Malibu Boats Hits A Black Swan

Malibu Boats (MBUU) has been the darling of the boat sector. CEO Jack Springer was nothing but upbeat in the last earnings call:

The second quarter was another outstanding quarter for Malibu…net sales increased 9%...vertical integration initiatives have supported further market share gains while at the same time mitigating the impact of macro events...We have been prudent and only acquired premium brands at reasonable valuations...the fantastic performance of the Malibu operations team we recovered faster than we had projected [from the GM strike]...the unparalleled performance and technology of our model year 2020 products and our best-in-class dealers are driving solid results.

Springer went on to detail many of the new products produced by Malibu. The pitch is not all talk. Malibu has consistently beaten earnings estimates. Its earnings and Funds from Operations ("FFO") growth have been impressive.

The Piotroski F-Score is still pegged at 7. The Debt-to-EBITDA is at 0.77. The return on assets (“ROA”) is at 15.88 (GuruFocus). These are numbers that make certain investors drool.

Investors did buy in. Just last August, the stock was just under $25. In half a year the stock doubled, hitting a high of $52.13. Sell-side analysts have been enamoured with the stock as well; it still has a rating of 4.71 (out of 5). Small wonder, the product line lends itself to sexy promotion, and the company has the best website in its sector.

The slide deck presented at the Raymond James Institutional Investors March 4th is nothing short of impressive. The company presents a pretty picture of itself, one that has everything going for it.

Then came a black swan.

By definition, a black swan is an extremely rare event that should have been predictable after the fact. It is doubtful that anyone could have predicted the effects of the coronavirus. Malibu Boats hit the black swan at full throttle and there are still feathers on the deck. As of last Thursday, the stock is half of what it was, bringing it back down to the same point it was last August.

Malibu is of course not the only travel and leisure stock to see such stock price movement. Both Thor Industries (THO) and Winnebago Industries (WGO) have also seen their stocks double and halve during the same time period. Harley-Davidson (HOG) has seen its stock price halved as well. Then there is the company with some of the biggest passenger ships in the world. Carnival (CCL) has seen its stock drop from $55 a year ago to $15.

The price movement has been less severe for my favorite recreation stock, Johnson Outdoors (JOUT), but it has been severe enough. It started below $55 in August, went sideways above $75, then dropped below $55 again. (I sold my position weeks ago and no longer hold the stock.)

All of these stocks pay a dividend. At least two of Malibu’s competitors, Marine Products (MPX) and Brunswick (BC) pay out a dividend as well. Malibu does not. And therein lies one problem. Investors have one less incentive to hold the stock when people cocoon themselves in their homes, they stop buying boats, and the growth stops.

What are the company's prospects going forward? No one knows today. But three scenarios are posited here.

In one scenario, the cataclysm does happen and the world sees massive fatalities. Judging by the posts on social media, some people believe that will happen. In this case, no stock will be safe, especially not travel and leisure stocks.

In another scenario, the virus has minimal effect. All will sigh with relief and life goes on as it did before. In this case, Malibu starts its engines back up and continues to take market share.

In a third scenario, the one that is somewhere between the two other extremes, some significant fatalities do happen, but the vast majority of the population survives. The nation will mourn, but in time life will resume. China appears to be starting such a process. In one of the most telling data points from that country, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) says China is getting back to normal.

Seeking Alpha Contributor Jeff Miller’s take from the Starbucks story indicates that “There will be an important economic effect in the short term. The speed of the rebound is an open question. But a year from now, prospects are likely to be much better.” I think that is a best assessment of what the situation should be in the U.S.

Unfortunately, the virus hit at precisely the wrong time for Malibu. The first quarter has been bringing in more revenue than the other quarters in recent years, closely followed by the second quarter. The events surrounding the coronavirus have occurred in the middle of those two quarters.

People holed up in their homes will not be out buying boats. They have other issues they are thinking about, literally life-and-death issues. It may well be a year before Malibu finds clear sailing again.

For that reason, I am bearish on the stock in the near future, even if it is a solid company with good prospects for recovery. Even in the best-case scenario, I expect sales will be depressed for the next two quarters. I suspect that investors will find other stocks to invest in first.

