BOK Financial: Double Whammy From Oil Market, COVID-19

Earnings of BOK Financial (BOKF) are expected to fall this year partly because of the large oil and gas sector exposure that can boost provisions charge following the fall-out between OPEC and its allies. Provisions charges are also expected to be driven by the impact of COVID-19 on many different sectors, including travel, restaurant, and retail. Moreover, net interest margin is expected to contract following the 50bps Fed rate cut earlier this month that will pressurize the bottom line. Some respite is expected to stem from higher fee income on the back of management’s efforts. The estimated target price for December 2020 suggests a high potential for capital appreciation. However, for the near term of three-four months, BOKF’s market price outlook is murky due to the COVID-19 pandemic and bears in the international crude oil market. As a result, a neutral rating on the stock is appropriate.

Provisions Charges to Receive Double Whammy from COVID-19, Oil Price Crash

The WTI crude oil price was down 42% by March 12 from the last high on February 20, 2020, mostly due to the failure of OPEC and its allies to reach a consensus on oil production limits. The fall in prices was exacerbated by the United States’ ban on travel from Europe to the country for 30 days. There is reason to believe that oil prices will remain depressed for a prolonged period of time (up to six months) as Saudi Arabia and Russia appear to be at odds with each other. This recent sharp plunge in crude oil prices and expectation of prolonged slump bode ill for BOKF’s financials because the company has a large exposure to the oil and gas sector. According to details given in the 10-K filing, around 18% of BOKF’s total loans were to the energy sector, out of which 79% were to oil and gas producers, as at the end of December 2019. Consequently, turmoil in the international crude oil market is likely to drive provisions charge for credit losses this year, thereby hurting BOKF’s earnings.

In addition, provisions charge is expected to be driven upwards by the effect of COVID-19 on sectors other than oil and gas. These sectors include travel, retail, and restaurant business. Based on the negative effects of the oil price crash and the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m expecting BOKF’s provisions charge to rise to $60 million in 2020 from $44 million in 2019.

Fed’s Rate Cut to Squeeze Margin

BOKF’s earnings are expected to feel further pressure from a decline in net interest income. This decline is expected to be largely attributable to the 50bps Fed rate cut in March 2020. BOKF’s balance sheet is asset-sensitive as the repricing of earning assets outpaces the repricing of funds, which will lead to a negative effect on net interest margin, NIM. Consequently, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 5bps in the first quarter and by 8bps in the second quarter of 2020, on sequential basis. As I’m not expecting any further rate cuts, I believe BOKF’s NIM will stabilize in the second half of the year. The following table presents my estimates.

Some relief for the bottom line is expected to come from loan growth. As mentioned in the fourth-quarter investor presentation, the management expects loans to grow at a rate between 3% and 4% this year. I’m expecting a lower loan growth for the year than management’s guidance due to developments that have taken place since the presentation. These developments include COVID-19, which is expected to result in slowdown in a number of industries. Further, the oil price crash is expected to dampen demand for borrowing from one of the major sectors BOKF concentrates on: oil and gas producers. Moreover, the cut in interest rates has prompted significant mortgage refinance activity, which may shrink the company’s residential mortgage portfolio. According to news reports, refinance applications rose 79% in the week ended March 6, 2020, and were 479% higher than a year ago. Unless BOKF prices aggressively to retain clients, and in the process hurt its margins, the mortgage book size is likely to come under pressure. As a result of these factors, I’m expecting BOKF’s net loans to grow by 2.8% in 2020, below the management’s guided range. The following table presents my estimates for key balance sheet items.

Earnings to Receive Some Respite from Fee Income

While provisions charge for credit losses and net interest income are expected to pressurize the bottom line, non-interest income is expected to provide some relief. As mentioned in the fourth-quarter conference call, higher brokerage and trading revenue is expected to drive non-interest income. However, I expect some pressure from the wealth management business due to the stock market crash that will reduce the size of assets under management. Overall, I’m expecting BOKF’s non-interest income to grow by 4.7% year over year in 2020, which is mostly in line with management’s guidance. I’m expecting BOKF’s earnings per share to decrease by 11% year over year in 2020 to $6.25 per share, as shown below.

To arrive at my estimates I have assumed that the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy will subside in the next three to four months and that WTI crude oil price will average in between $27 and $30 per barrel in the next six months. Worsening of the pandemic and oil market situation beyond my expectations can lead to BOKF’s actual results missing my estimates. Apart from COVID-19 and the oil market turmoil, risks are currently muted.

Oil Market and COVID-19 Create High Near-term Risks

BOKF has traded at a price to tangible book ratio, P/TB, of 1.56 in 2019. Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $55.7 gives a target price of $86.9 for December 2020. This target price implies a hefty price upside of 98% from BOKF's March 12 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

In addition to the potential for capital appreciation, BOKF also offers a dividend yield of 4.7% for 2020, provided quarterly dividend is maintained at $0.51 per share. As a result, BOKF appears to be a good investment for high-risk tolerant investors who are willing to ride out the next few months and invest for a time period of nine months or more. For other investors, it is advisable to stay sidelined due to the high risk stemming from COVID-19 and oil market turbulence. As it is very likely that risks will keep the market price depressed in the next three to four months, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BOKF for the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.