Dominion Remains Overvalued Even After The Sell-Off

The market plunge has created value opportunities, but I do not believe Dominion Energy is one of these.

In the sharp market downturn that occurred on 03/12/2020, several value opportunities have emerged. However, Richmond, Virginia-based electric and gas utility Dominion Energy (D) is not one of these, I contend, and still has further to fall before it can be considered fairly valued.

The search for fairly valued and undervalued stocks became much easier as a result of the market downturn, which has been brewing for some time. The underlying cause for this, the coronavirus epidemic, had already caused market weakness, but this past week saw several factors which contributed to Thursday's drop - though in all cases influenced by the outbreak.

The first impact came from the breakdown of OPEC negotiations last week regarding production cuts - cuts which OPEC ally Russia set its face against. In retaliation, and likely as a move to force the Russians back to the negotiating table, Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that it will increase its own oil production and lower its prices, thus undercutting the Russians.

Oil prices were already falling before the Saudi announcement, as with the global economy progressively slowing down due to the coronavirus epidemic, crude oil demand has nosedived. The Saudi's decision to flood the market with cheap oil at a point when oil supply is far in excess of oil demand has merely aggravated the situation, and caused the oil markets to plunge in consequence.

The second impact came on Wednesday, when U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a less-than-reassuring address to the nation in which he banned entry from most European countries to the U.S. The impact on the airline industry was significant, and the lack of coherent steps to help the economy left investors bearish. The result: on Thursday, the S&P 500 (SPY) dropped 9.5%, its largest daily drop since Black Monday in 1987. We are now firmly in bear market territory.

While many investors will have seen this as a disaster, opportunistic value investors will see it as a means of getting hitherto overvalued stocks on the cheap, and taking advantage of the discounted opportunities being offered. I plead guilty on this count, having started a position with independent energy firm Matador Resources (MTDR) as a speculative value play on the current turmoil in the oil markets.

Opportunities of this kind are not as apparent in the utility sector, however, and for good reason. The impact that the coronavirus epidemic has already had on the global economy, combined with the fact that interest rates remain very low, means that investors have sought defensive investments which offer decent yields - traits which the utility sector provides. After all, utilities are geographically specific entities which are subject to government regulations. It is cost-prohibitive for customers to switch to other providers, and the regulations erect high barriers to competitive entry. These traits make utilities steady, sustainable firms which offer a decent rate of return.

Investors are well aware of this, and have flocked to the safe havens that utilities provide, which has bid their share prices up - so much so that, while the share prices of utilities have also dropped this week, in most cases they remain overvalued - and Dominion Energy is a perfect example of this.

At close of market on 03/12/2020, Dominion traded at a share price of $71.31 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, based on earnings per share of $1.61, and sported a dividend yield of 5.27%. While the current dividend yield is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 4.03%, the current P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 26.64, higher than the utilities sub-sector average of 26.92, and higher than the S&P 500 average of 22.75. By most metrics - price-to-book value being the lone exception - Dominion is trading at a premium to both its sub-sector and to the index.

Metric Dominion Sub-Sector Index P/E 44.29 26.92 22.75 P/CF 14.04 11.55 14.23 P/B 2.28 2.27 3.27 P/S 4.41 3.42 2.30

On balance, it seems that Dominion is trading at a premium to fair value, raising the query of what fair value for Dominion is. To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.95 (44.29 / 15 = 2.95) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $24.17 (71.31 / 2.95 = 24.17). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.66 (44.29 / 26.64 = 1.66) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $42.96 (71.31 / 1.66 = 42.96).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.77 (4.03 / 5.27 = 0.77) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $92.61 (71.31 / 0.77 = 92.61). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $53.25 (24.17 + 42.96 + 92.61 / 3 = 53.25). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 34% at present.

This is not to say that Dominion is not worth buying at any time. The underlying business - an electric and gas utility which serves over seven million customers across eighteen states - is a steadily profitable firm, as evident from its 23.46% operating margin and from the revenue and net income figures reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 11.48 billion 1.9 billion 2016 11.41 billion 2.12 billion 2017 12.51 billion 3 billion 2018 13.46 billion 2.45 billion 2019 16.57 billion 1.45 billion

Decreases in net income from 2017 onwards were due to several factors, among them being a charge associated with Virginia legislation which took effect in March 2018, a charge for disallowance of an FERC-regulated plant, and litigation acquired in the merger with SCANA Corporation (SCG). However, none of these factors will have a detrimental long-term impact on Dominion's operations.

Dominion's finances, at first glance, would not lend confidence to this assessment, as long-term debt of $34.27 billion slightly outpaces the firm's net worth of $34.03 billion, and total current liabilities of $9.94 billion outpace total current assets of $6.09 billion, cash-on-hand worth $269 million, and total accounts receivable of $2.65 billion. However, the short-term factors above must be taken into account when looking at Dominion's finances, as must Dominion's partnership with Duke Energy (DUK) in the delayed Atlantic Coast Pipeline project, and the capital-intensive nature of the utility business (i.e., the costs incurred by maintaining grids and infrastructure) which ensures that most utilities always have a high debt load.

However, Dominion's profitability is such that it will have next-to-no difficulty in covering the interest payments on its debt, or in sustaining its dividend payments. I would question, however, if Dominion will be able to raise its dividend payments in the near term as it consecutively has over the past sixteen years - a high payout ratio of 85.76%, combined with negative free cash flow of -$236 million, does not inspire confidence in this regard.

Furthermore, the debt load does put a cap on growth - earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is projected to be 4.88%. This, combined with a 5.39% return on equity (trailing twelve months), necessitates a discount to fair value for prospective investors, not a 34% premium. Consequently, despite the fact that Dominion Energy is trading 21.54% below its 52-week high of $90.89, I can only rate it as a hold at this time, and not a buy.

