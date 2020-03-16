EOG Resources: A Relatively Good House In A Bad Neighborhood

The company and shares could rebound once this crisis passes, and while I am adding some energy exposure, I will continue to hold an underweight position across the sector.

EOG Resources sees continued production growth and is solidly profitable, yet it too gets hurt by the current pricing and uncertainty.

EOG Resources (EOG) recently reported solid 2019 results, yet in an oil price environment with prices into free fall the company and its share price cannot escape massive turmoil.

The company has yet ended another year of growing production although the lower realized prices make that revenues were flattish and earnings were down, yet EOG continues to be seen as one of the better players out there. Hence, I see EOG as top quality in a sector facing quite some pressure as of recent, making it a relatively interesting play in a rough environment.

The Numbers

EOG continued to show solid production growth in 2018. For the year, production was up 14% to 456,000 barrels per day as fourth-quarter production growth slowed down to 8% with production approaching 469,000 barrels each day. Including LNG and natural gas, production rose 14% for the year to 818,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

This resilient growth did not translate into great results as oil prices came in at $57 and change for the year, down 11% year over year, with natural gas and LNG pricing down much more.

Amidst all of this, full-year revenues were up less than a percent to $17.4 billion, although fourth-quarter revenues were down nearly 6%. For the year operating profits totaled $3.7 billion, and $863 million for the final quarter, working down to net earnings of $2.7 billion and $636 million, respectively. With full-year earnings still trending at $4.71 per share and quarterly earnings totaling $1.10 per share, it is obvious that multiples have contracted a great deal. After all, shares plunged from $90 to $35 in the time frame of merely two months.

Of course, the implosion in oil prices hurts the business in a few ways. Not just are earnings pressured, as the company might actually lose money, yet it causes real financial hardship from a balance sheet perspective as well.

Two Concerns: Profitably And Debt

EOG generated $17.4 billion in revenues last year which includes about $5.4 billion in gathering, processing and marketing revenues. This suggests product revenues around $12 billion. With prices down 40% currently compared to the average of 2019, that suggests nearly $5 billion in lost revenue and thus marginal profits. With operating profits totaling $3.7 billion and assuming some costs savings, the company might report small losses at the moment, but likely sees an operating performance between break-even at best, or perhaps losses to the tune of a billion.

Fortunately, the company holds $2.0 billion in cash, offset by $5.2 billion in debt, for a $3.2 billion net debt load. With regard to the cash flows, we could readily expect losses at this price level for the coming year. The cash flow picture looks much worse as the company outlined a midpoint of $6.5 billion in capital spending on February 27th, offset by $3.7 billion in depreciation expense, resulting in continued cash outflows. Quite frankly and quite realistically, the company should announce a major cut to the capital spending budget in the coming week/weeks, as capital spending might easily fall to levels at which capital spending might be flattish.

The move in the enterprise value has been shocking. 580 million shares outstanding have fallen from $90 recently, when they still represented a more than $50 billion valuation. Trading at $35 at the moment, this valuation has dropped towards $20 billion, excluding the net debt position of course.

So while the company will likely lose a bit of money on an operating basis in 2020 based on current pricing, profits could easily return assuming we believe that the current pricing is a special condition, and oil prices could recover towards $50 and change once the crisis ends.

This means that shares could trade at a modest 7-8 times earnings multiple based on 2019 performance, yet that requires that the company could escape the crisis without incurring too much dilution or other financial consequences. Assuming this could happen and earnings potential recovers to $4-5 per share, shares easily have a lot of potential and could easily double, yet this requires some real improvements as well. In such a case many other beaten-down names would recover significantly as well. Besides the debt and current pricing dynamics, I have a secular concern about the potential for the business.

Hence, I see EOG as a good operator in a bad neighborhood and while there certainly is potential for shares to recover, or perhaps double in case oil returns to $50 or higher later this year, I am not pulling the trigger in a major way. Nonetheless, it seems prudent to buy some shares and exposure to the sector given the beaten-down nature of the sector, yet I refrain from getting too much exposure to EOG and the sector at large. This comes given the headwinds of the continued emergence of renewable energy. Other long-term concerns include that of international politics trying to attack US shale and lack of economic discipline by US shale players themselves, making this not a very attractive industry.

