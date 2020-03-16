Wheaton Precious Metals: Time To Hold 'Till The Storm Passes Over'

WPM is attractive but could eventually drop further if gold price weakens.

Total production of 186,892 equivalent gold ounces in 4Q 2019 and total production of 707,300 equivalent gold ounces in 2019 exceeded production guidance for the eighth consecutive year.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $223.222 million, representing a 13.5% increase from Q4 2018 and slightly down sequentially.

Image: Stillwater palladium and platinum mine in Montana. Courtesy: Mfstandard.com

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Canadian company Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) ended 2019 on an important note with record revenues, record gold equivalent production, and drastically reduced debt load.

However, due to the coronavirus outbreak and its severe effects on the economy, this stellar achievement translated unfortunately to a terrible selloff generalized to the gold industry, and Wheaton Precious Metals was not immune. WPM sank to a whopping 30% in a couple of weeks from a high of $34 to now $24, wiping out all the profit made since August 2019.

The long-term view of Wheaton is still pretty easy to explain. I believe the company is a long-term "keeper," as I said continuously for many quarters, and I continue to recommend a long-term approach when it comes to investing in the streaming and royalties industry. The business model is working well, and the growth potential is evident, stretching to 2023.

Source: WPM Presentation

However, as we have experienced again recently, the company's stock is very volatile and subject to wide fluctuations. Thus, I recommend a dual trading/investing strategy where you keep a core position long term (2/3) and trade the volatility short term using technical analysis.

Below is the chart comparison for revenues in 2018 between Royal Gold (RGLD), Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), and WPM.

Source: WPM Presentation

Randy Smallwood, the CEO, said in the conference call:

2019 was another very successful year for Wheaton. We achieved both record gold production and gold sales volumes, and we also exceeded production guidance for the eighth consecutive year. Our value-creating business model, commitment to operating responsibly and focus on high-quality assets provide investors with what we believe to be the best vehicle for investing in precious metals.

Highly Diversified Portfolio With A Strong Presence In The Americas

Source: WPM Presentation

Wheaton Precious Metals: Financials And Production In 4Q 2019

Wheaton Precious Metals 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 212.4 185.8 196.6 225.05 189.47 223.60 223.22 Net Income in $ Million 318.1 34.02 6.83 57.35 -124.69 75.96 77.52 EBITDA $ Million 383.3 112.8 102.13 140.06 -53.15 147.94 143.0 (estimated by Fun Trading) EPS diluted in $/share 0.72 0.08 0.01 0.13 -0.28 0.17 0.17 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 135.2 108.4 108.5 118.2 109.3 142.3 131.9 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 614.5 510.4 0.5 0.2 0.8 0.8 0.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -479.3 -402.0 107.9 118.02 108.51 141.54 131.87 (estimated by Fun Trading) Total Cash $ Million 92.7 119.4 75.8 125.8 87.2 151.6 104.0 Long-term Debt in $ Million 957 1,381 1,264 1,184 1,096 1,014 875 Dividend per share in $ 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.10 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 443.8 444.1 444.3 445.1 446.5 447.9 448.4 GEOs/SEOs 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Production in Gold Equivalent K Oz GEO 162.5 178.1 178.2 165.8 161.6 184.9 186.9 Production in Silver Equivalent Oz SEO 12,840 14,394 15,044 13,888 14,221 15,020 15,185 Gold price realized $/Eq. Oz 1,305 1,205 1,229 1,308 1,317 1,471 1,483 Silver price realized $/Eq. Oz 16.52 14.91 14.66 15.64 14.93 17.09 17.36 The gold/silver ratio 79.0 80.8 84.4 83.6 88.0 86.1 85.4

Source: Company release and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Gold Production Details

1 - Revenues and trend. Wheaton Precious Metals posted $223.22 million in revenues in 4Q'19.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $223.222 million, representing a 13.5% increase from Q4 2018 and slightly down sequentially. The jump from last year came from average realized prices of gold, silver, and palladium and a higher number of silver ounces sold, partly offset by a decrease of gold ounces sold.

The company sold 152,389 Gold Equivalent Ounces in the fourth quarter, down from 162,205 GEOs in the prior year quarter. The company declared a gain of $77.52 million or $0.17 per share.

Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $132 million or $0.29 per share compared to $108 million or $0.24 per share in the prior year.

However, commodity prices were higher sequentially as we can see in the graph below:

We can compare Wheaton Precious Metals to Franco-Nevada or Royal Gold in this "streamer" class.

Source: WPM Presentation

2 - 2019 Free cash flow was $500.1 million with an estimated $131.9 million in 4Q'19

The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx, which is generally very small for a streamer unless the company engages in an acquisition.

The free cash flow was not meaningful in 2018 with the acquisition of the two new significant streams (e.g., Stillwater, etc.). However, starting from 4Q'18, the FCF has been steadily climbing and averages well over $100 million per quarter.

2019 FCF is still a profit of $500.1 million, and the fourth quarter of 2019 was a gain of an estimated $131.9 million.

The Board agreed to pay a $0.10 per share quarterly dividend this quarter, which represents about $180 million a year or a dividend yield of 1.65%. Gary Brown said in the conference call:

the company’s dividend policy, the company’s board has declared a dividend of $0.10 a share payable to shareholders of record on March 26, 2020, representing an 11% increase from the prior period. Under the dividend reinvestment plan, the board has elected to offer shareholders the option of having their dividends reinvested in newly issued common shares of the company at a 1% discount to market.

Note: Wheaton Precious Metals is a Canadian company, and dividends are subject to Canadian tax (~25%) taken at the source. However, US citizens can ask for a foreign tax credit limited at 15%, though.

3 - Available capital, net debt, and liquidity

As of December 31, 2019, Wheaton Precious Metals had cash, and cash equivalents of $104 million and debt outstanding were $874.5 million or a net debt of $770.5 million.

The net debt decreased this quarter again, after a rapid increase last year starting in the third quarter of 2018 due to the drawing down of the credit facility to pay Stillwater's newly acquired stream (Palladium and Platinum).

Wheaton has $103.986 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019, combined with the liquidity provided by the available credit under the $2 billion revolving term loan. In the fourth quarter, Wheaton repaid $139 million under the revolving facility.

The company is in the process of establishing a $300 million at-the-market program or ATM, under which capital can be raised through the issuance of common shares.

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and trend details

The gold/silver ratio is 85.4 this quarter and is still quite high compared to the past few years (please see chart below).

The company produced attributable gold production of 107,225 ounces compared to 107,160 ounces in the prior-year quarter.

The attributable silver production increased 8.4% year over year to 5,962 ounces, and palladium production rose 3.2% year over year to 6,057 ounces.

Total production of 186,892 equivalent gold ounces in 4Q 2019 and overall production of 707,300 equivalent gold ounces in 2019 exceeded production guidance for the eighth consecutive year.

Note: The ratio of silver/gold is showing that silver is undervalued compared to gold historically. The gap has regularly been increasing since 2016. A better price for silver should be close to $20 per ounce, in my opinion.

Guidance For 2019 to 2023 is 750K Oz GEO annually.

Source: WPM Presentation (Partial)

Gold production has been increasing owing to the Salobo production increase. In the conference call:

With respect to the Salobo mine expansion, Vale reports that physical completion was at 40% at year-end. Given their progress to date and assuming construction continues at the same pace, we expect the expansion could begin contributing to our production profile as early as 2022.

From Presentation.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

The case of Wheaton Precious Metals is not an isolated one. The balance sheet is excellent, and the potential for growth is exceptional. Furthermore, despite some recent weakness in the gold price, the average gold price for the first quarter of 2020 will probably be over $1,550 per ounce, and the next earnings will be even more stellar.

Yet, the stock has tumbled precipitously, and many investors like me have struggled to find a plausible explanation. Early last week, the idea of investors taking profit to meet margin calls seems logical.

Panic selling coming into the marketplace this week has investors taking profits in precious metals stocks in order to meet margin calls and offset losses elsewhere.

However, this selling has created its momentum, and the gold price is now free-falling as well. The price of gold is currently showing a very concerning bearish trend, and the last time I checked, gold was down below $1,520 per ounce, and other metals were also fragile.

Gold Price on 14 March 2020

From Goldprice.org

It is not a good sign for the gold mining sector, which is likely to suffer more downside next week. One strategy is to hold until we perceive some stabilization and then aggressively buy the gold miners who are likely to bounce strongly due to future positive first quarter earnings in a few weeks.

Technical Analysis

WPM experienced a support breakout in early March at around $30.5 and quickly fell to its first long-term support at $22.2 and finally closed at $24.11 last week.

If the gold price continues to be bearish, which seems likely, the $22.2 support will not be sufficiently strong enough to hold, and, in this case, the next support that I see is between $16 and $18.

I am still bullish on gold, but I have to recognize the fact. I was accumulating last week many gold miner stocks at unbelievable valuations, but I now wonder if the downside will be more severe than I thought previously?

The selloff in stocks is generalizing, while the economy is rapidly weakening. The system is interconnected, which means in this extreme situation, we can see a sector considered as a "refuge."

Hopefully, this atypical market will stabilize in a few weeks, but it is perhaps time to limit your trading to a minimum until the situation is clarified.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

