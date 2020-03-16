Generac: Preparing For The Solar Tidal Wave

If battery storage technology continues to advance at his current pace, the company's traditional generator business come under serious strain.

Generac (GNRC) is a leader in the Home Standby Generator industry. The company is performing well in nearly every industry it is involved in, which is reflected in the rising stock prices. An aging electric infrastructure and an increasingly decentralized grid is increasingly playing to Generac's favor.

Generac experienced a solid Q4, reporting a non-GAAP EPS of $1.53 and a revenue of $590.93 million (+4.9% Y/Y). Despite its strong performance over the past few years, the company is facing new challenges in a rapidly shifting landscape. As such, Generac is currently making moves to cement a strong foothold in emerging energy markets.

The Coming Battery Revolution

Generac's generator business is in danger of being disrupted by batteries. Lithium batteries, in particular, have been improving rapidly in terms of cost effectiveness. The growing popularity of electric vehicles have catalyzed innovation and research into lithium batteries. Industry-weighted battery pack prices have dropped from $663/kWh in 2013 to $156/kWh in 2019, according to BloombergNEF.

Battery prices have dropped precipitously and will likely continue to do so moving forward.

Source: BloombergNEF, CleanTechnica

Tesla (TSLA), in particular, has spent enormous sums of money developing lithium batteries. In fact, the company built one of the world's largest factories in order to reduce lithium battery manufacturing costs and is planning to build many more in the years to come. At this rate, batteries could very well take an increasing amount of market share from home standby generators.

The growth of solar could pose an even greater threat to Generac on this front. Batteries naturally pair with solar given that they are an increasingly cost-effective source for energy storage. Batteries also solve the baseload problem of solar, which means that electric generators may not be necessary for solar users. Solar will almost certainly become more popular moving forward, as the technology has and continues to plummet in price.

Generac's generators can range from thousands of dollars to tens of thousands of dollars. Currently, the company's generators are the most cost-effective form of backup power in many cases. However, lithium batteries could very quickly become more cost-effective if the pace of battery innovation continues.

Source: Generac

Preparing for Change

Generac is preparing for the solar and storage revolution by entering these industries itself. The company recently made news when Citron Research released a report about Generac's potential threat to SolarEdge (SEDG) and Enphase (ENPH) on the solar MLPE (module-level power electronics) front. Up to this point, very few people were even aware that Generac was planning to seriously enter the solar industry.

Generac can now challenge SolarEdge's power optimizer and Enphase's microinverter with the PV Link.

Source: PV Link

Generac recently acquired Neurio and Pika Energy in order to compete in solar and storage. By diversifying into batteries, Generac will be prepared if batteries indeed start to take share from generators. The company is essentially hedging its bets in case batteries continue to grow in popularity. Pika Energy, which specializes in smart storage and smart batteries, could help Generac cement a foothold in this rapidly growing market.

If Generac can successfully penetrate the MLPE and battery markets, it could see a great deal of upside. Even if its generator business suffers as a result of solar's growth, the company arguably has more to gain if it can successfully build MLPE and battery businesses.

The recent success of MLPE heavyweights SolarEdge and Enphase proves that the MLPE industry has enormous growth potential. In fact, these companies are now some of the largest in the solar industry. The potential of the battery market is also undeniable given how useful cost-effective storage would be in multiple emerging industries like electricity and electric vehicles.

Challenges

The majority of Generac's 2019 net sales of $2.2043 billion still came from traditional business like generators. It is still uncertain whether or not the company will be able to make a large impact on the MLPE and battery markets. The companies that Generac acquired are not exactly industry heavyweights. With the likes of SolarEdge, Enphase, and Tesla competing in the MLPE and battery space, Generac has much to contend with.

The good news is that the solar MLPE and battery industries are still relatively young. This means that Generac could conceivably make a sizable impact in these markets. MLPE, in particular, may offer a great opportunity to Generac given that the industry is essentially only dominated by two companies (SolarEdge and Enphase). Moreover, the technology in MLPE is still relatively young, which gives Generac an even greater opportunity to make an impact on this industry.

Conclusion

The aging electric infrastructure is opening up huge market opportunities for decentralized technologies like generators. However, newer technologies like solar plus storage could very well supplant generators in the emerging decentralized electricity market. Generac appears to be aware of this trend and is diversifying its products.

Given Generac's track record of success, it would not be surprising to see the company succeed in the MLPE and battery space. Generac is still an early mover in the MLPE space, which puts the company in a prime position to take advantage of the industry's growth. In fact, the MLPE industry was negligible in terms of market size just a few years ago. Now, it is one of the most promising solar segments.

The growth of these new industries will likely be detrimental to Generac's traditional generator business. For this reason, investors should stay neutral on Generac at its current valuation of $6.7 million and forward P/E ratio of 20. It is still uncertain whether or not Generac will gain more than it loses from the electric industry transition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.