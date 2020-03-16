Paycom Software: Assessing The Technical Damage After The Drop

We've just waded through the most volatile week in the market in over a decade with the Nasdaq Composite (QQQ) down over 8%, triggering investors to hit the sell button across the world. Paycom Software (PAYC) certainly hasn't been spared from the carnage, with a more than 45% correction in less than 30 trading days. While the company remains one of the most attractive growth stocks in the market with double-digit earnings growth, the stock has seen a change of character technically, with no support at its 200-day moving average. Based on this, I would view drops below the $190.00 level as a more attractive area to start a long position, rather than chasing the stock near $230.00 a share where it sits currently. Therefore, while I am watching the stock closely for signs of a bottom, I am not rushing into the stock just yet.

Just over a month ago, I wrote on Paycom Software and discussed that it was an opportune time to take some profits on the stock. Since the January article, the stock is down nearly 30% in just a month and has finally succumbed to extremely overbought signals flagged in late January. As the below chart shows, Paycom Software was trading more than 40% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line), a spot that the stock often has trouble with in the past. In fact, the stock had fallen apart from this level on two separate occasions since 2018, each time mean-reverting back below its 200-day moving average. During a roaring bull market with no worries on the horizon as of January, it's no surprise that some investors likely thought this time might be different. However, as Jesse Livermore would gently remind us all from his grave, "human nature never changes."

While last week might have been a tough pill to swallow for Paycom investors, the good news is that the stock is still an exceptional growth company that has generated exponential returns for several years. Even the best names get thrown out in the midst of a crisis like the recent virus panic we've seen, but it's typically the best names with the most substantial earnings growth that bounce back the quickest. When it comes to the fundamentals for Paycom Software, they are second to few as the company has managed to report triple-digit earnings growth in three of the past six years, and high double-digit annual earnings per share growth (EPS) in FY-2017, FY-2018 and FY-2019. This is a rare feat for any growth stock, regardless of the sector, and it's these stocks that can make the best buying candidates when everyone is throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Let's take a look at the company's earnings trend below:

As we can see in the chart above, Paycom Software has one of the most impressive earnings trends in the market and has been a CANSLIM leader since FY-2014. For those unfamiliar with the acronym, William O'Neil concluded that CANSLIM candidates or those with new products, strong technicals, and robust earnings growth were almost always the best-performing stocks each year since the 1950s. The "A" in CANSLIM stands for annual earnings per share, and O'Neil discovered that the best performers managed to increase annual earnings per share by 20% or more each year consistently. Paycom Software certainly fits these criteria as the company grew annual EPS by 46% in FY-2018, and 24% in FY-2019, after lapping a massive year of 104% annual EPS growth in FY-2017. Therefore, for investors looking to build shopping lists after this precipitous market decline, Paycom is undoubtedly an excellent long candidate on fundamentals alone.

To confirm that Paycom's best days of growth aren't behind it, we can take a look at the FY-2020 earnings estimates, which are currently pegged at $4.22. These estimates are forecasting 21% growth in annual EPS year-over-year, with FY-2021 estimates of $5.27 pointing to yet another double-digit increase in annual EPS. Therefore, while Paycom has come a long way as the company has quadrupled its annual EPS since FY-2016, there still seems to be gas left in the tank in the earnings growth department. The excellent news for investors is that this growth is finally coming at a more reasonable price and outside of the danger zone at a revenue multiple of above 20. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, Paycom Software was well into the danger zone when I wrote my January article, shown in the chart above to the left. Typically, stocks above a revenue multiple of 20 are riskier as purchases, as there is a minimal margin of safety baked into the stock. As of last week's lows, however, we dropped very close to the margin of safety zone below 14, and are currently sitting just above 17. Based on this, a drop back towards the lows at $190.00 for Paycom would place us right near the "margin of safety" zone, and at the most attractive valuation in nearly a year for the stock. Therefore, for investors looking to start a position, Paycom's valuation would finally become a tailwind if we drop back below the $190.00 level. This does not mean that Paycom has to bottom out at $190.00, but it does suggest that the reward to risk has finally shifted to bullish from a valuation standpoint.

So why not rush out and buy the stock at $226.00, given that the valuation has improved immensely the past month? Unfortunately, while the fundamentals are as good as they've been since the December 2018 market lows, the technical picture is much weaker. This suggests that jumping in at $226.00 might be a risky proposition. The reason for this is that the stock's daily chart has broken down much worse than at the December 2018 lows, and we're temporarily living below the 200-day moving average. The lowest-risk purchases combine strong technicals with solid fundamentals, and we have a muddled technical picture after last week's drop. Let's take a closer look to explain better what I mean.

If we take a look at the monthly chart above of Paycom, we can see that the stock is sitting on a critical level as it tests an uptrend line that's been in place for more than five years. During the panic sell-off last week, the stock traded more than 10% below this support level but managed to finish the week hanging onto it just barely. The key for the bulls, however, is that they play defense at this level on a monthly close. The uptrend line off of the 2014 lows comes in at the $201.00 level, and investors are going to want to see supportive action here if we see more weakness going forward. For the time being, Paycom Software's long-term chart remains bullish without severe technical damage, but it would flip to neutral on any monthly close below $201.00.

If we zoom in closer to the daily chart, we're seeing a definite change of character here, with the stock slicing right through its 200-day moving average (yellow line) last week. As the long-term chart shows, all of the previous drops to the 200-day moving average were bought immediately. However, we've yet to see this during the current decline. The last time Paycom Software dropped below the 200-day moving average and was unable to find immediate buying support was January 2016, and the stock fell another 15% before it saw its lows. Therefore, if the bulls could reclaim the 200-day moving average near $255.00 on a daily close before the month-end, this would be a positive sign. However, we continue to trade below this crucial level with a dearth of buying pressure, this is going to increase the odds that the stock may need to put in a lower low below $186.00 before bottoming out.

Paycom Software is sitting at a pivotal spot on its long-term chart, and the key for the bulls going forward is defending the $201.00 level on a monthly close at all costs. However, we are already seeing a short-term change in character here in the stock based on the way it is acting around its 200-day moving average. While I wouldn't dare short the stock here after its quickest 40% drop since its IPO, I don't see any reason to rush in and buy above $226.00 here either. The violent drop we've seen favors a re-test of the lows near the $185.00-$200.00 region, and a gap-fill at $160.00 is a minor possibility. Based on this, I have no plans to initiate a position in the stock just yet. Paycom Software may have one of the best earnings trends among growth stocks in the market, but buying this falling knife above $226.00 is what I would consider a high-risk, high-reward trade. I am looking for the low-risk, high-reward trade, and this will require patience over the next few weeks to see if it develops.

