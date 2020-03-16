Back To A 20th Century Stock Market

The Dow 30 Industrial stocks provide the best illustration of what we mean. When we talk about pre Persian Gulf War valuations, we do not mean pre Persian Gulf War levels in the 2000s. Instead, we refer to the multiples of our proprietary metric that prevailed during that era, which would put the Dow below 20,000, and (probably) somewhere above 15,000. There is a fundamental reason why we should return to say, 1980s valuations. What's happening is the current unwinding of the post Persian Gulf War elevation, signalling that the "New World Order" of George H. W. Bush (Sr.) has come to an end.

In estimating the value of stocks, we have used a metric called Investment Value, which is equal to book value plus ten times dividends. This is a best guess of what a stock would be worth if treated solely as an inflation-indexed bond, without the "optionality" provided by real earnings growth. The book value is the stock's "par" value, and its dividend is comparable to a bond's coupon. (Ben Graham considered blue chip stocks as special cases of bonds, but with inflation protection.) It is an income construct anchored in the middle of the 20th century, and implies a Dow known by then billionaire John Paul Getty selling for ten times earnings and yielding 6%. With a collective yield of 6.08% as of the March 12, 2020 close, the "Dogs of the Dow" (the 10 highest yielding Dow stocks) are there, and the index as a whole may soon follow.

This model was supported by Bill Gross, the "bond king," who pointed out that the investment return on blue chip stocks in the 20th century was inflation, plus dividends, plus 0.6% a year "real" (after inflation). That does not apply to fast-growing tech stocks, which are quasi venture capital investments, and which represent an entirely different game. The mature versions of a few such companies are included in the Dow because their stocks are now blue chips.

Our current estimate of the investment value of the 30 Dow stocks is 13,325, with the recent level of 29,506 having been over twice that. (The 21st century book value and dividend numbers used here are sourced from Yahoo Finance, the 20th century numbers from Value Line, but the calculations are ours.) Historically elevated valuations have been in place for the last decade of the 20th century (starting 1991, not 1990), and most of the 21st century to date. As a group, the Dow stocks have not sold below investment value during this time except briefly in 2009, when the Dow dipped to 6446, just below our then estimate of year-end 2008 investment value of about 6600. Going into 2008, the Dow was at 13, 265, about twice investment value.

On the other hand, during the bottoms of the 1932 and 1974 crashes, the Dow as a whole sold for about half our investment value metric. But between 1931 and 1991 (the latter being the year of the Persian Gulf War), that is for almost two-thirds of the 20th century, the Dow stocks bracketed our estimates of Investment Value (IValue), with neither a year-end premium nor discount of more than 50%.

So "investment value" was a useful guide to tracking the value of the Dow during most of the 20th century. The average multiple of the Dow to our estimate of investment value during this period was 1.15, with the small premium reflecting an option "premium" for Bill Gross' estimated 0.6% real growth. Following is a snapshot of the relationship for the past ten decades for the year-ends ending in "9," with the exception of year-end 2008, since this is more instructive than 2009.

Year Dow IValue Premium/Discount 1929 248 219 13.2% 1939 150 157 -4.5% 1949 200 298 -32.9% 1959 679 546 24.4% 1969 800 881 -9.2% 1979 839 1369 -39.9% 1989 2753 2306 19.4% 1999 11497 3413 236.9% 2008 8776 6600 33.0% 2019 28538 13325 115.4%

Apparently, we are moving on from the days of 100%-plus premiums to investment value, that prevailed for most of the period from 1995-2019 (except for the 2008-2009 pullback). Steven Vincent makes a similar "End of an Era" point in his excellent article on long term bonds. He and we differ mainly on details (for instance, he dates the "current" era from 1980 instead of 1990). It's important to note that he is viewing things through the lens of "bonds" and we through "stocks." But the key takeaway is that what's going on now is not "business as usual." It appears to be an exit from what some called the "new paradigm," and a return to the old.

So why did the U.S. stock market go so "wild" in the 1990s, and why is it correcting now? The 1990s were the modern version of the "Roaring" 1920s, for essentially the same reasons. In the 1920s, the United States was the world's sole, unchallenged superpower, following World War I. This was when two stronger powers, Germany and Britain, beat each other to the ground, allowing America to "vault" over them. (In 1914, the U.S. was somewhere between the third and fifth power in the world, alongside France and Russia.) In 1991, there were the dual events of the break up of the Soviet Union (then the main challenger to American power), and the victorious war in Iraq, which "guaranteed" a decade or so of cheap oil, and also erased bad memories of the Vietnam War.

Since then, China has risen to challenge U.S. power. If the corona virus had been strictly a "Chinese," affair, it might have lifted stateside markets by reducing the external threat. But the problem is a global one, and will certainly impact the United States. Moreover, unlike the foreign power threat, corona virus is not something that the U.S. military or the Federal Reserve can control. It is basically an existential threat to the American global economic "order" that has been in place for most of the past three decades.

We have long believed that it was this former order, as much as anything else, that has accounted for much of the performance of the U.S. stock market during that time. The exit from this order will likely result in what President Warren Harding referred to as "back to normalcy." In the case of the stock market, this would involve U.S. indexes selling for something like 1.15-1.25 times investment value. Our best guess is for the value of the Dow to ultimately settle somewhere in the range of 15,000 to 17,500.

One important feature of the current market is that (as a group), the dividend yields on blue chip dividend-paying stocks exceed the long term (10 year) interest yields on the bonds of the same company. This has been particularly true since 2002 (and before 1958). Basically, stocks are now superior income producing vehicles to bonds. They also carry an inflation hedge, or so Ben Graham believed, when he insisted that earnings of the companies he invested in grow by "one third in ten years," that is at the historical rate of 3% a year on average.

Right now, the story of the Dow is "A Tale of Two Indexes." On one hand, there are high-fliers like Apple (AAPL), American Express (AXP), Boeing (BA), Home Depot (HD), Microsoft (MSFT), McDonalds (MCD), Nike (NKE), United Health (UNH), and Visa (V), for which our proprietary metric does not seem to apply. They were joined in elevated territory by stable consumer and health stocks such as Coca-cola (KO), Johnson and Johnson (JNJ), Merck (MRK), Proctor and Gamble (PG), and Walmart (WMT), in a flight to quality trade that apparently took place in 2019.

Even so, we can find a number of Dow stocks selling below, around, or just above investment value. Listed as follows: (Name, Recent Price, and Investment Value), these stocks are: (Chevron (CVX), 76.26, 129.22); (Dow (NYSE:DOW), 23.67, 40.26); (Exxon Mobil (XOM), 37.18, 80.06); Goldman Sachs (GS), 150.68, 268.38); (J. P. Morgan Chase (JPM), 88.05, 122.00); (Pfizer (PFE), 30.02, 26.97); (Traveler's (TRV), 102.18, 133.94); and (Walgreen's (WBA), 41.02, 44.94). The figures for two former components of the Dow, include those of (A T& T (T), 31.33, 46.14); and (Kraft Heinz (KHC), 20.06, 58.28). We advise caution with Dow (Chemical) and Kraft Heinz, because they are not of "blue chip" quality. Basically, these stocks have fallen to our downside target prices based on a 17,500 investment value for the Dow (although there is no guarantee that they won't fall further).

We are also watching out for stocks like (Caterpillar (CAT), 92.26, 67.72); and (United Technologies (UTX), 102.50, 78.18) in case they fall just a bit further, and enter our "Buy" range.

Note: Recent prices are as of the March 12, 2020 close.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, PFE, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a position in any of my other recommendations within 72 hours after releasing this article for publication.