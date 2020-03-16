The Coronavirus Market Survival Guide

We go into details on how to monitor the spread of Covid-19 or Wuhan coronavirus and update our investment game plan in the paragraphs below.

It was a wild week for investors as the markets went through their most volatile week of trading since the 2008 financial crisis. Sports leagues like the NHL and NBA suspended their seasons, schools are being shut across the country, corporations are encouraging/directing all to work from home, cities like New York City are all but in a 'lock down' mode and the administration declared a national emergency on Friday which enables a variety of actions.

This is all in response to the Wuhan coronavirus that emerged on the scene in November and has driven fear, economic and stock market disruptions, and historically extraordinary measures by governments across the land.

All of these actions have taken place in short order despite the fact that over four months after the outbreak there have been just over 5,600 confirmed deaths from this outbreak worldwide, with approximately 95% of them coming from just three countries (China, Italy, and Iran). The U.S. has suffered approximately 60 casualties as of submission of this article and Japan has suffered just over 20. To put in perspective, there have been approximately 20,000 deaths in the U.S. so far this flu season while the Land of the Rising Sun has suffered some 3,300 fatalities from the common flu there.

My opinion continues to be that this is the biggest set 'abundance of caution' actions I have seen in my lifetime and they have made toilet paper the most desired commodity in the land, among their many other impacts. However, my opinion means squat. The only thing that matters is how the market interprets these events as far as a trading perspective.

Let's start by highlighting what investors should be monitoring as far as the spread of Covid-19. Fortunately, there are a couple of frequently updated websites that can keep you apprised of the progression of this virus. First, there is a Covid-19 map maintained by Johns Hopkins. It can give you a great snapshot on the coronavirus situation globally including confirmed deaths, new cases and recoveries by country. If you want to get even more granular, I have found this to be a good tool.

What To Watch For

There are a few key metrics I look at every day. The first is total cases globally. Right now that stands at just over 156,000. This understates the true figure as testing is not nearly as widespread as it should be and most that are infected don't develop major symptoms. However, by watching the rate of change, one can get a better idea on how things are looking globally and if progress is being made in containing this outbreak. Hopefully, government leaders can also glean some lessons learned from countries that seem to be doing a great job containing the virus (Example, South Korea) and avoid the measures taken by countries that aren't doing nearly so well (Example, Italy).

Source: Daily New Covid-19 Cases In South Korea

Mortality Rate:

I think this is a key metric that investors should be following closely. No one really has a good idea what this will end up being. This has impacts obviously on the eventual death toll but also on the panic levels among the populace and investors.

The initial mortality rate in China was over five percent. This was both because the healthcare system in the epicenter of Wuhan was completely underwhelmed and the number of people with the virus was hugely underestimated.

Currently, China has seen a 'mortality rate' of 3.8% since this outbreak began. However, if you look at all the provinces in the Middle Kingdom and exclude Wuhan, that rate drops to .7%. This is similar to the level of South Korea (.6%). It is important to note that mortality rate for countries whose healthcare systems have been overwhelmed to this point (Iran, Italy) is much closer to what we saw in Wuhan in the initial stages of the outbreak. This is one main reason that can be used to justify all the extraordinary measures taken in this country over the past week.

There are all sorts of mortality rate projections right now for the United States. The most cited one seems to be one percent, which would be approximately ten times that of the flu. I personally believe it will be significantly lower than even South Korea when all is said and done for several reasons.

First, the country took measures earlier in the cycle (Example, severely restricting travel to/from China on January 31st) before the virus fully made itself known in the States. We should also benefit from knowing what has worked in other countries. Finally, drugs like remdesivir from Gilead Sciences (GILD) are more likely to be deployed and effective to treat the most severely affected individuals which already saved some critically ill people from the Diamond Princess.

My guess is that in the end, Covid-19 will have a mortality rate of between three and five times the common flu here in the U.S. when everything is tallied up. It will obviously be more dangerous than the flu and should be treated accordingly, but less so than the most bandied about projections right now. Ironically, outside a major healthcare system break-down (especially in serving the elderly), multiples more people will be saved from death by the common flu and other infectious diseases in 2020 by all the measures being taken to enforce 'social distancing' than will be saved from Covid-19. Something that was nicely articulated in Saturday's Wall Street Journal.

The Updated Coronavirus Trading Plan

The weeks and months ahead in the market are likely to continue to be volatile, but I do expect the VIX to fall slowly from current elevated levels as investors get a bit more comfortable with the new environment. It is hard to imagine a sustained rally until the market believes Covid-19 is 'contained' and life begins to return to normal, however. Here are the three principles I plan to continue to use to drive my investment strategy.

Incremental approach:

No one rings the bell at the top nor do they yell 'all clear' at the bottom. Therefore, I am only adding new cash to the market incrementally. In addition, given I expect the market to be a roller-coaster ride at least for the next few weeks, I only am going to put new money to work on significant down days. I doubt I will even think about deploying portions of my remaining cash hoard on anything less than a three percent daily decline in the S&P 500.

Risk Mitigation Is The Key:

The need to protect one's portfolio is obviously key here and risk mitigation should be a primary focus of investors. My 'go-to' strategy to accomplish this is to by using buy-write orders utilizing call strikes just out of the money. This provides a good amount of risk mitigation and gives one a bit more fortitude to step in and 'buy the dips.'

In addition, the huge spike in market volatility over the past few weeks has ballooned option premiums. This means the downside protection and potential returns employing this strategy have increased dramatically. Some of the buy-write or covered call opportunities around small and mid-cap biotech companies that are focus areas for Live Chat on The Biotech Forum have 40% or better potential returns by year-end even if the underlying stock does little. Outside the financial crisis over a decade ago, I can't remember another time this was the case.

Balance Sheets Matter Again!

Earlier last week, Saudi Arabia decided to launch an oil price war against Russia as the two huge oil producers could not agree on production cuts even as global demand has gone into reverse. This sparked a huge sell-off in oil. It also rocked the credit markets on fears that many small and midsize E&P concerns in the United States will eventually default if these low energy prices persist.

In addition, massive travel and conference cancellations have triggered huge sell-offs in affected industries such as airlines, cruise lines and hotel operators, most of which have substantial amounts of debt on their balance sheet. I think it is too late to sell these names and much too early to buy them. I expect the government to intervene in a big way to support these sectors of the economy at some point in the near future, but when is anyone's guess. To put in perspective, the federal government provided approximately $5 billion in cash assistance and $10 billion in loan guarantees to the airline industry after 09/11. Given that airline travel has fallen off a much deeper cliff thanks to Covid-19, one can only imagine what the eventual government rescue package will consist of.

The turmoil in the credit markets last week was the key reason the Federal Reserve decided to supply massive amounts of liquidity. It is also the reason that any company that has a significant amount of debt on its balance sheet or could need to raise capital in the near future was absolutely pummeled in the market throughout the week. This happened pretty much regardless of industry.

This is why Exxon Mobil (XOM) which has a rock-solid balance sheet is a good buy-write candidate as we highlighted this week, while smaller names with much lower credit ratings in the energy sector should be given a wide berth for now.

It is also why I have concentrated my covered call candidates in the biotech industry to those names that are already nicely profitable and/or have huge amounts of cash on their balance sheets and have no need to raise capital in the foreseeable future. These names include the likes of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), Exelixis (EXEL), Amarin (AMRN), BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI) and Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD), among many others.

And that is our updated 'Coronavirus Market Survival Guide.' I hope all in the Seeking Alpha community stay safe, take prudent measures to reduce your chances (Example, washing hands more frequently) of catching this virus, and try to keep calm while others give into hysteria.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALXN,AMRN, BDSI, EXEL, FOLD, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.