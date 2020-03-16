Carnival Stock Is Anchored For Now, But Upside Is Massive

Situation Behind Carnival's Sell-Off

Carnival Corporation PLC (CCL) has seen better days. Occupancy rates have hit historic lows from fears of the novel coronavirus. I think that while the current price is justified, any quicker recovery in containment will skyrocket the price. The stock has set sail for a return voyage to historically low prices not seen even during the financial crisis of 2008-2009. From a high of $71.61 just over a year ago on January 1, 2018 to trading now at about a 77% discount, hungry investors are left waiting on the sidelines to pick up some heavily discounted shares. And with good reason. Carnival has a strong business model, is less levered, and is trading at considerably lower multiples than its peers. If there is any news that the novel coronavirus will have a smaller impact than anticipated, a recovery in cruise goers will substantially raise the target price in my model. My model target price of $14.76, given the worst case scenario, has been hit, and from here on out, I have an upward bias to the company due to a healthy balance sheet, business model that is more resistant to weaknesses in consumer discretionary spending, and the current price similar to that during the height of the financial crisis. However, it is certain that there will be a substantial short term revenue hit that can be felt for quarters to come, even after successful containment. If continued exponential growth of the virus forces even more shutdowns for longer periods of time, expect this stock to trade at substantially lower prices.

(Source: Trading View Chart)

Why Carnival's Current Valuation Makes Sense

There are a number of reasons that justifies the huge discount that Carnival is trading at:

Mass shutdowns: Carnival has just shut down cruise operations for their Princess line for 60 days, which contributes $4.229 billion of revenue against Carnival's total revenue of $18.88 billion in 2018. Travelers from 26 European countries have been banned from entering the United States under policies by the Trump administration and is likely to extend to other neighboring areas. All sailing operations to and from U.S. ports will be cancelled for a month. Cruise activity in China has and still will be nonexistent as the outbreak situation is contained there, and travel activity in the USA has also stalled heavily as seen by mass airline halts while cases have exponentially jumped over 1000. Major geographical locations for Carnival's revenue have had occupancy rates drop for not only cruises but airlines as well which are a major transportation method for cruise passengers.

Ventilation System Flaw: The design of cruise line's ventilation system is a fundamental issue that exists in most cruise ships that effectively transmits airborne viruses. Currently, the cruise system mixes in recirculated air via a centralized model. It can be detrimental when smaller droplets that don't immediately drop to the ground stay in the air for longer periods of time. This is an issue that cruise's must fix if they want to win back the confidence of potential customers.

Cash Flow for Debt: While Carnival is less levered than its peers, the nature of this industry is that companies have a high amount of debt. They partly rely on cash flow generation from vacation goers to generate it. In a time when cash generation is considerably handicapped, we look to Carnival's debt. As stated in their latest 2019 annual report, short term debt due within the next 2 years amount to $3.742 billion. Average cashflow generated after paying down both short and long term debt is around an average of $300 million per year. With negative cash generation from a hit to income, it will have to raise capital to continue to operate. In addition, any additional investment into upgrades of the ventilation systems will require a substantial amount of capital, which I see both as reasons to take on more debt, and accounted that in my model at an additional $500 million every four quarters for the next two years with any other short term borrowings taken from the revolver at an interest rate of 22.4%. This added pressure will bring down the price target substantially if there are any more similar liquidity issues from shutdowns.

Overall, however, Carnival's business model of providing a classic vacation experience without too much investment into the newest and biggest cruise ships is a reason to believe it's positioned well to generate an attractive risk/return ratio.

(Source: Epoch Times)

Base Case Financial Model ($14.76 Price Target)

Revenue: I created a revenue model based on the key geographic segments that Carnival services as there have been different travel restrictions and degrees of the coronavirus impact for each. I assumed the geographic location that would have the highest vacancy rate is Asia with Europe and North America following closely. Based on current number of cases and containment efforts, I forecasted North America as having the quickest recovery, followed by Europe and then Asia/Australia. This recovery forecast is very conservative. Assuming the coronavirus takes four quarters to be contained, I am forecasting it will take another four quarters to return to full occupancy levels seen before the virus.

(Source: Author Carnival Revenue Projection Model)

Expenses: I projected that expenses would decrease in correlation to the new occupancy rate projected in the revenue model by multiplying the occupancy rate by projected expenses. Fuel costs were projected as a 50% reduction in prices growing to 60%, due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Saudi Arabia, providing it with more favorable rates for trips.

(Source: Author Carnival Expense Projection Model)

Debt: From the situation mentioned in the "Financial Position" above, I projected that as a result of the $3.7 billion of debt they have due in the next two years, I projected that it'll pay down $500 million each quarter. And at the same time, due to earning negative income for some immediate quarters, I forecasted Carnival taking on an additional $500 million in debt every four quarters for the next two years.

Equity and Dividends: Due to the potential need for reinvestment of cash into Capex and upcoming debt payments, I assumed that Carnival would cut its dividends by 30% and discontinue any existing stock buy-back program.

EBITDA Multiple: Carnival is trading at a lower EV/EBITDA multiple than a number of its peers including Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH), TUI Group (OTCPK:TUIFY), and Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND). With a stronger, less-levered balance sheet and a business model that is less sensitive to economic fallout, there's reason to believe Carnival stock should be trading at least at the mean of its comp set.

(Source: Carnival Comparable Companies)

Base Case Model Output

(Source: Author Projections)

The Bull Case for Carnival ($26.76 Price Target)

In the event any of the assumptions I have in my model end up recovering faster, expect a powerful move to the upside. If there is a successful containment and the absence of a Phase 2 of the corona outbreak after these shutdowns, I see a rise in occupancy levels as early as the second half of 2020 and throughout the entire 2021. In that case, after adjusting for a return to previous normal occupancy rates and assuming the strong positioning of Carnival allows it to hit the upper quartile of its comps, the new target price would be $26.76, representing 52.21% upside. The following points are all reasonable possibilities and why I am biased to the upside:

1) Good containment policies or a development of a potential vaccine

I see all of these cruise shutdowns as mostly precautionary measures given the need to avoid the severity that we saw occur in China's coronavirus outbreak and not entirely as an underlying demand issue. If worldwide governments take successful preventative and responsive measures to release funds for coronavirus containment as most are doing already, a plateau in the number of new cases will follow. In addition, companies like Moderna Therapeutics are currently allowed to skip the animal testing stage and jump right into testing human vaccinations. If tests are successful, we can see a vaccine as early as March 2021, greatly boosting consumer confidence in the cruise industry in the first two quarters of next year. As result of these two, we see a faster recovery to occupancy rates and a boost to revenue in my model, specifically, close to full occupancy levels in the second quarter of 2020 and entire 2021:

(Source: Author Revenue Projections)

2) Affordability of Carnival makes it so appealing and less vulnerable

The average price for a Carnival ticket according to a study is $458 across all itineraries. This compares to the $666 average for competitor Royal Caribbean International (RCL). This is their business model that caters to families, students, or others who might prefer a cheaper vacation. I see this model as of paramount importance as there is a bigger risk of consumer discretionary spending decreasing. It allows for a quicker return to normal demand than its competitors, and based off this reasoning it would make sense to place Carnival in the upper quartile of its comp set.

3) Reversion to means from low multiples

Carnival is trading at a mere 0.4x price to book value, much lower than the 5 year average of 1.5x, implying ridiculously attractive returns in the 300% level. The same goes for its EV/EBITDA multiple, which poses upside when they are in strong financial position to gain market share when this crisis subsides. As long as Carnival is still a liquid company at the end of the day, multiples around this level tend not to stay.

3) Same stock price as financial crisis times, when discretionary spending and consumer confidence was at all time low.

You cannot compare the effects of a financial crisis and a virus to levels of discretionary spending. However, if we logically think about the differences between the two situations, we can see that if containment is successful there is much greater discretionary spending now compared to the amount of mass layoffs and overall weak aggregate demand in the markets during the financial crisis. As a result, bookings will be quick to bounce back. We must keep in mind that losing confidence in a government's banking system is different from temporary fear of a virus.

Bull Case Model Output

(Source: Author Projections)

Conclusion

Both Carnival and the entire cruise industry have been heavily sold off, and for good reason. With the coronavirus outbreak being able to transmit to virtually everyone on a cruise ship and the extent of fallout uncertain, valuations have come down to what the stock is currently worth based on my analysis. However, with a number of factors, not all of which needs to happen, Carnival stock is poised for upside as much as 52.21% in the next two years. A close watch is warranted and a stomach for volatility as this stock finds its port.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.