15 Very Safe Blue Chips To Buy During This Bear Market

From today's 25% undervaluation they could deliver about 17% CAGR long-term returns. Just don't forget to always use the right asset allocation for your needs, because when the bears roar on Wall Street, almost no stock is spared short-term pain.

CFR, UMBF, ADM, CAT, GD, PH, CNI, GWW, MDT, SWK, TJX, ROST, CB, ADP and APD are 15 very safe blue chips who have collectively delivered 15% CAGR returns over the last 23 years.

However, regardless of when this bear market ends (and it surely will), great companies are always on sale, BUT especially when the market is panicking.

COVID-19 panic, combined with worst oil crash since the Financial Crisis, have combined to create a perfect storm of fear, literally the second highest in 30 years.

The bear market so many have long feared is here. Stocks didn't just enter a bear market last week, they crashed into one with gusto.

(Source: Imgflip)

Last week was a grisly week from the perspective of most investors.

Monday's 7.6% decline was the 17th worst in market history.

Thursday the market open at -7% and tripped a circuit breaker, just like Monday.

The Dow has been setting point records seemingly every day, with wild swing up and down.

(Source: Ycharts)

Volatility has spiked to the second-highest level in 30 years.

(Source: CNN)

CNN's Fear & greed index, which is based on seven technical indicators, plunged to two, the exact same level of market panic as the December 24th, 2018 low.

Does that mean that the bear market is close to bottom? Nope. It just means that sentiment is at bear market levels.

(Source: Ycharts)

So here's the bad news and good news about why the market is in a full-blown panic and free fall.

In this article, I explain what caused Monday's oil crash, which was the catalyst for the 17th worst day for stocks of all time.

What caused Thursday's plunge into a bear market was what President Trump announced during this Wednesday night address to the nation regarding the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

$50 billion in small business administration loans to affected businesses

treasury ordered to provide $200 billion liquidity to affected businesses

payroll holiday through the end of the year proposal (House has to agree)

European travel ban for 30 days

(Source: CNBC)

President Trump initially said that the travel ban would apply to both people and goods.

The President later rushed to clarify on Twitter that he was stopping travel and not trans-Atlantic trade in goods, and officials said his plan did not apply to Americans or US permanent residents -- though such travelers would face mandatory quarantines. "The restriction stops people not goods," Trump tweeted after his speech." - CNN (emphasis added)

Why are global markets melting down over this? Because while the COVID-19 Pandemic is indeed a global health crisis, what the market is worried about is the effect on earnings and the economy, both in the US and around the world.

US supply chains have been disrupted, with The Harvard Business Review estimating the end of March will represent peak supply chain disruption.

The port of LA reported a 23% YOY decrease in container volumes in February.

Goldman Sachs' COVID-19 economic model, which is one of the most comprehensive I've yet seen, estimates that peak supply chain disruption will come in Q2. That's also when the peak negative demand effects from consumers spending less on outings are expected.

You'll note that Goldman's model, which roughly agrees with other sources (economists and Harvard) estimates that supply chain disruption will be relatively short.

(Source: World of meters)

China's new cases have fallen below 40 per day over the last week (just 18 yesterday) and it's begun lifting travel restrictions, even in Wuhan where all this began.

By Q3 Goldman expects supply chains to be back up and running. By Q4 all COVID-19 effects are expected to reverse, resulting in 4+% GDP growth in 2020.

Does that mean the market is 100% wrong to dive into a bear market? No, because the combined effects of the pandemic + oil crash are expected to hurt earnings significantly.

Through the end of February, the analyst consensus was not down significantly, at least compared to normal amounts. Analysts always overestimate 12-month forecasts (for the broader market), then lower expectations (by 1.8% to 4.8% on average) so companies can beat by an average of 3% to 4%.

The consensus growth rate for 2020 began the year at about 11%. It's since fallen to 6.4% and has been falling every week.

Goldman previously lowered its EPS growth expectations to zero for 2020 and warned that a potential COVID-19 correction, even a short one, could result in -13% EPS growth. That's the same estimate BMY put out, and it happens to be the average recessionary EPS decline for the S&P 500 since 1945.

Goldman Sachs just put out a new research note which states

it expects -5% EPS growth for the S&P 500 this year (about $156.75)

it expects the S&P 500 to bottom at 2,450 in the middle of the year

2450 on S&P 500 represents a 15% decline from today's levels

it represents a forward PE of 15.6 vs 16.3 25-year average (about 4% undervalued)

Goldman expects earnings growth to "collapse" in the second and third quarters of 2020 before rebounding through the end of the year and into 2021. The S&P 500 will bottom out at 2,450 in the middle of the year, roughly 15% lower than its current level, the analysts projected. The fresh low will give way to a fourth-quarter surge and push the benchmark index to 3,200 by the end of 2020, they added." - Business Insider

Goldman expects S&P 500 earnings to fall 5% this year due to the pandemic. The big hit will come in Q2 and Q3, and then a strong recovery in Q4.

Goldman is forecasting a 27% bear market, that would be relatively short and mild. It expects a market bottom by the middle of the year and then a 31% rally to close the year about -2% for stocks.

That's not necessarily an outlandish forecast, given that the average non-recessionary bear market since 1945 has been a 24% decline.

Of course, the big question is whether or not we get a recession this year.

Jeff Miller and Moody's both estimate about 50% probability of a short and mild recession this year.

For next year the bond market/Cleveland Fed/Haver analytics model estimate about 21% chance of recession.

(Source: CME Group)

The bond market is potentially so nonchalant about next year's recession risk because it's now pricing in a near 100% probability of a rate cut to zero on March 19th (Fed meetings last two days).

Moody's estimates that each 25 bp rate cut stimulates economic growth by 0.1% to 0.15% within a year. The Fed will have made the equivalent of 7 rate cuts within two weeks, potential boosting growth by as much as 1% for 2021.

The Fed is also injecting at least $1.5 trillion into the repo market and resuming QE, all to ensure ample liquidity to prevent a repeat of the financial crisis.

So this is the good news. The bad news is that until now and the end of the year we have to deal with the second-highest market volatility in modern history.

Why are some people so worried that this historically mild bear market might become a raging inferno of paper wealth destruction?

(Source: Ycharts)

Because low oil prices could trigger a wave of bankruptcies in that sector among highly leveraged junk bond rated companies. You can see that until just recently, investment-grade bond yields have been tracking 10-year yields lower. Junk bond yields have been rising throughout this crisis, as bond investors demand extremely high risk-premiums to buy high-risk bonds.

COVID-19 on its own is likely only capable of generating a short and mild recession, similar to the Gulf War oil shock recession of 1990, which lasted eight months and caused a 20% bear market.

BUT the potential is there for cascading loan defaults to trigger significant financial losses for bond investors, banks, and anyone holding high-yield debt.

The St. Louis Financial Stress Index, which weekly measures 18 different financial metrics, is indexed to 0 = average financial stress since 1993.

+1 is generally the level of financial stress ween during recessions. We recently spiked from -1.6 to -0.94 indicating financial markets are tightening, though still far from recessionary levels.

(Source: Ycharts)

The Fed's emergency rate cut (the first since 2008) was NOT meant to cause stocks to go up, as so many think. Rather it was meant to reduce short-term borrowing costs, which are mostly based on LIBOR, which you can see tracks the Fed Funds rate relatively closely.

Along with the Fed's repo short-term and QE long-term bond-buying, which is designed to ensure sufficient liquidity in the financial system, the Fed is just trying to grease the wheels of the financial system.

The goal is to either ameliorate the effects of the economic slowdown, or, if we get a recession, maximize the chances of it being brief, and a recovery being strong and beginning as soon as possible.

So how long with the COVID-19 pandemic and bear market last?

Here's Morningstar's assessment of the pandemic.

Morningstar's model, like so many out there right now, uses historical pandemic data to estimate how many people will be infected and what kind of effect on GDP that will have both this year and over the long-term.

Given the potential for a second wave, we think the impact on the economy could be felt for the remainder of 2020, and we assume this could cost the U.S. 1.5% of 2020 GDP, consistent with Congressional Budget Office estimates of the impact of a more mild pandemic similar to the 1957 or 1968 pandemics." - Morningstar

A 1.5% GDP decline this year is Morningstar's probability-weighted estimate.

(Source: MarketWatch)

Morningstar is estimating less than 1% GDP growth this year, which is far below the consensus of the 15 most accurate economists tracked by MarketWatch.

It should be noted that it takes time for consensus estimates to update so we can expect these current forecasts to decline.

It's important to stay calm and not take any single model as the gospel truth. Morningstar's model, which is using historical pandemic infection rates, estimates that 1 in 1000 people in the world, or 7.7 million will die.

Morningstar's probability-weighted mortality rate is 0.5% implying about 1.5 billion cases, about 20% of the global population.

COVID-19 Final Case Forecast (Conservative Case)

Country Population Cases Population/Cases Projected Final Cases China 1386000000 80932 17125 NA US 327200000 1312 249390 67420 Italy 60480000 12462 4853 NA Iran 81160000 9000 9018 16723 South Korea 51470000 7869 6541 10605 Spain 46660000 2277 20492 9614 France 66990000 2284 29330 13803 Germany 82790000 1966 42111 17059 Switzerland 8570000 652 13144 1766 Japan 126800000 639 198435 26127 Norway 5368000 629 8534 1106 Netherlands 17180000 382 44974 3540 UK 66440000 459 144749 13690 Sweden 10120000 500 20240 2085 World 7700000000 129854 59297 1586597

(Sources: Johns Hopkins, World of Meters, World Bank, US Census Bureau)

I have two models for COVID-19, that use the most up to date Hopkins data on confirmed cases in the 14 most-affected countries to estimate a base case and conservative case for how many total cases we'll wind up with.

My assumptions are based on the actual data from this pandemic, not historical ones.

base case = global infection rate will match China, the first country which appears to have contained the virus

conservative case = global infection rate matches the worst-hit country, Italy

Japan has similarly contained the virus, with just four new cases on March 12th. In Japan 1 in 198,000 was infected.

I'm assuming that China's 51st ranking as the most prepared for a pandemic offsets the less authoritarian measures most developed nations are using to combat the virus.

The base case model shows about 450,000 global cases, assuming the same final infection rate as China.

The conservative model is changing every day because Italy has yet to get a good handle on the outbreak.

Is it possible that the highest infection rate of any major country will climb above 1%, 10% or even higher, as some models predict it will? Absolutely.

However, I believe in only being as fearful as the data says is prudent. For now, the data, from countries like China, Japan, and South Korea (where new cases have been declining for a week) indicates that 1.5 billion total cases look unlikely.

If that changes over time I'll make sure to tell my readers.

In the meantime, there are bargains galore for blue chip dividend investors to cash in on.

(Source: Imgflip)

There has always been volatility in the stock market and there always will be. That’s guaranteed as long as humans are the ones making buy and sell decisions. In the short-term, the reasons for market sell-offs feel like they matter a lot. In the long-term, investors tend to forget the specific reasons stocks fell in the past. In the short-term, market downturns feel like they will never end. In the long-term, all corrections look like buying opportunities. Regardless of how long this correction lasts, to win in the stock market over the long haul you must be willing to lose over the short-term." -Ben Carlson (emphasis added)

So to help you to put discretionary savings (money you don't need for 5+ years) to work here are the safe blue chip dividend stocks to consider during this bear market.

15 Very Safe Blue Chips To Consider During This Bear Market

As Chuck Carnevale, one of my fellow Dividend Kings members points out frequently, dividends are a function of share count, not price.

However, given the rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as significant economic/earnings uncertainty, for this article, I wanted to highlight companies with

9/11 blue chip quality

5/5 dividend safety

trading at fair value or better

This is step 1 of our screen. There are 412 companies on the Dividend Kings' Master List, with an average quality of 9.1/11 blue chip and 4.5/5 very safe dividends.

For context, the average aristocrat has 9.7/11 blue chip quality and 4.7/5 very high safety.

Most exciting, and what inspired this article is the fact that the Master List, which was about 10% overvalued on February 19th, is now 17% undervalued!

315 out of 412 companies are fair value or better.

the average discount to fair value of all non-overvalued companies is 32%

But let's see what happens when we screen out everything that isn't a 9/11 quality blue chip dividend stock.

201 remaining companies

BUT of course, as we're all away, oil prices have crashed and there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding valuations and dividend safety surrounding most energy stocks right now.

I'll be updating all the energy stocks on the Master List next week after analysts have had time to send revised cash flow forecasts to FactSet.

But for now, let's eliminate all the energy stocks.

191 remaining companies.

Finally, let's select for 5/5 dividend safety, looking at

payout ratio

cash flow stability, long-term trend, & long-term consensus growth outlook

debt/EBITDA

debt/capital

interest coverage ratio

credit rating

dividend track record

After all that screening for fair value or better, quality, safety, and no energy stocks we're left with 150 companies.

Fundamental Stats On These 150 Companies

average quality: 9.7/11 blue chip quality vs. 9.7 average dividend aristocrat and 7.0 average S&P 500 company

average dividend safety: 5/5 very safe vs 4.7 average aristocrat and 3.0 S&P 500 average

average yield: 3.3% vs. 2.3% S&P 500 and 2.7% most dividend growth ETFs

vs. 2.3% S&P 500 and 2.7% most dividend growth ETFs average valuation: 25% undervalued vs fairly valued S&P 500

vs fairly valued S&P 500 average dividend growth streak: 21.5 = dividend achiever

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 11.7% CAGR

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 8.6% CAGR vs. 6.3% S&P since 2000

average forward PE ratio: 12.4 vs 10.3 S&P 500 bottom on March 9th, 2009

average PEG ratio: 1.44 vs. 1.69 S&P 500

average return on capital: 74% = 82nd industry percentile (very high-quality by Greenblatt's definition)

average 13-year median ROC: 81% (relative stable moats/quality)

average 5-year ROC trend: +2% CAGR (relative stable moats/quality )

average credit rating: A- (investment grade, high quality)

average annual volatility: 26% vs. 15% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

average market cap: $44 billion

average 5-year total return potential: 3.3% yield + 8.6% growth +5.9% CAGR valuation boost = 17.8% CAGR (13% to 23% CAGR with 25% margin of error)

Let's summarize how high-quality these companies are.

9.7/11 quality matches the average dividend aristocrat.

5/5 safety surpasses average aristocrat.

A- credit rating + 82nd industry percentile returns on capital = objectively very high-quality companies.

A 21.5-year average dividend growth streak.

One of the most persuasive tests of high-quality is an uninterrupted record of dividend payments going back over many years. We think that a record of continuous dividend payments for the least 20 years or more is an important plus factor in the company’s quality rating.” - Ben Graham, The Intelligent Investor

And you can now buy these 150 blue chips at such a discount (and a very safe and rapidly growing 3.3% yield) at such a price that you can realistically expect potential returns of well over 15% CAGR over the next five years.

Ok, but the market is panicking right now, so let's crank up the quality even more, shall we? After all, in these troubled times, we want to sleep very well at night, knowing our dividends are safe and growing, no matter what happens with the economy over the short-term.

eliminate anything without an A- or higher credit rating (71 companies remaining)

eliminate anything without at least a 20-year dividend growth streak (Graham's standard of quality) -29 companies remaining

What have we just done? We've used the strategies of two investing legends, among the best capital allocators in history.

Buffett's "wonderful companies at fair prices" + Greenblatt's "above-average quality companies at below-average prices".

But to really take advantage of this bear market, let's turn to one final "patron saint of sound investing", Peter Lynch.

Specifically his "growth at a reasonable price"

select the 15 lowest PEG ratio companies

(Source: Dividend Kings Valuation Tool)

These 15 blue chips are

Fundamental Stats On These 15 Companies

average quality: 9.9/11 blue chip quality vs. 9.7 average dividend aristocrat and 7.0 average S&P 500 company

average dividend safety: 5/5 very safe vs 4.7 average aristocrat and 3.0 S&P 500 average

average yield: 2.9% vs. 2.3% S&P 500 and 2.7% most dividend growth ETFs

vs. 2.3% S&P 500 and 2.7% most dividend growth ETFs average valuation: 23% undervalued vs fairly valued S&P 500

vs fairly valued S&P 500 average dividend growth streak: 35.7= dividend aristocrat/champion

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 10.3% CAGR

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 9.0% CAGR vs. 6.3% S&P since 2000

average forward PE ratio: 13.6 vs 13.7 S&P 500 bottom on December 24th, 2018

average PEG ratio: 1.51 vs. 1.69 S&P 500

average return on capital: 58% = 84th industry percentile (very high-quality by Greenblatt's definition)

average 13-year median ROC: 65% (relative stable moats/quality)

average 5-year ROC trend: +6% CAGR (relative stable moats/quality )

average credit rating: A (investment grade, very-high quality)

average annual volatility: 24% vs. 15% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

average market cap: $38 billion

average 5-year total return potential: 2.9% yield + 9.0% growth +5.4% CAGR valuation boost = 17.3% CAGR (12% to 22% CAGR with 25% margin of error)

Collectively these this is a group of dividend aristocrats, with a nearly 36-year dividend growth streak, A-rated balance sheet and returns on capital that are in the top 16% of their respective industries and growing over time.

In other words, just the kind of sleep well at night blue chips you can safely buy when bear market choppy waters are upsetting most investors.

These 15 Blue Chips Since 1997 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = these 15 blue chips

Over the past 23 years, these 15 companies prove the power of quality, dividend growth, which are two of the most powerful alpha-factor strategies.

Today these 15 companies also combine size (smaller than average S&P 500 company), and value.

Buying them today could deliver similar or even better long-term returns than the 15% CAGR they've delivered over the past quarter-century.

Don't Forget About Risk Management

NO DIVIDEND STOCK IS A BOND ALTERNATIVE.

(Source: Ycharts)

Not even utilities, a recession-resistant, low volatility sector has been spared during this period of market panic. The famous dividend aristocrats have done the best, falling "just" 18%, and thus proving defensive compared to the broader market.

Bonds and cash equivalents have remained stable or gone up, as they have in 92% of years when stocks fell.

Remember those great total returns? Here were the price long-term investors paid to earn those market-thrashing results.

Peak Declines For These 15 Blue Chips Since 1997 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = these 15 blue chips

Did these 15 companies outperform during market downturns? Usually. Did they still fall significantly? Try 38% during the Great Recession. That beats the S&P 500's 57% decline BUT let me ask you something.

Given how bad a 24% bear market feels for most people, imagine how a 38% decline would feel.

If you have to pull money out for any reason, like funding retirement, being 100% in stocks is not for you.

15 Blue Chip Balanced Portfolio

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Let's see what happens when we take these usually defensive, high-quality blue chips and add 30% bonds via the Fidelity Investment Grade Bond Fund (FBNDX). I chose that fund only because it's one of the oldest bond funds in the world, so it allows us to backtest this balanced portfolio across three bear markets.

15 Blue Chip Balanced Portfolio (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Compared to a default 60/40 stock/bond portfolio this balanced portfolio experienced smaller peak declines, higher long-term returns, and 61% better risk-adjusted returns.

15 Blue Chip Balanced Portfolio (Annual Rebalancing) Peak Declines

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = 15 blue chip balanced portfolio

This portfolio has only once suffered a bear market and usually falls less or even with a 60/40 portfolio. In other words, 10% more allocation to very high-quality stocks (thus better returns)...and equal or better volatility during market declines.

Risk management is the most important part of long-term investing success.

These are the risk management rules I use for all the portfolios I manage including my own. They are merely guidelines to start thinking about the best way to build a sleep well at night bunker portfolio for all market conditions, including bear markets such as this one.

(Source: Imgflip)

Bottom Line: No One Knows Where The Bottom Of Any Bear Market Is So Consider Nibbling On These 15 Safe Blue Chips Today

Here's Ritholtz Wealth Management's CEO, Joshua Brown with what he's telling his clients about market timing right now.

Why don’t we just sell everything and wait this out? Get back in when the dust settles?” The great answer is that you won’t know when the dust settles. There’s no airplane writing the “all clear” in the sky above your neighborhood. And when the dust settles, do you think stocks will be at their lows? Or will they have already rallied furiously, in anticipation of this? Let me give you an example. Today is March 9th. Precisely eleven years ago today, in 2009, the stock market stopped going down. There was no reason. The dust had settled, without fanfare or any sort of official announcement. If you had polled people that day, or week or even month, most would not have agreed that we had seen the worst. The economic headlines were not improving. But there it was. And by June 1st, less than 3 months later, the stock market had climbed 41% from that March low. And even with that having happened, the majority of participants still weren’t clear that the dust had fully settled. That we had, in fact, seen the worst. There were still people calling us 3, 5 and 7 years later who had gone to cash and still hadn’t gotten back into stocks. They missed a new record-high a few years later and hundreds of percentage points in compounding on their assets." - Joshua Brown, CEO Ritholtz Wealth Management (emphasis added)

Don't get me wrong, I don't know where the bottom of this bear market is, given the factors that are hurting the global economy and corporate earnings right now.

All I do know is that great companies are on sale. I also know that the market, when it becomes excessively fearful becomes very wrong about the intrinsic value of companies.

The prices you see on your screen today are the transitory manic depressive opinions of the often mentally unstable Mr. Market. (If I have offended Mr. Market, my apologies). Mr. Market did not carefully value your companies today and decided that they are now worth less. No, he woke up in a grumpy mood and indiscriminately marked them down as if they were overripe bananas at the grocery store. (You cannot have enough metaphors here.) The stock prices on your screen say nothing about what these companies are worth. Nothing at all. But that is all that is going to matter in the long run. I promise you one thing: The value of your companies doesn’t change 8% a day, day after day."- Vitaliy Katsenelson, CEO of asset management firm IMA (emphasis added)

CFR, UMBF, ADM, CAT, GD, PH, CNI, GWW, MDT, SWK, TJX, ROST, CB, ADP, and APD represent blue chip quality dividend growth stocks with 5/5 very safe dividends that have bright futures ahead of them.

They might not necessarily have a great 2020, but good long-term investing requires looking beyond one or two bad years and looking at the likeliest long-term growth potential.

(Source: AZ Quotes)

By no means am I saying anyone should go "all in" to any stock all at once. That's market timing, and numerous articles I've shown why that doesn't work for regular investors.

I never buy at the bottom and I always sell too soon." ~ Baron Nathan Rothschild

I'm a big advocate of buying in stages, nibbling rather than chomping on quality companies at reasonable to attractive valuations.

Where once many of the world's best dividend stocks were overvalued, today you can buy the kind of quality bargains only available in a market panic.

No one rings a bell at the top or the bottom. And 80% of the market's best days come within two weeks of its worst.

(Source: Morningstar)

According to Bank of America, 99.6% of long-term returns over the last 90 years have come from just the 90 best market days.

So as Buffett famously said, "be greedy when others are fearful" because some of these fantastic quality bargains won't last long.

Whether the market bottoms tomorrow, in mid-2020 or the end of the year, I'm confident that anyone buying these companies today, as part of a diversified, and prudently risk-managed portfolio, will be very pleased with the results in 5+ years.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Master List. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

30 exclusive articles per month

Our upcoming weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support

exclusive access to two preferred stock portfolios

exclusive updates to David Fish's (now run by Justin Law) Dividend Champion list

exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CFR, CAT, GD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns CFR, CAT, and GD in our portfolios.