan (MYL) - from acquiring generic drug candidates and pushing them into trials.

None of the threats mentioned above, however, are likely to be able to build enough momentum in the short-to-medium term to make a significant dent in Eylea sales. Regeneron still has the most valuable asset in the AMD / retinopathy marketplace, and has been busy initiating plans to win the battle for market share. The company introduced a pre-filled syringe for Eylea in December last year, and most significantly, won FDA approval in May last year to market Eylea as a treatment for all stages of diabetic retinopathy.

During the Q4 earnings call, SVP and Head of Commercial at Regeneron Marion McCourt told analysts that some 30% of Eylea sales are already being derived from diabetic retinopathy, and that only 60% of the drug's sales now came from wet AMD patients.

For my money, in terms of both management and product, Regeneron seems likely to sustain or grow its annual sales in the short-to-medium term, which gives Regeneron the breathing space it needs to roll out its next generation of blockbusters, beginning with Dupixent.

Dupixent looks a winner, but the rest of the Sanofi collaboration portfolio is questionable.

Sales of commercialised drugs developed by Regeneron. Source: My table, using data from company 2019 10-K

Dupixent is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling pathway of cytokines IL-4 and IL-13, which are known to cause type 2 inflammations that result in immunological and inflammatory diseases such as asthma and eczema.

The drug has been approved by the FDA to treat atopic dermatitis (eczema), asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis. Dupixent recorded sales of $1.8 billion in the US and $444 million in the rest of the world in 2019 - a 156% increase compared to its sales in 2018. It has been suggested that the market for atopic dermatitis drugs could hit $21 billion by 2027. Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson has expressed the opinion that Dupixent could hit a peak of >$10 billion per annum in sales.

Dupixent is marketed and sold by Sanofi, but Regeneron has a complex co-commercialisation deal in place that means the company receives a 50% share of all net profits on sales of the drug in the US, but also makes a contribution to the costs of commercialisation.

Regeneron earnings from commercialization of Dupixent, Praluent, and Kevzara. Source: Company 10-K 2019.

Regeneron has similar arrangements in place for 2 other drugs, Praluent - a cholesterol lowering drug targeting cardiovascular disease - and Kevzara - a rheumatoid arthritis treatment. The company's financials reveal that it earned $233 million as a result of the collaborations. My understanding is therefore that, despite impressive sales of Dupixent, net profits have been hit by high costs of sales and commercialisation costs.

Praluent and Kevzara made ~$500 million in sales in 2019 but are not currently profitable for Regeneron, hence the company plans to renegotiate the terms of its agreements with Sanofi. Sanofi will gain sole global rights on Kevzara with Regeneron receiving royalties, and Regeneron will assume sole US rights for Praluent in the US, with Sanofi gaining overseas rights.

It seems clear that of the three drugs in this collaboration, Dupixent is the current - and most likely future - winner. On the Q4 earnings call, Regeneron management revealed Dupixent has now treated 125,000 patients and is clearing 1,500 new-to-brand prescriptions every week, yet has only addressed (management believes) 15% of its total market. The company expects Dupixent to secure FDA approval for use by 6-11 years imminently, which will further increase sales.

Competitive threats are significant, however, with some 24 atopic dermatitis treatments close to being unleashed on the market, including Dermira’s lebrikizumab, which may prove to have a superior efficacy profile to Dupixent. The other concern would be the thin profit margins Regeneron made in 2019. $200 million of earnings from a drug that made nearly $3 billion in sales strikes me as a confusing figure - hopefully, the next set of company results will add some more clarity here.

In the clinic

Regeneron-discovered approved and investigational medicines. Source: Company presentation

In 2020, Regeneron expects to make regulatory submissions for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia ("HoFH") treatment Evinacumab, Ebola therapy REGN-EB3, and fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva indicated Garetosmab.

Libtayo - a cancer drug already approved for treatment of Metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma ("CSCC"), making sales of $194 million in 2019 - is being tested as a treatment for several new indications, including basal cell carcinoma and non-small-cell lung carcinoma, with pivotal data readouts expected in 2020.

Regeneron also has high hopes for its bispecific antibodies produced by the company's VelocImmune and Veloci-Bi platforms. Six bispecific antibodies are currently in clinical trials. Bispecifics - which can bind to two different molecular targets and attack T-cells - target different types of cancer. Four of Regeneron's candidates interact with CD3 receptors, whilst another - known as a costimulatory bispecific - binds to CD28 and has potential to be used in conjunction with CD3 bispecifics to trigger enhanced anti-tumor activity.

Trials have indicated that Regeneron's bispecifics may be efficacious, but there are also safety concerns relating to the high levels of cytokine released. Regeneron will need to tread carefully here, as a previous clinical trial combining Libtayo and bispecific REGN1979 resulted in two patient deaths. Regeneron is also up against Roche in this space. Results to date seem to favour Regeneron's efficacy, but the company will need to clear safety hurdles before it can move towards commercialisation.

Source: Evaluate

Regeneron is renowned for its preference for internal development over external acquisition, and as such, the company is heavily reliant upon its own technologies and platforms. Still, at the current pace of development, it is hard to see how Regeneron could be doing any more to advance in-house candidates, and the chances of delivering another blockbuster seem far from remote based on the company's decent track record.

Coronavirus antidote unlikely (but at least it is trying)

Like many other biopharma concerns, Regeneron has announced that it will attempt to produce an antibody for COVID-19. The company has had an agreement in place with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA") since 2012, which was initiated based on concerns arising from the 2012 MERS epidemic. The partnership progressed candidates to treat Ebola in 2014, and now the collaboration will address the coronavirus.

The agreement will utilise Regeneron's VelociSuite technology and VelocImmune platform - which uses genetically engineered mice - to try to develop treatments or cures for the virus. Christos Kyratsous, Head of Infectious Diseases at Regeneron, told the press that, "We won't scale something up unless both us and BARDA believe this is something that has the potential to work." The reality is that developing an antibody from scratch could take years, but any work completed may at least have benefit further down the line, especially if the virus persists and no cure is forthcoming.

Select coronavirus drug development programs. Source: Biopharmadive

Conclusion - Past performance is no indicator of future potential, but the growth story is hard to ignore

Regeneron's growth story is certainly a powerful one, and at a price below $450, the case for acquiring a position in the stock is persuasive.

As mentioned in my intro, under normal market conditions, Regeneron's prospects for 2020 look very solid with a major competitive threat (Novartis' Beovu) temporarily sidelined, an exciting new blockbuster (Dupixent) experiencing triple-digit year-on-year growth, and a host of potentially transformative treatments in late-stage trials.

Regeneron had $1.6 billion of cash at the end of 2019 and total current assets of $7.6 billion. The company has delivered net profits of $1.2 billion, $2.4 billion, and $2.1 billion over the past 3 years, and although the net profit margin reduced from 37% to 27% between 2018 and 2019, it remains healthy.

Escalating R&D costs are a concern, however, as are (to my mind) the complex marketing and sales agreements with Sanofi which make it hard to evaluate with precision what Dupixent, Praluent, and Kevzara will bring to the table over the medium-to-long term.

Once again, however, Eylea looks set for growth in 2020. Despite a potential patent expiry due this year, management is not panicking, expects the expiry date to be closer to 2023, and is still finding new indications and markets for this blockbusting drug whose shelf life appears to be far from at an end.

In a very short time, Regeneron has progressed from a small drug development company to a pharma concern that looks set to challenge bigger rivals going forward with its diversified and lucrative product line and canny management team.

The risks, however, are also clear. The over-reliance on Eylea. The pressure to deliver a big-seller that is not prohibitively expensive to commercialise. The inherently risky process of guiding any drug candidate through the clinical trial process, and the investment and the enormous cost involved. And then there is coronavirus and (potentially) the end of the bull market - the likelihood / effects of which there is simply no way of accurately forecasting at this troublesome time.

Working on the assumption that intrinsic value eventually wins out over market fears, and that we are not facing Armageddon, Regeneron looks a good bet for growth in 2020. Although the company does not pay a dividend, there is a $1 billion share buyback programme in place for 2020, which should give the share price a further small boost.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in REGN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.