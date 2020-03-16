The Bottom Fishing Club: Altria Group

Altria Group (MO) is best known as the maker of Marlboro cigarettes under the Philip Morris USA division. It also offers cigars under the Black & Mild name, and a heated tobacco system under the IQOS brand. Altria sells smokeless tobacco under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, plus on! oral nicotine pouches. The company manufactures and sells blended table wines and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste. Michelle and 14 Hands names; owns Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Conn Creek, Patz & Hall, and Erath wine brands; and imports Antinori, Torres, and Villa Maria Estate wines, as well as Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte in America.

A top-ranked “sin” stock for investors, I can understand if your conscience or faith guides you away from this company. Tobacco products are dangerous, smoking even worse. Lung function is impaired, and prolonged use can often lead to cancers, for starters. Lives are also lost using alcohol, guns and cars/trucks, to name a few. Many of these items are categorized under the concept of "necessary evils" for society. The morality of tobacco products is constantly being debated. Last year, $12.5 billion in taxes were collected on tobacco at all levels of government.

The essential idea behind any “profit” in the business world revolves around selling a product for more than it costs to manufacture and market. Using this definition, Altria (and Philip Morris) has been one of the greatest profit machines in human history, with a retained earnings line on the balance sheet over $36 billion (after the payment of nearly all income as dividends for decades). Combined lifetime earnings with Philip Morris International (PM), a companion security before splitting in 2008, are above $150 billion.

After accounting for costs of production, selling and marketing expenses, interest on debt, tobacco lawsuits, plus massive government regulation, taxes and guidelines for the industry, Altria’s operating business remains ultra-profitable for its owners. From a purely capitalistic standpoint, where a company meets the demand of consumers, Altria holds an amazingly successful long-term business model.

Business Growth Strategy

Not only does Altria work hard on maximizing existing business results in tobacco and wine, but it has ventured into the new smoking-related worlds of electronic cigarettes and cannabis sales since 2017. The company made a $12.8 billion investment in Juul (JUUL) during 2018, today owning a 35% stake in the leading vaping (electronic cigarette) manufacturer in America. Altria then expended $1.8 billion for a 45% interest in Cronos Group (CRON) during 2018 for exposure to the rapidly expanding cannabis industry in North America.

Below is a summary of the company’s growth strategy, investing in the new Juul smoking and Cronos cannabis businesses, albeit with only limited success to report to shareholders so far in 2019-20.

Using current accounting standards, Altria wrote off $4.5 billion as a non-cash charge to the value of its long-term Juul investment at the end of 2019. Plenty of health issues regarding the marketing of e-cigarettes to children have appeared, and the government is working on the right balance of regulation for this new product. Problems with Juul have definitely restrained the Altria stock quote in the last year and a half. But holding the ownership position as a long-term investment versus buying the company outright somewhat limits the total downside and potential liabilities of being the top investor in the vaping industry. Once the right balance in society has been determined, this large e-cigarette investment could still deliver robust returns years into the future.

Cronos is a leading player in the quickly growing cannabis and hemp product space. It held $1.5 billion in cash and $1.6 billion in book value versus $480 million in total liabilities at the end of 2019. Flush with cash for expansion, I don’t see much risk in this investment today valued at a $1.8 billion market capitalization, using a share quote of $5. Altria’s investment is worth about 50% less than its purchase price, but the Cronos' future I am modeling seems even brighter than Juul. Revenues are more than doubling each year at Cronos, and the company now has enough cash to expand even faster in the years ahead.

Financial Performance

Altria is able to use its financial strength to borrow capital at low long-term interest rates to diversify away from traditional tobacco products. Its long-term debt increased to $27 billion at the end of 2019, with a total interest expense of $1.3 billion on the year. Even after the writedown to Juul’s value, Altria still reported $23.6 billion in long-term investments, almost equal to long-term debt. The less than 5% interest rate on the company’s debt total is quite advantageous if the Juul and Cronus operations expand materially the next 3-5 years.

Altria smoked out $6.8 billion in free cash flow during 2019 ($7.8 billion in operating cash flow) on $19.8 billion in sales. It paid out a little over $6 billion in dividends to shareholders, and repurchased nearly $1 billion in shares on the open market. This super-high return of profits and investor capital makes Altria an interesting defensive selection to consider during major economic upheaval and recession. Tobacco sales usually hold up well during weak economic growth, and stable consumer demand has led investors to flock to Altria (Philip Morris) in previous bear markets.

On a $75 billion equity capitalization at $40 per share, the entire balance sheet setup is acceptable, although not the most conservative. I rate financial strength overall in the B to B+ range vs. the typical S&P 500 company. High cash flow and income levels help to offset $37 in net long-term liabilities ($42 in total liabilities minus $5 billion in current assets like cash, receivables and inventory). The theoretical 4.5 years of cash flow to pay off all net liabilities is slightly lower than the S&P 500 average number. However, the $23 billion in investments that could be liquidated brings this ratio down to 2x, well below the S&P 500 average in the 5x range during 2019-20.

Today’s indicated $3.36 dividend rate on a $40 stock quote equates to an 8.3% yield. Wall Street is estimating $4.43 in earnings per share against $4.20 in normalized EPS for 2019. Price-to-earnings, sales, cash flow and book value calculations are at a 5-year low currently, and barely above 10-year low equivalents. I have generated charts of the basic financial ratio valuation below.

Technical Indications of a Bottom

One very exciting aspect of the Altria investment story for me is the strong technical picture drawn below. The 2020 sell-off looks to be completely a function of the general stock market decline, more of an arbitrage selling situation. The oversold trend in the 14-day Average Directional Index (ADX) is extreme and peaking, circled in red. The Negative Volume Index (NVI) line has been trending higher during lower lows in the stock price since January 2019. Blue-chips with rising NVI lines during sell-offs grab my attention. In addition, the pop higher last week, circled in green, shows a broad range of buying on weakness, especially during falling volume "up" price days. Lastly, On Balance Volume (OBV) has been trending higher, even during the lower-low price pattern since early 2019. This signals more volume is happening on "up" days versus "down" days in price, as represented by the rising blue line. Basically, the chart indications are very positive and healthy. Once the U.S. stock market bottoms and begins to stabilize, I anticipate Altria will lead to the upside for a while.

Investment Summary

Altria is a good defensive option in the low-$40s. If you can purchase it under $40 next week, or dramatically lower given the stock market truly tanks, I believe it would be a wise long-term decision. Why not hold Altria with a solid and sustainable dividend yield above 8% annually versus Treasury coupons yielding near zero?

Cigarette products have historically been big sellers during economic depressions in foreign nations, often trading as a type of barter currency. If you are worried about hedging vastly higher inflation rates, as record money printing the world over may be approaching fast, please consider Altria for your portfolio.

Something of a hyperinflation accident instigated by the Federal Reserve bank is now possible in theory, as the traditional tools for monetary policy have already been exhausted to hold the U.S. economy together since 2008. Its lack of direct intervention to calm markets in February and March may require a whole new level of “experimental” money printing, with unknown consequences for the pricing of goods and services. As we shut down the U.S. economy to stop coronavirus, there are no guarantees we can push a button and restart the economy quickly and/or get back to normal this year.

If the economy of January 2021 looks vastly different than that of January 2020, holding Altria may prove a smart defensive investing idea. The coming economic dislocations and disruptions from just-in-time inventory management and global supply chains are difficult to fathom. Then contemplate personal finances for the average American include little savings and living paycheck to paycheck. My biggest concern after a national emergency was declared Friday is government planners may be completely misjudging how consumers will change their long-term spending patterns in a few months as incomes disappear. Food for thought anyway.

