AllianceBernstein: Bank The 10% Yield Before It's Too Late

There are a couple of catalysts that would help the share price converge, at least partially, with the historical average earnings multiples.

There is an anomaly between the share price performance and the long-term outlook for fund flows, and this has created an attractive opportunity.

It's happening again. The recent market rout has not forgiven investment management companies based on fears that fund outflows will impair the profitability of many of these institutions. This is mostly true, as outflows from equity funds lead to a contraction in margins as these products account for the bulk of the revenue of the industry, even though assets under management are dominated by passive funds. On March 14, I published an article on BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) in which I analyzed how a surge in the demand for active funds might push the share price higher. This is true for every other asset management company as well. When I published my first article on AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB), shares were trading around $29.50. Using industry multiples and applying a discount to reflect that AB does not have as strong as a passive product offering like BlackRock, I concluded that shares were fairly valued at that time. Now, six months later, at a historic-high dividend yield, I find AllianceBernstein shares trading at a discount.

A 33% "unreasonable" decline

Since reaching a 52-week high of $36 on February 20, shares have entered a freefall along with the broad market and declined 33% to a market price of around $24. In a few ways, this drop can be categorized as unreasonable.

First, it's about net outflows. Before analyzing the longevity of the current trend, a clear understanding of what's happening would be useful. The below data, courtesy of Refinitiv, helps us paint a picture of the impact on asset management companies.

Outflows, especially from equity funds, will hurt the industry as a whole. However, a closer study of the market events reveals that these outflows will not be a permanent feature. The COVID-19 pandemic fears are likely to be short-lived. Right now, it might be difficult to see markets returning to their normal state. But empirical evidence suggests that it would not be long until this happens.

As evident, the view from the rear-view mirror is encouraging as global markets have brushed off pandemic fears and continued their bull run in each instance a virus outbreak threatened the performance of stocks. Now, it's time to figure out whether this pattern could continue in the future.

The Phase 1 trade deal signed between the U.S. and China is not news anymore. However, even before investors could gauge a measure of how well (or not) things would play out along with this newly signed deal, the novel coronavirus broke out and hammered markets. The easing trade tensions will prove to be a great platform for Asian countries, including China, to revive their economic growth. However, this positive outlook is clouded by the spreading coronavirus fears.

The Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development has cut its global economic growth forecast by 50 basis points to 2.4%. This is not good news for capital markets. However, I believe investors have overreacted to this news by punishing investment management companies without factoring in the long-term outlook. Many governments including the United States, China, and the United Kingdom will likely introduce government-funded plans to reignite growth and the positive impacts of such actions are not being considered by many investors. For starters, the beginning of the current bull run (technically the bull run has come to an end) during the fallout of the financial crisis was fueled by government-led stimulus plans. Whether or not such measures will inflate asset prices beyond sustainable levels is a debate for another day. For now, what's more important to grasp is that these packages would boost investor confidence, which would lead to net inflows to both equity and fixed income products.

Considering all these factors, I believe that the 33% price drop of AllianceBernstein shares is not an accurate reflection of the true impacts of this market crash on asset management companies.

A resurgence of active funds is on the cards

Before I move forward to discuss why the company's presence in emerging markets will help it grow, a quick note on the cyclicality of active and passive fund performance will be useful. Even though the media has already put the last nail in the coffin and concluded that active investing is dead, this is far from the truth. The performance of these two strategies has been cyclical for over 30 years and a persistent outperformance of one of these strategies has always come to an end with its counterparty strategy gaining traction. In my most recent article on BlackRock (to which I have included a weblink in the opening paragraph of this analysis), I discussed this phenomenon in depth.

If my prediction comes true in the next couple of years, AllianceBernstein would end up smashing the earnings numbers because of its dependency on active funds to generate the bulk of revenue.

The scale advantage

The global diversification strategy of the company will prove to be a catalyst in generating better-than-expected earnings in the future. The continued focus of the management on Asia-ex Japan has already proven to be effective.

Source: Fourth-quarter earnings presentation

As a market-leading provider of active equity and fixed income products, AllianceBernstein will benefit from the expected investable assets growth in emerging markets. More than Americans, I believe Asian investors would be more risk-tolerant and opt for actively-managed strategies. For me, this is knowledge of the trade as I have first-hand experience with Asian investors and markets. For others, however, let me provide some statistical evidence.

A research conducted by Jesse X. Fan, Ph.D., and Jing Jian Xiao, Ph.D., of the University of Utah concluded that Chinese investors are much more risk-tolerant than their American peers. The below is an abstract from this research document:

This research compares the risk-taking attitude and behavior between a sample of 470 Chinese individuals and a sample of 2,671 Americans from the Survey of Consumer Finances. Findings show that the Chinese in the sample are more risk-tolerant than Americans in their financial decisions, both in attitude and behavior. A result consistent with Weber and Hsee's (1998) cushion theory and their empirical findings.

In the fourth-quarter earnings conference call, the company CEO Seth Bernstein said:

Accomplishments in 2019 included, we remained on plan with our integration of autonomous, achieving our cost savings targets, while our cross-selling efforts are on track with more than 100 potential new clients on trial, launch of both Indian trading and buildout of an Indian research and sales team in Mumbai, focused Asian research investments including seven sector launches, and an increased pre-IPO research.

Clearly, the management is working on its original plan of tapping into the billion-dollar opportunity in Asian markets, including India. The World Bank projects the Indian economy to grow exponentially in the next couple of decades and the company's strategy of becoming a leader in this market is consistent with such projections.

Even if my prediction for the resurgence of active funds does not play out as expected, AllianceBernstein's scale advantage will help it earn stellar profits as it continues to tap into regions that are most likely to embrace high-cost products.

Bank the 10% yield before it disappears

At over 10%, this is an income investor's dream. The company, however, is structured as a limited partnership, so investors might want to consider the tax-filing implications before jumping on board.

Data by YCharts

Even though assets under management will likely report negative growth in the next couple of quarters, in the long run, the company has what it takes to grow AUM along with its profitable operations outside the United States. This will lead to a higher distribution, but the expected capital gains will pull back the dividend yield from the recent highs. Therefore, now is the best time to bank the high-yielding AllianceBernstein shares when prices are still depressed.

Takeaway: A 10% return for being patient

It's tough to be an investor right now. However, these types of market crashes often create attractive opportunities for investors. Many asset management companies are currently trading at attractive valuation multiples and AllianceBernstein is certainly one of those. The focus on the short-term prospects has led to a decline of 33% of AB price and the dividend yield has spiked along with this decline. The share price will likely remain volatile as COVID-19 spreads across the United States and in other regions outside China, where the outbreak was first reported. Therefore, an investor will have to remain patient and trust that this decline will be temporary and funds will start flowing into asset management companies once the scare is behind us. Shares have traded at a five-year average earnings multiple of 12 in comparison to the current P/E of 9.7. I expect the shares to converge with this average multiple, at least partially, starting from the third quarter of this year (that is when the markets will likely return to its normal state). The fair value for shares, according to my estimates, lies between $27 and $30, representing an upside of 12.5% even in the bear-case.

