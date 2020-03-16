NMZ: Beware The Virus's Impact On High-Yield GO And Revenue Bonds

NMZ also has high exposure to struggling city governments that are likely to face steeper financing costs and lower tax revenue.

The CEF is exposed to low-rated transportation and healthcare bonds that may be hit the hardest.

The Nuveen High-Yield Municipal Bond Fund NMZ is likely to be hit hard by the economic impacts of the COVID pandemic.

After seeing rapid declines in just about all assets over the past few weeks, investors are looking for the best assets to buy-the-dip. Frankly, I believe it is premature to do so, but there are a few assets you definitely do not want to buy. One of which is high-yield municipal bonds.

One of the most popular ways to invest in high-yield municipal bonds is the CEF Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ). 70% of the CEF's assets are issued by below-investment-grade municipalities, a large portion of which are limited obligation tax bonds.

The fund currently has a yield of 5.7% on a TTM basis that is obviously attractive to investors. While such a yield is high today for bonds, keep in mind it is very low compared to its long-run yields:

Data by YCharts

In fact, NMZ's yield is about the same as it was in April 2007, right before the fund lost slightly over half of its value. To be frank, I believe we are on the eve of a similar course of events today.

A Look At NMZ's Composition-Related Risks

By definition, NMZ is exposed to high-risk speculative-grade municipal bonds. This is illustrated by the breakdown of its credit-quality shown below:

(Nuveen)

Most alarmingly, 30% of the fund is in not-rated municipal bonds which means that investors must take it upon themselves to determine true credit risk. Quite frankly, this is true for most bonds in the fund as risk depends largely on geography and the tax-structure of municipalities.

Importantly, many of these bonds are in high-risk areas of the economy today. Take a look at NMZ's breakdown by sector:

(Nuveen)

The most immediate red-flag is the "transportation" bond segment. This only makes up about 12% of the fund, but it has much higher risk related to the Coronavirus since they're repaid through funds generated by transportation systems. This includes bonds like Chicago's O'Hare Airport which is NMZ's largest holding at 2.5%. Considering many people are canceling flight travel and are avoiding public transportation, it is likely that the revenue of transportation systems will fall dramatically and increase default risk.

Another risk area is its healthcare segment which makes up about 17% of the fund. According to Schwab, healthcare municipal bonds have had the highest default rate due to rising rural hospital bankruptcies. The increase in healthcare bankruptcies is due to dwindling patient volumes and rising cases of non-reimbursement.

Obviously, the virus will increase patient volumes. Though, as is seen in Italy today, it may quickly cause overrun. Most evidence suggests that U.S hospitals are in similar shape with a lack of beds and ventilators available. Even more, the U.S has a lack of nurses and is likely to see that dearth grow due to healthcare workers catching the virus.

The virus's likely impact on the financial health of municipal hospitals is less clear than it is for municipal transportation systems. Personally, it does not seem like it will be positive since it will increase over time to workers and potentially exacerbate reimbursement problems. In other words, I expect it to cause hospital defaults to rise, particularly in those already struggling which NMZ owns.

Finally, we have NMZ's limited tax obligation bonds. These bonds allow municipalities to raise property tax in order to increase revenue to make bond payments, but with an upper limit which heightens risk. In total, about a third of NMZ's holdings are in some form of GO bond. Further, many are located in Illinois (16% of the fund's total geographic exposure) and a similar amount in California.

Obviously, if people have to stay home as has been the case in Italy, sales tax revenue will decline dramatically. Food sales will likely remain stable, but food and "necessities" rarely have sales tax. Even more, states like California are highly dependent on capital gains tax. In fact, about half of California's taxes come from the top 1% of income earners. Additionally, estimates suggest that a moderate-to-severe recession would cause the state a $69-$185B tax loss over three to five years (note, California has a $222B budget).

Now, the State of California is not a high-credit-risk state. I merely want to highlight how municipalities are increasingly dependent on less dependable sources of revenue. We saw this multiple times over the past decade in the case of California cities, Illinois, Puerto Rico, and a few others. More often then not, these defaults occur after credit conditions tighten and municipalities struggle to refinance at low rates.

Now that we are seeing rates rapidly spike again, I believe this "downward spiral" may occur. This is particularly true given the high likelihood that the virus is likely to become more widespread over the coming weeks.

Other Risks Facing NMZ

While credit risk is the most significant and immediate risk to NMZ. There are a few other important long-term risks. Most significantly is its higher leverage. The fund's capital structure is shown below:

(Nuveen)

For every dollar of NMZ you own, you have essentially $1.5 worth of exposure of high-yield municipal bonds. As is always the case with leverage, this adds risk to NMZ. If there is a widespread increase in defaults or at least default risk for its holdings, this can cause significant downside as was seen in its large drop in 2008.

Even more, NMZ has a significant duration risk that comes from its very high effective maturity of 22 years. NMZ is not only a high-yield bond fund, it is also a long-term bond fund which is a poor mix. The CEF's leverage-adjusted duration is currently 9.7 years which means a 1% rise in its interest rate is likely to cause it to fall 9.7%. In my opinion, NMZ's 5.7% yield is not worth this downside risk.

The Bottom Line

Overall, NMZ looks like a clear "sell." The risks to the fund are not low probability "black swan"-type risks. They are immediate and, from what I see, very likely.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already caused most larger gatherings to be canceled and has created societal shifts. I expect demand for public transportation for fall dramatically as well as big-box retail spending that drives sales tax revenue. Additionally, many municipal hospitals will likely find themselves overrun over the next few months. I believe this will strain financially struggling hospitals like those that NMZ is exposed to more than others.

To add fuel to the fire, NMZ has decent leverage and accordingly high duration risk. I firmly believe that investors would be smart to sell the fund and look toward lower-risk assets. I do not plan on short-selling the CEF since it has an egregiously high borrowing cost of 38%, but this goes to show how many are aware of the possibility of its price rapidly declining.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.