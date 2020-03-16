Slack: Tepid Buy On This Dip

On the dip to $17.50 in after hours, the stock trades at 8.6x FY22 sales estimates for a tepid Buy point.

The company continues to face decelerating customer growth and a tough competitor in Microsoft limiting the willingness to pay a premium price for the stock.

My previous research warned investors to avoid Slack Technologies (WORK) until the stock offered a better value at $17.50. The risk from Microsoft (MSFT) pushing Teams as a competitive product was a problem for the company maintaining excessive growth. The stock is at my price target after reporting decent FQ4 results, but the company provided disappointing guidance placing my target as a tepid buy here.

Decelerating Customer Base

One of my warnings about paying a premium price for the stock was the decelerating customer base growth. Slack promotes 79% growth in customers spending over $1 million annually, but the actual customer base only grew 25% YoY. The company had a growth rate of nearly double this rate last FQ4.

The customer based ended January with a count of 110,000 customers. The number is only up 15,000 from the FQ1 level of 95,000. The recent trend of only adding 5K customers a quarter would push the growth rate down to only 21% in the current quarter.

A similar trend exists with paid customers spending over $100K annually with this customer base growing 55% over last FQ4. The growth rate has decelerated from a 67% rate in FQ3 and a 93% rate last FQ4.

The market is going to read this issue as related to Microsoft pushing aggressively into the space. The latest numbers has the tech giant surpassing Slack in total users with 20 million back in November. Slack has quit providing user totals presumably for this reason.

At the same time, investors can have confidence that premium customers such as IBM (IBM) and Uber (UBER) prefer the messaging service offered by Slack. According to Business Insider, the ridesharing service is shifting their 38,000 employee base to the collaboration software. IBM is already their biggest customer and the tech giant probably doesn't even want to have an internal messaging service on a platform supported by a competitor in Microsoft.

Another Disappointment

Slack held up well in the market disaster due to the concept that the collaboration software provider would benefit from the work at home push due to the coronavirus outbreak. Companies such as Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and Teladoc Health (TDOC) have seen increased demand for their services, but Slack just guided to potentially missing FQ1 estimates.

For FQ1, Slack guided to revenues of $185 million to $188 million while analyst consensus estimates were up at $188 million. The annual revenue estimate up at $852 million is more inline with analyst estimates at $854 million, but the company still disappointed a market wanting Slack to guide up due to higher usage.

As an example, Zoom Video guided up on Q1 revenues with an estimate of $200 million versus consensus estimates of only $186 million. In addition, the video conferencing service easily beat revenue estimates for the past quarter.

Clearly, Slack doesn't fall into the 'virtualization basket' as predicted by Josh Brown. Their collaboration tools might be more useful during this pandemic, but companies aren't going to sign up with Slack during this economic disruption. Existing users might use the service more, but it's not the same product as Zoom Video or Teladoc Health where business users or consumers are actually shifting service online from physical visits.

The company still projects an operating loss of at least $120 million for the FY and a free cash flow loss of up to $20 million. Slack has revenues growing near 35% for the year so revenue is expanding fast enough to eventually burn off the losses, but the growth rates are slowing quick enough to raise doubts. The stock loses a lot of luster when the growth rate dips into the mid-20% range and the company still isn't profitable.

In after-hours trading, the stock ended down below my $17.50 target. With a diluted share count of 557 million, Slack now has a reduced market cap of $9.8 billion. The stock trades at a more reasonable 11.4x revenue estimates of $852 million.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that one really has to have confidence in the $1.14 billion revenue target for FY22 (January) in order to buy the stock here at 8.6x sales estimates. The stock is no bargain when the market is down over 25%, but Slack is at least a tepid bargain now with the shares down over $10 from the highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.