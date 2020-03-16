The Bottom Fishing Club: 3M

3M - Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing (MMM) has been a defensive, flight-to-safety favorite on Wall Street over the years. One of the leading product research and development firms in U.S. history, the company currently sells thousands of products to businesses and consumers, and owns over 100,000 patents. 3M has steady and high profit margins, diversified revenue streams, and pays a decent dividend yield through thick and thin economic times. Below is a breakdown of all the industries served by 3M.

Image Source: Company Website

Valuation And Profit Review

The company has muddled through some operating issues and been working off an expensive valuation since early 2018. If you want an example of why you don’t want to own a stock with high valuations, look no further than 3M the last 24 months. Seeking Alpha author, Cory Cramer, has posted some strong articles explaining the company as a sell or avoid during this span from its all-time high price.

3M operating revenues fell 2%, GAAP income dropped 14%, and earnings per share declined 11% in fiscal 2019 vs. 2018. Absent coronavirus disruptions and negative consumer sales effects, Wall Street was forecasting a nice rebound in business results for 2020. Analysts had pegged a 3% increase in sales and 20% jump in earnings to record levels this year. Of course, downward revisions are surely on the way.

3M is roughly priced at a 5-year low on basic financial ratio valuations, and below its 10-year average calculation. Price to trailing earnings, sales, cash flow and book value are drawn below, using a 5-year and 10-year scale to review. I particularly like the lower price to sales of 2.5x and price to cash flow of 11.7x investors are purchasing today.

Steady and super-high operating profit margins and return on invested capital are noteworthy. On the 10-year chart below, we can review the current 46% gross margin, 45% return on equity, 14% net profit margin and 11.3% return on assets are well, well above the normal S&P 500 business setup averaging closer to HALF the equivalent rates of profitability.

3M has borrowed long-term debt to repurchase shares, like nearly every large capitalization company in America in the last 5-10 years. While not the worst idea for capital allocation, the repurchase plan propped up the stock price and actually pushed it into overvaluation territory before the latest coronavirus sell-off. Below I have charted the rising debt backdrop, and 20% reduction in outstanding share count in the past decade. The good news is 3M has one of the highest AA and A1 debt/credit ratings and lowest fixed interest costs to borrow long-term debt of any business in America. 3M’s net interest expense was under $400 million in 2019 vs. almost $4.6 billion in after-tax profits.

The continuation of share repurchases and 3M’s ever-rising dividend payout pictured below are something to get excited about, given the right upfront acquisition price. Undoubtedly, the coronavirus recession will negatively affect sales and earnings in 2020, but the long-term appeal of 3M ownership improves with each $1 drop in price. I believe a 4.2% dividend yield at the present $141 quote, its highest rate since the 2009 Great Recession ended, is worth serious consideration for your portfolio.

Technical Trading Picture

The most important indicator catching my attention is the action of the Negative Volume Index [NVI]. The straight up-move in accumulation in the last several weeks is hard to ignore, circled in red below. Basically, the stock price has risen significantly on the recovery days witnessing lower volume. Unusual buying on weakness has been taking place. Not completely a shocker, as 3M is often a defensive winner during weak stock market spans, the dramatic up-move in the NVI indicates money managers and investors are jumping into the company after big down days in price.

In addition, the 14-day Average Directional Index [ADX] is highlighting an oversold position, similar to the May situational bottom, circled in green. Lastly, the daily On Balance Volume [OBV] trend looks constructive vs. other individual company charts during 2020, and is performing materially better than the regular downtrend of 2019. You can see the blue line marks the OBV low of October not yet broken, despite another 10% fall in price. All three indicators together are telling us 3M is in a stronger technical position than the vast majority of S&P 500 companies.

History Of Bear Market Performance

Below I am charting 3M’s performance vs. the S&P 500 in the last 20 years of market sell-offs. The 2000-02 Technology bust/recession and 2007-09 Great Recession are included, along with 20% market declines in 2011, 2018 and the current situation. Overall, 3M tends to perform in line or fall less during weak Wall Street periods.

Final Thoughts

We are all searching for defensive plays with the coronavirus shutdown of the U.S. economy now becoming a reality. I offer 3M as a smart investment choice, especially on further price weakness in March and April.

With zero for online trading commissions, it’s easy to start a small position this week, then add to it as a “cost average” approach in coming months. Tilting your investments toward dividend-paying blue-chips seems reasonable, if a recession is starting. 3M is traditionally a Wall Street accumulation idea during bear markets and falling economic output. The technical trading pattern in 2020 indicates this cycle downturn may be no different than previous periods of economic upheaval.

3M’s high profit margin and diversified operations are worth a look. Its 4.2% dividend yield is sustainable like few others, assuming a long-lasting, monster recession is not our reality into 2021. If we get a mild recession like 2000-02, 3M may actually be able to rise in price during a sharper bear market decline in other areas, especially the clearly overvalued high-tech sector in March 2020. We may look back at the 2018-20 U.S. market period as a Tech Bubble 2.0, if you will, represented by the FAANG investment craze. Under this scenario, 3M may be a standout winner in the next 12-18 months.

Thank you for reading. Good luck in your trading this week. Luck may play a bigger weighting in our decisions and portfolio returns, as we work our way through the coronavirus situation. Stay healthy and wise, and look after your neighbors.

You can become a member of the Bottom Fishing Club and get timely articles on well-positioned, oversold turnaround picks by clicking on the Follow button (Get Email Alerts) at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MMM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.