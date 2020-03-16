12 Charts: The Case For Buffett Buying Bank Stocks At Today's Valuations

Insider buying has been tepid in the big banks the past two weeks despite the big drop in valuations; this is troubling.

Given the enormous COVID-19 uncertainty and almost certain imminent recession, expect bank stock prices to remain volatile for next several months.

Four of Buffett's favorite banks sold that day for valuations of -29% to -41% less than what Berkshire paid for them in 4Q 2018.

Background

Last August I posted on these pages an analysis explaining "Why Berkshire Owns Banks and Why I’m Buying Berkshire." The purpose of this post is to update that analysis and offer my view that Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) were likely big buyers of banks on March 12-13.

Please see the August article for a description of the methodology used for determining valuations.

Chart 1: If Buffett Liked His Favorite Banks in 4Q 2018, He Must Really Love Them Now

Chart 1 shows a comparison of the Price to Tangible Book Value ("P/TBV") of four banks Berkshire Hathaway bought in 4Q 2018 to its valuation on March 12.

-29% for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

-34% for Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

-36% for The PNC Services Group, Inc. (PNC)

-41% for US Bancorp (USB).

It also should be noted that one of Berkshire’s two top investment experts, Todd Combs, serves on the JPM board. In May of 2018, he personally bought 13,000 shares of JPM at $114.61 a share. JPM’s March 12 closing price was $88.05, down from its January 2 closing of $141.09.

The decline in USB was even steeper. Having hit a peak closing price of $60.68 on December 17, 2019, it fell to $31.61 on March 12, a decline of -48%. Keep in mind that USB’s Quality Rating by S&P is “A.” (PNC is also rated A, JPM and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) are A-, and BAC is B.)

Chart 1

Chart 2: 7th Lowest Month-end Valuation in 30 Years

Chart 2 shows the monthly median P/TBV for 40 banks dating back to January 1990. At a P/TBV of 1.10x, the March 12, 2020 valuation was the 7th lowest monthly valuation in 30+ years.

At similar valuations, Buffett has been especially active in making large bank investments.

Buffett began investing in the “old” Wells Fargo (in contrast to Norwest which bought Wells Fargo in 1998) back in 1990 when valuations mirrored valuations seen on March 12-13. For a complete analysis of Buffett’s history of investing in Wells Fargo, see this post written in 2016.

Buffett made his initial colossal deal with Bank of America in August 2011 which came just six weeks after bank stock valuations fell to levels seen in March 2020.

History is clear: Buffett pounces on bank stocks at valuations similar to what banks fell to during the week of March 9.

Chart 2

Chart 3: Stock Price Changes Historically When Valuations <1.35 P/TBV

Since 1990 there have been 22 months (our of a total of 363) when the P/TBV was less than 1.35x. Chart 3 shows the average total returns over five time frames. The data show that time and valuation are critical determinants of total returns. Just to be clear, here’s an example: In the past when valuations were less than 1.35, the average 3-year return was 100% (doubled money). Interestingly, since 1990, every time valuations were less than 1.35x, total returns 1, 3, 5, and 10 years later were always positive. However, short-term (3 months) returns are much more volatile; note that 23% of the time since 1990, total returns were negative 3 months later.

Chart 3

Chart 4: Expect Volatility Over the Short Term

Buffett’s investment mentor, Benjamin Graham, does a masterful job in his investment classic book, The Intelligent Investor (see chapter 1), describing the difference between an investor and speculator. Chart 4 is living proof of how difficult it is to speculate on the direction of bank stocks over the short term. An r-squared is a statistical measure of correlation. At .05, the data indicate no correlation between valuation and total returns over 90 days.

The speculator will try to defy this tenet of investing by jumping in and out of bank stocks. But as chart 4 shows, the speculator has to be very lucky to do so and actually make money. In contrast, the investor will choose prime times to buy (i.e., when valuations are low), and then acquire shares for a long-term hold.

Chart 4

Chart 5: Expanding Investment Horizon to 1 Year Improves Likelihood of Positive Return but No Guarantee

Chart 5 moves the bank investment hold time to one year. There are two key points to take away from this chart. First, the r-squared at .19 is NOT strong. Second, since 1990, there have been 57 months when banks’ P/TBV was less than 1.50x; total returns 12 months later were positive 52 of 57 times. However, there is still a reasonable possibility that bank stock prices could be negative one year from now as chart 5 clearly teaches.

Chart 5

Chart 6: Valuations Matter on Returns 1-Year Later

Chart 6 is a twist on the same data shown in chart 5. In this case, total returns are shown based on valuations one year earlier. Note the historical difference in total return when bank stock valuations were between 1.50-1.75x (which is still less than the historical median, by the way). Even after the 10% pop in bank stocks on March 13th, the median P/TBV is still just below 1.25x.

Chart 6

Chart 7: Investment Return Correlation Improves Markedly by Expanding to 3 Years

Even a casual glance at chart 7 provides a clear view that valuations matter for bank investors who intend to hold for 3 years. Note that there is not one occurrence in recent history where total returns were negative three years after the P/TBV was less than 1.50x.

Chart 7

Chart 8: Three Years is Good Time to Hold at Today’s Prices

Chart 8 is the same as chart 6, but it expands time of hold to three years.

Chart 8

Chart 9: Correlation between Valuation and Total Return Very Strong at 5 Years

The r-squared between valuation and total return pops to .64 at five years. What this chart suggests is that valuation explains about two-thirds of bank total returns five years later. However, this also means that valuation cannot explain one-third of the change in total return five years later. So, while chart 9 is quite encouraging to the long-term investor buying at today’s prices, it must be noted from a risk management perspective, that valuation cannot be relied on 100% to determine 5-year total returns. While long-term investors should be confident in 5-year returns, they should not be overconfident.

Chart 9

Chart 10: Investors Willing to Hold Bank Stocks 5 Years Have Historically Been Rewarded

Valuation and time are clearly related as chart 10 reveals. Historically, investors who bought bank stocks at today’s valuations have been rewarded with returns that double, even triple their initial investment. Also, at today’s valuations, there has not been a time since 1990 when returns five years later were not positive (see prior chart).

Chart 10

Chart 11: 10-Year Returns are Very Encouraging at Today’s Valuation

Chart 11 shows that 10-year total returns for banks are highly correlated to valuation. An r-squared of .79 is roughly equivalent to a correlation of 90% (square 90% to get r-squared). This is the chart that explains why Buffett had $130 billion in cash ready to invest at year-end 2019. Hard to imagine Berkshire did not put money to work in March 2020.

Chart 11

Chart 12: The 10-Year Buy-and-Hold Investor Like Buffett Should Have Reasonable Expectation of Solid Returns at Today’s Valuation

The last chart could be exactly the kind of information that would fit well into an updated version of Benjamin Graham’s book which he wrote in 1949. This is quintessential Graham logic about the importance of buying with a sound margin of safety.

Chart 12

Risks

As already noted, valuation is not everything even for the 10-year buy-and-hold investor. Factors other than valuation influence returns. The reasons for today’s ultra-low bank valuations are substantially different than the reasons that resulted in similar valuations in 1990 and 2011. Past performance may not be relevant to today's valuations since this time might be truly different than any time in banking history. A recession appears imminent as a result of the COVID-19 induced shutdown of much of the economy; banks do not do well in recessions. Buffett may be sitting on the sidelines waiting to see how the COVID-19 problem develops; in 2008-09, Buffett's large bank deal was Goldman (NYSE:GS). While many smaller bank insiders are buying community banks, insider activity in the big banks has been tepid. PNC saw one bank director buy $2.5 million in shares for $102 a share on March 9 th .

. WFC saw one executive buy $450,000 in shares at $41 a share on February 28 th ; however, it must be noted that this WFC executive is not a banker by training but a politician who serves in a Public Affairs communications role.

; however, it must be noted that this WFC executive is not a banker by training but a politician who serves in a Public Affairs communications role. Why is the new CEO at Wells and other members of the new executive management team at Wells not buying shares at these prices? Also, why are the directors at Wells not buying shares, including the new chairman who joined the board less than a year ago?

Why did Buffett sell WFC shares in Q4 2019? Go to the 10-K of any bank and review a comprehensive list of Risk Factors that go beyond pandemic. Here is a link to the 10-K for JPM; note that Risk Factors cover 28 pages of the 10-K which should be a good indication of the amount of risk investors face with banks today.

Next Posts

Two articles are planned. The first addresses the differences between banks today and banks in 2011 and 1990 when the industry saw similar valuations as today. The second highlights banks that look especially compelling at today’s valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, JPM, USB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a former employee of Bank of America, I continue to have certain financial interests in BAC, but do not own shares at this time. Also, I initiated my current position in USB last week. Last week I added to my position in BRK.B after having sold some shares in January.