Repo And The Man: Credit Crunch

Go to cash for now. Even Treasuries are risky at this moment because of the illiquidity.

COVID-19 is likely to be very deadly in the US and will trigger a global recession.

We are in a bear market; do not be fooled by the upswings like Friday's. You can count on high volatility for many more weeks.

The almost unused $1.7 trillion in repo that was on offer on Thursday and Friday remains a bit of a mystery to me.

We are experiencing many troubling signs of illiquidity that extend through all credit markets, including the Treasury market.

Pity Your Poor Correspondent

Everyone Invited To The Party...

This week, the Fed gave up on its plan to trim repo in a big way. Announced on Wednesday:

Daily repo, which as averaging around $40 billion as recently as February 28, is now bumped up to “at least” $175 billion.

The Fed had stuck with trimming the 2-week repo contracts until this week. Now, these will be “at least” $45 billion, four per 2 weeks, for $180 billion total.

It also added a monthly term operation, “at least” $50 billion, 3 per month, for $150 billion.

But through Wednesday, the Treasury market joined other credit markets in wide bid/ask spreads, illiquidity, and price discovery out the window. The Fed decided to bring out the howitzer on Thursday:

Dailies and 2-week operations remain as announced Wednesday.

1-month operations extended to $500 billion and will be weekly.

New 3-month operations for $500 billion and will also be weekly.

In addition, the Fed will be buying term for QE, which I will now stop calling Not QE.

All comers welcome. If you add it up, 4 weeks from now, the Fed could have $3.9 trillion in repo contracts active at once. These are not typos.

But $3.9 trillion is a very large number. All domestic financial sectors - banks/brokers/dealers, credit unions, foreign banks in the US, and banks in US territories - had only $1.1 trillion in Treasuries at the end of Q4. Even if you add in all their MBS and agency debt securities, that's $3.8 trillion. Is the Fed expecting every dollar to go into repo?

The answer is no, this has to extend to funds ($2.6 trillion in Treasuries) and pensions ($3 trillion). If the Fed actually thinks it may need that much, it may not.

... But Then No One Shows Up

But then the first operations came on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, and they were barely touched. Of the $1.2 trillion on offer on Friday morning, banks only took $86 billion. Outstanding repo actually dropped from $362 billion to $354 billion. Credit spreads reacted strongly on the first of the undersubscribed offerings, the 3-month:

via ZeroHedge

The FRA/OIS is the spread between the LIBOR interbank rate and the overnight indexed swap rate. It’s a basic measure of the health of the overnight lending system. Under normal circumstances, it is under 20 basis points, and as you can see, it is now much higher

We closed out the day at early 2009 levels.

via ZeroHedge

To be clear, back in 2008, that got up to near 400 basis points. But this is the biggest spike in this measure since then. It’s much bigger than the 2018 Vol Volcano, the 2018 end-of-year cash crunch, and also the late summer of 2019 when this all began in earnest.

On top of that, we are seeing huge price jumps in credit default swaps (hedges against your bonds defaulting), and the spread between risk-free Treasuries and corporate debt is spiking:

Spreads on junk and BBBs have doubled since February 19, when I first called an end to the cycle. Even the single-A spread with the 5-year Treasury is up 54%.

So, there are troubling signs of illiquidity popping in all credit markets, from US Treasuries on down. On top of that, I think we are about to see real problems in credit ETFs. Things like this keep happening:

via Matt Thompson

HYG is a junk bond ETF. ETFs actually have two securities attached to them - the trading security, and the one that reflects the actual underlying asset value, called “ETF.IV”. During trading, spreads open up between the price of the ETF and the underlying assets. In normal, liquid situations, where there is a lot of market depth, these spreads are arbitraged away in milliseconds by high-speed traders. This has not been happening in long stretches.

If you had asked me for a bid on a 2-year Treasury yesterday, I couldn’t have given you one.



- Bond trader, in conversation on Friday

My ears first perked up on Wednesday when my long-term Treasury ETF started acting very strangely, so I sold them all. The whole long end of the Treasury curve is acting strangely, and I believe this is a combination of these credit ETFs and leveraged hedge funds like Bridgewater (not specifically them, but funds using that sort of leveraged strategy).

I sat there and watched normally heavily traded ETFs like TLT not trade for a few minutes, with bid/ask spreads way too high. Something is very rotten in the Treasury market this moment. Everyone senses it, and when the banks did not take the cash that was on offer, that sort of made everyone’s head explode, including mine.

Sustained illiquidity in the US Treasury market threatens the ability for certain actors to retain their UST positions and could result in large scale position liquidation.



- Mark Cabana, BofA, note dated 3/12/2020

My big headline is get out of Treasuries until this situation is settled. There is too much illiquidity, and large holders may decide to bail for the time being. I still like the whole curve to go to zero or close enough, but right now is a dangerous moment, and there can be real issues in the Treasury market.

I may update this shortly if liquidity returns, but I sold out. We have reached a point where Treasuries are too risky. Think about that.

Why Did No One Show Up?

I still don’t know the answer here. First, some stabs at it from Twitter:

via Bianco Research

Jim Bianco is pretty reliable, and if he says he’s hearing this, I believe him. But the argument makes no sense to me on a basic level. All those regulatory regimes he mentions have one thing in common: cash is king. Why aren’t they taking the cash? The term offerings are already pricing in Fed Funds at 0.25-0.30%, an 80-85 basis point cut. This is the very definition of easy money.

Why aren’t they taking it?

Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney addressed this:

Bianco implies that there is indeed a liquidity issue, and LeBas is directly contradicting him here. I am, frankly, confused.

I still like rates to fall to near zero all over the curve, but now is not the time to be brave. There are obvious issues cropping up here, and I will hopefully be able to get back to this.

The real neutral rate is negative and plunging. This is like gravity and will keep pulling rates down.

The Fed will have to unload their $321 billion in T-bills and replace them with more term. This will be bullish for the notes and bonds.

But the trade is being short-circuited by market illiquidity. Hit pause.

Another aspect of this is those giant 3-month repo contracts at 0.25% look to me like a massive arbitrage opportunity for the banks. I can’t believe it is not being discussed at bond desks right now.

Sunday Bomb

In coordination with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, and the Swiss National Bank, the Fed dropped another bomb on Sunday before futures opened.

Fed Funds to 0-0.25%.

New QE of $700 billion - $500 billion in Treasuries and another $200 billion in MBSs.

New coordinated dollar swaps at all the banks to fix the FRA/OIS.

Maybe this is why everyone was waiting for the new repo - they didn’t want to overpay at 0.25-0.30%.

In any event, this will not stave off a global recession, though it will give the Federal government space for fiscal stimulus. It is likely to be a short-term tailwind for equities this week, but the headlines will be too grim and the rally will fail.

Liquidity vs. Solvency

Either way, please distinguish between a liquidity issue, which I believe we are seeing all over credit markets, and solvency issues, which is the type of thing happening in 2008. Banks are illiquid, whatever LeBas says, but not at risk of going under.

But I think corporate debt will not escape unscathed. Too many companies put cash flow into buybacks at astounding rates from 2014 through 2019, and took out a lot of debt at low rates to do it. The only ones for which this made total sense are Apple (AAPL) and a few others. Everybody else got out over their skis.

The five-year notes from the first wave of this corporate debt parade are expiring now. Three-year notes from 2017, the second highest year of buybacks, are expiring now. There may be solvency issues in corporate debt on top of the liquidity issues, and we are seeing default swap prices spike, especially in the travel and energy sectors.

When the Wednesday Levels Don't Matter

I usually update the state of reserves, repo and QE in the Fed’s Wednesday level balance sheet, but it’s been a very long time since these Wednesday numbers have been so irrelevant. I used to joke that it was the only day that mattered anymore, but by the time they had been released at 4:30 PM US Eastern on Thursday, everything had already changed.

Repo is now effectively open-ended. We’ll see where that goes.

QE will continue on pace, but now with term, and there are no plans to end it. The Fed has $243 billion in Treasuries expiring in the next 90 days, which I believe it will replace with term.

But, as markers:

Reserves are at $1.8 trillion, up $395 billion from the low in September.

QE is at $440 billion since it began in August. $321 billion is bills, $119 billion is notes/bonds. That’s 73% bills since the beginning, but closer to 79% bills since the Fed began in earnest in October. The 4-week moving average is back to $20 billion, which seems like the “full steam ahead” level. The Fed owns $2.5 trillion in Treasuries

Repo was at $202 billion on Wednesday, and already up to $345 billion on Friday.

These numbers are all about to change dramatically. The liquidity parade is now doing double time. Once again, the territory is uncharted.

Market Outlook

We are in a bear market, technically and psychologically. The moment of capitulation was the President's awful Wednesday night presentation, followed quickly by the Tom Hanks and NBA news. Anyone watching at that moment saw the problem get much worse, in real time, with little help or leadership from the White House.

I believe the Friday surge will be short-lived. The thing I promised you back in February was volatility, and who knows for how long. Since then:

Have you learned to love the vol yet?

Data by YCharts

This is not done. We have not yet priced in a global recession, which is what is about to happen.

Whatever got announced Friday doesn’t change the facts. The contrasting experiences of Korea, where they shut down the country and tested everyone, and Italy, where they did the opposite until it was too late, is stark.

Worldometers.info. Italy in aqua; South Korea in dark blue.

Korean cases rose faster because they were identifying cases faster and getting those people quarantined. Italy did not do as much testing, but when they began, cases exploded and they had to shut down the whole country. Now, Spain and France have followed. Here’s how the progress looks on Sunday morning:

Source: Financial Times

The US is right on Italy’s line, above the 33% daily increase.

The US and the UK governments have largely ignored all this and tried to talk it down. The Washington Post just compiled a video of the President talking down the threat 19 times on camera. That doesn’t even get into the nonsense on Twitter like this, from February 24:

That message got 138,300 likes and was amplified 27,000 times. The stock market since then:

Data by YCharts

How much wealth did he destroy with that tweet?

Moreover, and maybe as a response to the lack of seriousness emanating from Washington and other capitals until this week, American and European publics do not seem to me to be taking this nearly as seriously as they should be. It is, of course, anecdotal, but the number of head-shaking, logic-crushing decisions I’ve seen in the news and even in my own circle boggles the mind.

In any event, this is going to get much worse before it gets better, and the chance of recession is very high. I am not an expert, but I see many experts looking at worst-case scenarios where the US has over 1 million deaths from this. Moreover, we still aren’t even going to begin to see it in the economic data until early April.

The bad headlines will continue for weeks, maybe months. The way down is never a straight line, but it keeps going. Here’s what the 2008 collapse looked like:

Data by YCharts

There were plenty of upticks there, some of them large, on the way to shaving off half of market cap. Remember this if nothing else: the top was not rational, but neither will the bottom be rational. There will be plenty of companies trading at cash value before this ends.

Here’s what the VIX was doing:

Data by YCharts

This is what we have coming. Unless you are a skilled day-trader, get out of the way. If you have the stomach for it, you can short equities, but make sure to have plenty of Pepcid at the ready, because there will be a lot of volatility.

I had called for a long Treasury play, but something is broken in the Treasury market, and until liquidity returns and volatility subsides there, we also have to get out of the way. Imagine that. I hope to return to this, because there are strong sectoral forces pushing rates towards zero.

Finally, if you are itching to add a little risk, I think there may be real problems brewing in the credit ETF world, and they may at some point have to shave their NAVs to make up for it. I shorted a little bit of a high-yield ETF (JNK), but this is a small play that I may increase if I see more giant intraday NAV spreads like we have been seeing.

So that leaves cash. Go to ground. I will update as quickly as I can here at Seeking Alpha, but as I said, the market is moving faster than I can churn these things out. If you subscribe to the comments of this article, I will try and give timely updates, as well as on Twitter.

Disclosure: I am/we are short JNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.