Dual Momentum Update:  Surviving "Corvid-19 Recession"

Dual Momentum investing is a strategy developed by Gary Antonacci and explained in great detail in his book by the same name. For a quick overview, check out this article here on Seeking Alpha.

Before progressing much further, it is useful to explain the differences in the model used for this article compared to the Antonacci Dual Model model. The model I use is known as the Kipling model, named after my rescue dog.

In addition to using U.S. Equities (VTI), International Equities (VEU), U.S. Bonds (AGG), I add U.S. Treasuries (TLT) as another option for periods when equities are out of favor. Now is such a period.

Whereas the Antonacci model uses a 12-month look-back period, I use two different look-back periods with different weights assigned. In addition, the Kipling DM model seeks securities that have low volatility. A 20% weight is assigned to lower volatile securities.

Within the Kipling spreadsheet are several worksheets and one is known as the Main Menu. Here is a screen shot showing the different look-back periods in trading days and the weights assigned to each.

Some of the variables shown below do not apply to the DM model, but are used with more complex portfolios holding a variety of asset classes.

The following screenshot shows the Dual Momentum portfolio. Investors can select other securities to represent the different classes. When possible, choose broad based ETFs that have a low expense ratio.

And now we come to the critical worksheet that recommends what ETF to invest in based on 3/13/2020 closing prices. With the Kipling set to the DM model and one (1) asset recommended at any given time, the selection is to invest 100% in TLT. The Kipling spreadsheet is set up to aid in the management of more diversified portfolios. Several models are available for portfolio management, but these are outside the scope of the DM model.

The recommendation to move from U.S. Equities (VTI) to treasuries (TLT) occurred on 2/26/2020 or a little after the market hit a high. I'm using this DM model with three different portfolios and I review them at different times of the month. This is where luck-of-review-day enters the picture. More on this later.

In the following screenshot I show the performance of a single DM portfolio where the data runs from 4/30/2017 through 3/13/2020. The starting date is selected as that is the earliest date for which I had this professional portfolio tracking software. One of my primary benchmarks is the Vanguard Target Index Fund (VTHRX). The six benchmarks shown in the slide below are calculated using Time-Weighted Rate of Return, whereas the portfolio is calculated using the Internal Rate of Return.

This particular DM portfolio is outperforming all benchmarks. VTHRX is the primary benchmark I use as it is roughly a 70/30 stock/bond portfolio.

How well did all three DM portfolio perform when compared to the VTHRX benchmark? Check the following screenshot. This is over the same period as stated above, or getting close to three years of data. The three DM portfolios essentially matched the VTHRX benchmark while providing some risk protection.

One of the major benefits to using the Dual Momentum model is to protect capital during draw-downs as we experienced over the last few weeks. Here is evidence of how the three DM portfolios performed since 12/31/2019. As a group, the three DM portfolios dropped about 1/2 the decline of VTHRX and an even bigger savings when compared with the S&P 500. This is an example of the risk protection I mentioned to above.

Now focus in the luck-of-review-day. I happened to review one of the three DM portfolios close to the day (2/26/2020) when the Kipling DM model recommended moving from VTI to TLT. Check the following performance of this real portfolio. Keep in mind that money is invested in all three examples. These are not virtual portfolios.

Since 12/31/2019 this single Dual Momentum portfolio crushed the benchmarks. This is a classic example of how luck-of-review-day can impact performance. Granted, the percentages are greatly exaggerated as these are annualized figures. It behooves one to not get too excited over short-term performance results.

Conclusion: The current Dual Momentum recommendations is to invest 100% in the treasury bond, TLT.

Investors using the DM model would do well to check the recommendations each day so as to not miss the time when the model advocates moving back into equities. Investors wishing to work with more diverse portfolios will find the Kipling spreadsheet has that capability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As suggested, I removed TLT as the primary security. VTI, VEU, AGG, or TLT are recommended in different market conditions so I list them as Secondary ETFs.