Advaxis Is One Biotech That Should Be On Your Radar; Targeting Large NSCLC And Prostate Cancer Drug Markets

Advaxis (ADXS) announced positive results from its Phase 1/2 study using ADXS-503 to treat patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). These results were presented at a medical conference. They were preliminary results, but nonetheless were still impressive as these patients were heavily pre-treated after having failed multiple prior therapies. The biotech had also reported an update on its survival data for its ADXS-PSA metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) drug. It had seen a big jump in median overall survival from its initial report of 22 months from last year. Now, median overall survival increased to 33.7 months for this patient population. Not only that, but the mOS had not yet been reached for this study. I believe that the updated data provided in February of 2020, shows that there is a path forward for ADXS-PSA. Along with the positive results achieved for ADXS-503 in NSCLC. All these reasons are why I believe it is a good speculative buy.

ADXS-503 For Lung Cancer Treatment Holds Massive Potential In Large Market

The first drug to look at is ADXS-503 which is part of the HOT technology program. As I will explain below, the move to HOT was a wise move, because it is already showing preliminary data that is very good. This product is being used to treat patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Non-small cell lung cancer is as the name suggests cancer of the lungs. There are some initial treatment options for patients, but the prognosis is quite poor. Patients are initially given several treatments such as: Chemotherapy, surgery and radiation. Patients with this type of cancer suffer from several symptoms which are:

Shortness of breath

Coughing up blood

Weight loss

Cough that doesn't go away

Going back to what I said above, there is a poor prognosis for this patient population. Life expectancy and survival rate for NSCLC is 14% over a 5-year period. The best way to treat it now is for patients to enter a clinical study and hope that they can survive for an extended period of time. In the United States there are more than 200,000 cases per year. The global lung cancer therapeutics market is set to reach over $28.1 billion by 2025. Wait a second, that's the entire lung cancer market, what about NSCLC specifically? Well, that's where this is still good news. That's because NSCLC accounts for 85% of all lung cancer cases. The other 10%-15% is for another type of lung cancer known as small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

As I stated at the beginning, Advaxis is using its ADXS-503 drug to treat patients with NSCLC. This type of immunotherapy treatment product uses the Lm technology platform to go after hotspot mutations that occur in specific cancer cells and those with certain tumor-associated antigens. For the program that just reported results, it involves ADXS-503 which is being used alone and in combination with Merck's (MRK) anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda to treat patients with NSCLC. This is a phase 1/2 study that is using ADXS-503 in combination with Keytruda.

The combination arm is where the most synergy was observed and leads me to believe that additional patients recruited over time will show similar or better improvement. Why do I state that? That's because of the positive data that was shown in the preliminary Part B portion. It was shown that 2 patients were able to do well when they were given the combination of ADXS-503 and Keytruda. One patient had achieved a partial response with 60% tumor shrinkage and another had stable disease with 25% reduction in target lesion. This is good data, but in order to understand the context for it, it's important to point out two key items:

These patients had already taken and failed on Keytruda therapy

Patients had already gone through 4 prior lines of therapies before being given the ADXS-503 combination treatment

As you can see, the combination of ADXS-503 and Keytruda worked hand in hand to allow these patients to achieve a clinical benefit. The monotherapy arm was just testing to see if ADXS-503 would be safe for patients to take. Still, 3 out of 6 patients or 50% showed stable disease. Once the combination kicked in with Keytruda, that's where the 1 partial response (PR) and SD with 25% tumor reduction happened. With the patients having already failed Keytruda monotherapy alone, this proves that the addition of ADXS-503 to it is highly valuable.

This is the first product in the HOT program pipeline. Advaxis had already submitted and received feedback to start a 2nd clinical product for the HOT program. This involves ADXS-504, which is being developed to treat 1st line patients with prostate cancer. It's important to state that Advaxis had already received clearance from the FDA to initiate a Phase 1 study for ADXS-504 in patients with prostate cancer. An upcoming catalyst would be the initiation of this Phase 1 study. However, all that is known for the time being is that such a study is expected to start in the 2nd half of 2020. No exact date has yet been given, but it is an expected milestone for this year.

ADXS-PSA Is Key Future Driver Of Increased Value For The Company

The ADXS-504 HOT prostate cancer program is going to look at patients that are front-line or early-stage cancer. This next product in the pipeline I'm going to discuss, ADXS-PSA, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Prostate cancer occurs in a man's prostate, which produces the seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. Those who have prostate cancer have several symptoms which include:

Blood in the urine

Frequent urination

Weak or interrupted urine flow

blood in the seminal fluid

These are just a few of the symptoms that are involved with prostate cancer. It is estimated that there are about 3 million U.S. cases per year for this type of cancer. It is imperative that additional treatment options exist for these patients. That's because it is the second-leading cause of cancer death for men in the United States. It is estimated that the global prostate cancer market could reach $12 billion by 2025. When it comes to the term castration-resistant, that is indicating patients progress in disease despite taking androgen deprivation therapy (ADT). Androgen Deprivation Therapy is typically used as first line treatment option for patients with mCRPC.

As I noted above, ADXS-PSA is the most advanced prostate cancer drug in the pipeline. That's because it is in a Phase 1/2 open-label study known as KEYNOTE-046. What I also already mentioned is that it is partnered with Merck. The partnership with Advaxis and Merck was announced back in August of 2014. For the moment, the partnership is just Advaxis providing ADXS-PSA, while Merck provides Keytruda. There is no upfront milestone payment or milestone payment deal in place yet. Now, this is where it might possibly get interesting. All that is listed for now from Advaxis as a milestone is that "Next Steps" of ADXS-PSA is expected 1st half of 2020.

The speculation is that either Merck or another company will end up funding the Phase 3 study with its own cash. If this does happen, then there could possibly be a deal achieved before the start of a Phase 3 study. This is not guaranteed to happen, but based on data I'm going to show you below, it is why I believe Merck will be keen to do so. Either way, I think that this ADXS-PSA product is going to be moved to a Phase 3 study one way or another.

Having said that, the Phase 1/2 open-label study was separated into a few parts. The first part, Part A, explored the use of ADXS-PSA as a monotherapy. The other part, Part B, explored ADXS-PSA in combination with Merck's Keytruda. These were in heavily pretreated patients with progressive and refractory mCRPC. What do I mean by that? In order for these patients to receive the ADXS-PSA combination treatment they had to have discontinued treatment with antiandrogens (androgen deprivation therapies) such as:

Enzalutamide

Bicalutamide

Nilutamide

If you recognize Enzalutamide, that's because you probably would know that the brand name for it is Xtandi. Xtandi is a high-volume selling prostate cancer drug from Pfizer (PFE). The data for ADXS-PSA was highly positive, especially when you consider that these are patients in the metastatic state. The first piece of data is the median overall survival of 37 patients treated with ADXS-PSA and Keytruda. The median overall survival (mOS) for this patient population was 33.7 months. Not only that, but median overall survival had not yet been reached. Then, there is another batch of data that is important. This was data showing that mOS of patients with visceral metastasis was 16.4 months. Out of 11 of these patients, at least 10 were taking prior docetaxel treatment. Is 16.4 months a good improvement for visceral metastasis prostate cancer patients? Definitely yes, because current standard of care treatments only brings this subpopulation to a mOS of 11 months.

That is, 16.4 months for those given ADXS-PSA is superior over 11 months for this visceral metastasis prostate cancer patient population. What does all this data mean? It means that the combination of ADXS-PSA and Keytruda is stronger than other types of treatments. Now, you can see why I stated that I believe Merck will want to get in talks with Advaxis to advance ADXS-PSA to a Phase 3 study. Lastly, another aspect to consider is safety. On the safety front ADXS-PSA is awesome. That's because despite being added to Keytruda, there were no significant toxicities observed. Most treatment-related adverse events from the combination treatment were mainly Grade 1 to Grade 2. This would be minor things like: Fever, nausea, fatigue and other mild symptoms.

To be honest, this is good data for a population that is heavily pretreated with many other therapies. A catalyst for this program is basically going to come in the 1st half of 2020. It will likely be an announcement from Advaxis on whether or not it is moving forward to a Phase 3 study with Merck or any other company. While it is a risky event, I'm still in the camp that it will be advanced to a larger Phase 3 study. The safety and efficacy data I highlighted above is too compelling not to move forward to a larger Phase 3 study using ADXS-PSA in combination with Keytruda for mCRPC patients.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Advaxis had cash and cash equivalents of $34.2 million as of January 31, 2020. The company was able to restructure after winding down its AIM2CERV study using AXAL to treat patients with HPV last year. It is expected to have a data readout from AIM2CERV in 2020. It enacted a winding down of operations to conserve cash for its operations last year. It did so to focus on its HOT and ADXS-PSA programs. A lot of the cash came from a raise that it had completed back in January of 2020. This is where it sold 10 million shares of its common stock at an offering price of $1.05 per share. It raised a total of $10.5 million before deducting expenses.

In addition, it offered 5 million shares of the company's stock as warrants which will be exercisable on the six-month anniversary of issuance and will have a 5-year term and exercise price of $1.25. Dilution is never a good thing, but what I will say is that this was completed with 2 private institutions buying shares. It is typically better for institutions to buy an offering, rather than only through the public. In any case, the biotech will have enough cash to fund its operations into mid-2021. That means if there is to be another cash raise, I don't foresee one until at least Q1 of 2021 at the earliest. In addition, if a partnership is done with Merck to advance the Phase 3 ADXS-PSA prostate cancer study, that will allow Advaxis to avoid another cash raise. This is not guaranteed to happen, but possible based on the safety and clinical evidence of ADXS-PSA data I provided above.

Risks To Business

The biggest risk to Advaxis is that it currently trades under $1 per share. It was able to regain compliance in January of 2020, but after the stock market was hit hard recently, it started to trade below that level. It's not yet out of compliance with Nasdaq for the time being. However if it does, then it will likely be given a 180-day period to regain compliance. If that does happen, I believe that the incoming catalysts expected in 2020 could possibly help in this regard. Which brings up another risk, in that there is no guarantee that Merck will fund a late-stage ADXS-PSA study.

If that happens, Advaxis will have to find another partner to advance the study. Based on the positive data achieved with ADXS-PSA, plus the fact that Merck didn't walk away after such data was revealed, I don't see a scenario where a Phase 3 study won't be moved forward. As for the NSCLC data with ADXS-503, it is preliminary data in 2 patients. More testing will be needed in a larger pool of patients to conform to the initial pattern of efficacy. Lastly, as stated above, the stock trades under $1 per share right now. Which means it is highly volatile, especially in this type of a market environment. The stock can swing in either direction depending upon volume. It is easier to manipulate the stock price because of the average trading volume not being high. I believe it is important to take a long-term approach when investing in this biotech.

Conclusion

Positive data from the ADXS-503 study, being used to treat patients with NSCLC, will allow Advaxis to move forward with the combination arm. Thus far, preliminary data from only 2 patients has been released for the combination arm. As stated above, these were patients who failed Keytruda therapy alone and who had taken 4 prior lines of therapies. In addition, the biotech is moving towards Part C of the study. Part C is going to treat additional NSCLC patients, which may even include front-line patients. The decision to do this was based on preliminary findings from the Phase 1/2 study.

ADXS-504 is being developed to treat patients with prostate cancer. This will be the 2nd program using the HOT technology from Advaxis. The ADXS-PSA product is currently being evaluated for next steps, which would have an announcement in the 1st half of 2020. This program is already partnered with Merck, therefore, Advaxis can't make the decision to advance it on its own. Unless anything changes, it likely needs to confer with Merck if it wants to move forward on it.

There is no guarantee that Merck will fund a late-stage study, but based on the data achieved, I believe there is a good chance that they might. Initial median overall survival for ADXS-PSA treating prostate cancer patients, announced back in 2019, was 22 months. The updated data released in February of 2020, showed mOS reaching 33.7 months. All this, with mOS not yet being reached for those given ADXS-PSA with Keytruda. I think it's safe to say that the ADXS-PSA product has a good chance of being advanced to a Phase 3 study. Based on all of the company's positive developments, I believe it is a good speculative buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.