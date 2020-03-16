JOYY Q4 2019 Earnings Preview - What You Need To Know

JOYY Inc. (YY), a global video-based social media platform, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Monday, with a conference call taking place Monday night at 9 p.m. ET.

After beating analyst expectations once again last quarter, YY looks to continue to keep the trend going. So with that said, let's take a look at the numbers for the upcoming quarter.

Wall Street Expects

Revenue: $1.06 billion

Earnings Per Share: $0.82 (0.84 whisper)

YY Revenue History March Q4 2018 May Q1 2019 Aug. Q2 2019 Nov. Q3 2019 Revenue Estimates $651.1M $625.3M $878.9M $947.2M Actual Revenue $675.0M $705.3M $917.0M $962.9M Difference + $23.9M + $80.0M + $38.1M + $15.7M Average = $39.4M

Over the last four quarters, YY has beaten revenue expectations each time, ranging from $15 million to $80 million, for an average beat of $39.4 million. While past performance is never a guarantee of future performance, one can still gain a lot from studying the tendencies of companies and how they do on earnings day.

Having covered YY since 2014, and based on its earnings history, we wouldn't be surprised to see revenues come in around $1.09-$1.10 billion. This would represent YOY growth between 61%-63%, and would be higher than the previous quarter which saw revenues climb to $962.9 million, with revenue growth at 61.2% YOY.

While it's always nice to see the top line beat expectations, that's only half the story as investors also want to see bottom-line growth as well. The table below outlines YY's earnings per share [EPS] over the past year.

EPS History March Q4 2018 May Q1 2019 Aug. Q2 2019 Nov. Q3 2019 EPS Estimates 1.77 1.18 0.56 $0.81 EPS Actual 1.87 1.38 0.75 $0.90 Difference +0.10 +0.20 +0.19 +0.09 Average = 0.14

With the ongoing trade war, combined with YY's acquisitions over the past two years, the company's EPS has dropped off from where it was a year ago. However, the social media giant continues to turn the corner as its investments have fueled the company's huge revenue growth which is now starting to translate over to the bottom line.

Looking ahead to earnings on Monday, YY should keep the trend going and beat estimates with EPS likely coming in around $0.89-$0.92. EPS could also be higher depending on what the company has done with its share buyback program after it authorized a share buyback plan of up to $300M last August over the coming 12 months.

Q4 Earnings: What to watch

We have been critical of management in the past on some issues. For example, while management continues to deliver remarkable revenue growth, the company needs to do a better job at giving investors more color and clarity with regards to its business actions.

From unexpected secondary offerings, to management's low offering to take the company private four years ago, investors have been caught off guard quite a bit over the years. Because of the lack of information sometimes, investors tend to question management's commitment to delivering shareholder value over their self interests. But now is the moment where management can shine and it comes in the form of share buybacks.

After announcing a share buyback plan of up to $300M last August for the next 12 months, investors are going to see if management is going to keep/deliver on its promise. Since the announcement on August 13, management purchased $23.7 million worth of shares as of September 30.

Taking that into account - $23.7 million over the first month and a half - and keeping with the same rate, the company would have likely purchased around $50 million in the past quarter, or roughly 825,000 shares based on an average purchase price of $60. This would reduce the number of shares outstanding by 1.02%. Anything less than that would be a disappointment in our eyes.

Chinese Economy/Q1 Guidance

While economies across the world continue to slow as countries shutdown their borders and tell people to stay inside, China is on the other side of things as the country is pretty much done with the coronavirus.

In the latest sign that the coronavirus outbreak in China is continuing to calm down and subside, officials said Friday that out of the 11 new cases that were reported, only four - all within the Hubei province - came from within China, with the rest coming from travelers coming into the country.

In other good news, the last of the 14 makeshift hospitals in Wuhan city, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, discharged its final patient last week and Apple announced on Friday that all of its 42 stores in China have reopened.

The Chinese government is working swiftly to get the economy back to normal after more than a month of limited operations. As of right now, businesses continue to reopen with estimates having the Chinese economy operating at 80% to 85% of normal capacity as of Friday.

Investors should also remember that YY's Q4 earnings report will be based on results from October to December, so the recent coronavirus pandemic across the globe won't have much of an impact on its latest quarter.

While Q4 earnings are important, it will be the company's Q1 guidance that will be the center of attention Monday afternoon as investors look to see the short-term impact, for good or for bad, the coronavirus had on the company. While most Chinese companies are forecasting a 10-20% drop in revenue from the coronavirus next quarter, some companies like JD.com (JD), Vipshop (VIPS) and others have benefited with people staying inside, shopping and playing games online.

On March 10, QuestMobile, a leading data analytics firm in China which focuses on mobile internet, released a report regarding the impact the coronavirus had on China's gaming and live streaming industries.

The report showed that the live broadcasting and gaming industries had greatly benefited with everyone stuck at home. Because of the epidemic, offline entertainment was cancelled, forcing people to stay home. Because of this, people went online for entertainment and to socialize to help pass the time. According to the report, the time spent online rose by 21.5% since the beginning of the year, which laid the foundation for the "housing economy" outbreak.

Conclusion

The market selloff the past three weeks has caused shares of YY to fall more than 20%. We believe the way shares are currently priced heading into earnings, provides a very compelling risk/reward opportunity for long-term investors with plenty of upside and limited downside potential.

We expect earnings to top analyst expectations on Monday, and while that should give shares a boost, the rally will likely depend on what happens with Q1 guidance.

We put together four scenarios on what we think will happen to the share price regarding Q1 guidance based on what other companies in China have reported. This, of course, is based on an earnings beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Shares soar: We see shares soaring 15%-20% or more if Q1 guidance shows revenue growth and/or a decline of less than 5%. This would put shares around $60.

Shares jump: We see shares jumping 5%-10% if Q1 guidance comes in showing a drop between 5%-15%. With the way shares have fallen the last few weeks, the market seems to think Q1 guidance will see a steep drop off, but we don't believe that will be the case, especially with reports coming out of China stating how live broadcasting and gaming industries have greatly benefited from people staying at home due to the coronavirus.

Shares flat: We see shares staying flat if Q1 guidance shows a decline of 15%-25%. Shares could fall in this scenario if the markets are in a free fall like they have been the past month.

Shares fall: We see shares falling if Q1 guidance comes in showing a decline of 30% or more. If the market is in a free fall Tuesday morning, shares will likely be down 6%-7%. If the markets are soaring like they did on Friday, the drop will likely be between 2%-3%.

With YY expected to deliver revenue growth of more than 60% for the third consecutive quarter, runs a profitable operation and has billions in cash with no debt, YY is one of the most undervalued companies on Wall Street. The company also has cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits totaling $3.6 billion. With a current market capitalization of $4.1 billion, YY is arguably the most undervalued stock we've ever come across. As of right now, the company has a P/E ratio of 7, which is ridiculous for a growth company in the tech industry.

If management delivers and keeps its promise by buying back shares - and a good amount of it too - that confidence will do wonders to instill confidence in investors which would spark a massive rally.

Like we've said before, we feel the true value of YY is well north of $100 and feel shares at current prices provides investors one of the most compelling risk-reward opportunities in today's market.

Lastly, investors should remember that China is home to the world's most populous nation, along with the world's second largest economy. In fact, China's stock market is holding up just fine so far this year, especially compared to the rest of the world.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and NASDAQ are down 18%, 16% and 12% respectively, which includes the 9% rally the indexes had on Friday. Meanwhile, the Shanghai stock exchange is down just 6.5% for the year, and lost just 1% following Thursday's crash in which the U.S. indexes suffered their largest drop since the market crash in 1987.

When you add it all up, YY is a BUY, it checks all the boxes and is a no-brainer at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.