This Week's 10-Year TIPS Reopening Looks... Who Knows?

The current 10-year inflation breakeven rate of 0.90% makes this TIPS a much more attractive investment versus a 10-year nominal Treasury. But that could also swing wildly.

Friday's real yield of 0.04% would have been "attractive," but it isn't likely to hold in light of the Federal Reserve's rate-cutting action Sunday.

The U.S. stock and bond markets are covered in fog this morning. Investors are up in the air and it's not safe for landing.

There's my metaphor for our current condition, when even mundane and safe investments like Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) can take wild swings in just a few days. In three days last week, the TIP ETF - which holds the full range of TIPS maturities - swung from a price of $120.18 on March 18 to a mid-morning low of $110.71 on March 12. It closed the week at $114.20.

I can't explain that, but I'm pretty sure the swing doesn't represent market fundamentals. We're seeing panic selling on some days, swings to different asset classes on other days. The result is unprecedented volatility.

Another amazing trend is the steep drop in inflation expectations, as represented by the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, which is determined by subtracting the yield of a 10-year TIPS from the yield of a nominal 10-year Treasury. As of Friday, the 10-year inflation breakeven rate dipped to 0.90%, the lowest level since December 2008, in the early months of the Great Recession. Here is how those numbers have been trending in 2020:

Here's the key thing to take away from that chart: Since January 1, the yield on a nominal 10-year Treasury has fallen 84 basis points, while the yield on a 10-year TIPS has fallen 4 basis points. The 10-year inflation breakeven rate has been cut in half, from 1.8% to 0.9%.

But I will also point out that amid all this turmoil, the Treasury's Yield Curve reporting has become suspect, with some obviously wrong data being posted on consecutive days. On March 6, for example, the Treasury was estimating the real yield on a 30-year Treasury at 1.68%, when in reality it was about -0.22%. That error and others like it have since been fixed. But it's troubling.

Coming Thursday: 10-year TIPS reopening

So in the midst of all this volatility, the Treasury on Thursday will offer $12 billion in a reopening auction of CUSIP 912828Z37, creating a 9-year, 10-month TIPS. This TIPS carries a coupon rate of 0.125%, the lowest the Treasury will go. That's based on its originating auction on January 23, when it auctioned with a real yield to maturity of 0.036% (very close to Friday's close). That was the lowest real yield for any 9- to 10-year TIPS auction since May 2013.

A TIPS is an investment that pays a coupon rate well below that of other Treasury investments of the same term. But with a TIPS, the principal balance adjusts each month (usually up, but sometimes down) to match the current U.S. inflation rate. So the "real yield to maturity" of a TIPS indicates how much an investor will earn above inflation.

CUSIP 912828Z37 trades on the secondary market, so potential investors can track its current yield and price on Bloomberg's Current Yields page. As of Friday's close, it was trading with a real yield of 0.04% and a price of about $100.84 for $100.26 of value, after accrued inflation is added in. Buyers are paying a premium price because the current real yield is below the coupon rate of 0.125%. This TIPS will carry an inflation index of 1.00255 on the settlement date of March 31.

Bloomberg's yield reporting of 0.04% matches the U.S. Treasury estimate for a 10-year TIPS, so I think we can trust Friday's data from the Treasury. In the days approaching the auction, however, I would advise investors to watch the Bloomberg Current Yields page, because it is reporting actual market trades of this TIPS.

Why would this TIPS be attractive?

I think TIPS traders will see potential in this offering, if the real yield can hold above or near zero to inflation. In past times when the U.S. economy sank into distress, the Federal Reserve launched bond-buying programs that propped up U.S. Treasury prices, and sent yields plummeting. Here's a tracking of the 10-year real yield going back to 2011, showing the potential for real yields falling well below zero (note: this chart does not reflect Friday's close at 0.04%, slightly above the zero line):

So for a TIPS trader, there is potential for a quick capital gain if the 10-year TIPS yield falls 50 basis points or more, just to the level where it was (-0.57%) on March 6.

What about buy-and-hold TIPS investors? A real yield of around zero isn't attractive, but it might be the best yield you'll get for the remainder of 2020. As I noted earlier, there is zero visibility of what's ahead. A recession could be coming, and it could be severe. Or the COVID-19 crisis could be calmed through social isolation and medical breakthroughs. But certainly, rough days are ahead in the short term.

Another caution: Expect extreme volatility leading up to the Thursday auction, which will close at noon for non-competitive bids. This afternoon, the Federal Reserve took an extraordinary step by issuing an emergency declaration lowering its Federal Funds rate to essentially zero. It said in its statement:

The effects of the coronavirus will weigh on economic activity in the near term and pose risks to the economic outlook. In light of these developments, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 0 to 1/4 percent. The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.

The Fed also announced it would begin a $700 billion program of quantitative easing, declaring:

To support the smooth functioning of markets for Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities that are central to the flow of credit to households and businesses, over coming months the Committee will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $500 billion and its holdings of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $200 billion.

These moves by the Fed are certain to create downward pressure on interest rates, and so we could see the market yield of CUSIP 912828Z37 drop deeply negative on Monday morning and continue there through the week. Keep your eye on Bloomberg's Current Yields page.

And a Fed move this bold indicates it was foreseeing serious distress in global markets coming with Monday's opening. Will this turn around that trend? Again, this is impossible to say, because we can't say how the COVID-19 threat will develop.

Inflation breakeven rate

Another stunning factor making this TIPS attractive (at Friday's yield) is the current 10-year inflation breakeven rate of 0.90%, well below the current rate of 2.3% for official U.S. inflation. Going back to 1970, the lowest annual inflation rate for any 10-year period was 1.6%.

When the inflation breakeven rate dives this low, TIPS are "cheap" versus a nominal Treasury. Today's rate seems to reflect a bargain basement price, and if it holds through Thursday, it should bring strong demand for the TIPS reopening.

Here is the trend for the 10-year inflation breakeven rate since 2011, showing how the Fed's early efforts at quantitative easing drove the rate well above 2.0% for much of 2011 through 2015:

I track how 10-year TIPS have performed versus nominal 10-year Treasury notes over the last decade, and there has been a consistent trend in this time of lower-than-expected inflation: When the breakeven rate fell below 2.0%, the TIPS out-performed a nominal Treasury. When it rose above 2.0%, the nominal Treasury was the better investment.

Here are those numbers for 10-year TIPS that have reached maturity since June 2013:

Take a look at the TIPS auction in July 2009, during the heart of the Great Recession. The 10-year inflation breakeven rate fell to an incredible level of 0.12% at that auction, and this TIPS ended up out-performing its nominal counterpart by 1.69% a year for 10 years.

This shows that today's 10-year breakeven rate of 0.90% could go lower, but also that a TIPS is a much more attractive investment than a nominal 10-year Treasury in March 2020.

For many investors, if the real yield holds above or near zero, this TIPS reopening could be attractive.

I Bonds: The superior alternative

As I explained in a recent article, U.S. Series I Savings Bonds are the best inflation-protected investment right now. If purchased before May 1, they will carry a permanent fixed rate of 0.2%, which is equivalent to the real yield of a TIPS. So at this point, an I Bond has a 16-basis-point premium over a 10-year TIPS, plus it has advantages of tax-deferred income and much better protection against deflation.

I Bond purchases - in electronic form at Treasury Direct - are limited to $10,000 per person per year, plus the possibility of up to $5,000 a year in paper I Bonds in lieu of a federal tax refund. An investor interested in inflation protection should buy I Bonds first, up to the cap, before investing in TIPS.

Another alternative, after the Federal Reserve rate-cutting action Sunday afternoon, would be to hunt down any insured bank CDs still yielding near 2.0% and nail those down, as quickly as possible. They will be disappearing soon.

Yes or no on this TIPS reopening?

I probably won't be a buyer, especially in the wake of the Federal Reserve's rate-cutting and QE actions Sunday afternoon. I do fear we won't see 10-year real yields above zero for the rest of 2020.

Inflation protection obviously isn't valued right now by investors, demonstrated by the 10-year inflation breakeven rate dipping below 1%. So now that "product" - inflation protection - is cheap, at least versus other ultra-low-yielding Treasury investments.

I expect massive volatility this week.

I'll be reporting the results Thursday after the auction closes at 1 p.m. EDT. Meanwhile, here is a history of every 9- to 10-year TIPS auction dating back to 2016:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.